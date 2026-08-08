Reading the Epstein Files - Donald Trump's Jane Does

Warning: deep and harmful triggers for sexual abuse of a minor, including descriptions

Tonight we discussed three cases that not only involved 13-year-old girls, but also Donald Trump. The cases are as follows, including linked documentation:

Katie Johnson/Jane Doe, 1994

Thomas Meagher, Attorney’s, complaint (EFTA01683591)

Declaration in Support of Doe’s Request for Protective Order (EFTA00211168) - p. 10

Witness’ Support of Plaintiff’s Request for Protective Order (EFTA00211168) - p. 12

Jane Doe 4 (Hilton Head Island, SC), 1983

FBI 302 Interview #1 (EFTA01245620)

FBI 302 Interview #2 (EFTA02858481)

FBI 302 Interview #3 (EFTA02858491)

FBI 302 Interview #4 (EFTA02858495)

The Interlochen Music Camp Jane Doe, 1994

FBI 302 Interview with Friend

Interlochen External Investigation Report

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