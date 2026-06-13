Reading the Epstein Files - Sarah Kellen's Deposition Pt. 2

Thank you for joining me to read part 2 of Sarah Kellen’s May 21, 2026 deposition given to the House Oversight Committee. You can read her full deposition here.

Kellen mentioned the Yom Kippur dinner in 2010, which she described as an event to sort of celebrate his release from jail. The guest list for this event was filled with big names. These can be found in the files at EFTA00758094

This episode also includes the fundraiser for the Trump-Epstein Reading Room, now in Washington DC. If you would like donate, you can do that here:

Donate to the Reading Room

Thank you Jessica Talisman, MLS, Deborah J., Jason Gael, KC, Karma, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.