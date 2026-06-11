The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Reading the Epstein Files - Sarah Kellen Deposition Pt. 1

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
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Ellie Leonard
Jun 11, 2026

Trigger Warning: this audio file contains descriptions of sexual abuse

This is part 1 of 3 of Sarah Kellen’s May 21, 2026 deposition given to the House Oversight Committee. If you would like to read her deposition in full, you can do that here.

Sarah Kellen was one of four assistants given immunity in Jeffrey Epstein’s “Sweetheart Deal” in 2008, which barred them from prosecution, but listed them forevermore as “co-conspirators” in his decades-long sex-trafficking investigation. According to Kellen, it wasn’t so simple—neither she nor the other assistants knew about the plea deal, nor were they ever questioned by law enforcement.

As part of today’s episode, I have included the GoFundMe for the Trump-Epstein Reading Room, which is now in Washington D.C. If you would like to donate to the Reading Room, you can use the QR code above, or click the link below.

Donate to the Trump-Epstein Reading Room

Thank you Nick Paro, Amy Gabrielle, Jude T Conway, Yolanda D., Jill B., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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