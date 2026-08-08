The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Reading the Epstein Files - Donald Trump's Jane Does

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
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Ellie Leonard

Warning: deep and harmful triggers for sexual abuse of a minor, including descriptions

Tonight we discussed three cases that not only involved 13-year-old girls, but also Donald Trump. The cases are as follows, including linked documentation:

Katie Johnson/Jane Doe, 1994

Thomas Meagher, Attorney’s, complaint (EFTA01683591)

Declaration in Support of Doe’s Request for Protective Order (EFTA00211168) - p. 10

Witness’ Support of Plaintiff’s Request for Protective Order (EFTA00211168) - p. 12

"I was 13 Years Old" - The Story of Katie Johnson

Ellie Leonard
·
October 3, 2025
"I was 13 Years Old" - The Story of Katie Johnson

The following story is based on court documents and allegations made by two women, under the pseudonyms “Katie Johnson” and “Tiffany Doe.” Everything depicted here is an allegation and cannot be corroborated.

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Jane Doe 4 (Hilton Head Island, SC), 1983

FBI 302 Interview #1 (EFTA01245620)

FBI 302 Interview #2 (EFTA02858481)

FBI 302 Interview #3 (EFTA02858491)

FBI 302 Interview #4 (EFTA02858495)

13 Year Old Jane Doe 4 and the Missing Donald Trump Files

Ellie Leonard
·
Mar 29
13 Year Old Jane Doe 4 and the Missing Donald Trump Files

Trigger warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual abuse

Read full story

The Interlochen Music Camp Jane Doe, 1994

FBI 302 Interview with Friend

Interlochen External Investigation Report

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This week’s non-profit donation opportunity is the Epstein Bookmobile

If you would like to donate and keep these files traveling around the country, you can do that here.

Thank you Caro Henry, Jason Gael, , The Rebel Crone (Shālah)Peter W Shuster, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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