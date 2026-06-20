Reading the Epstein Files - Sarah Kellen's Deposition Pt. 4

Part 4 of Sarah Kellen’s deposition on May 21, 2026. Sarah was one of four assistants listed as a “co-conspirator” and given immunity in Epstein’s 2008 “Sweetheart Deal.”

This week’s donation QR code goes to the Trump/Epstein Reading Room, which is currently housed in Washington DC. Your donations help more people to see the files, and allow the Reading Room to be in more places. If you would like to donate to the reading room, you can do that here.

Richard Kahn, Epstein’s accountant, takes things from the NY townhouse a day after Epstein’s death in 2019

If you want to read Sarah Kellen’s whole deposition, you can do that here.

Thank you Dana DuBois, Kim G, Donna Dupont, Matuga, Deborah J., and many others for tuning into my live video with Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.