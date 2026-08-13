Reading the Epstein Files - Interlochen Jane Doe's Testimony

Please note: this reading contains triggers for sexual abuse of a minor

Today’s donation opportunity is Virginia Giuffre’s non-profit SOAR - Speak Out Act Reclaim, which is “dedicated to giving back to the survivor community by creating pathways for healing, empowerment, and advocacy.”

This is the testimony of a young Interlochen music camp scholar, victimized by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwll. The testimony is part of Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 criminal trial.

As mentioned in the video, tomorrow (8/13/2026) Attorney General Todd Blanche is ordered to bring missing Epstein files to Federal Judge Elliot G. Sullivan. This hearing will be open to the public at 1:00pm ET.

Call: 1-833-990-9400

Meeting ID: 712190216

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Jason Gael, Stuart Cohen, Find freedom, the real pambo, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.