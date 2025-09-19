Project 2025 rears its ugly head

It’s time to dive back into Project 2025 as we see some of the more blaring aspects of new authoritarian rule taking shape. One of the biggest blueprints is erasing dissent. Most chapters of Project 2025 discuss the idea of all federal employees “aligning their values with the new administration,” and firing those who hint at any kind of opposition, big or small. Nothing is objective. Nothing is bipartisan, no matter the department.

But also, the Heritage Foundation made plans to “tighten the ranks,” as it were, in media—first in public media (pulling all funding from PBS), and then creating their own government-run media, which feels eerily similar to the Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda.

Again, these documents are made to be weighty, complicated, unreadable, and dull, in hopes that you and I tire easily and find something else to bide our time. But we can’t do that anymore, though I don’t expect anyone here to read all 900 pages. So I’ve broken down some of the most important parts into easy-to-read, bite-sized slices so we can all be prepared for the end game the Trump Administration has been planning since 2020.

Thank you for staying informed; it’s our best means of protest. Reach out with questions or to find a hidden past post, and I’ll do what I can to help.

Your pal,

Ellie

