Reading the Epstein Files - 2006 Minor Jane Doe's Deposition

Trigger Warning: This video contains descriptions of sexual abuse of a minor, aged 14.

In 2005, a minor Jane Doe was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. However, unlike many other survivors, this Jane Doe’s parents and school stepped in to protect her, which ultimately led to her being the first Jane Doe in his 2008 “Sweetheart Case” to give her deposition at age 16.

This is her statement, which can be found in the DOJ files under EFTA02737038, beginning on page 29.