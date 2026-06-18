The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Reading the Epstein Files - Sarah Kellen's Deposition Pt. 3

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Ellie Leonard
Jun 18, 2026

Thanks for joining me for Part 3 of Sarah Kellen’s closed-door deposition from 5/21/26. If you would like to read the full deposition, you can do so here.

I included the QR code for Virginia Giuffre’s foundation SOAR (Speak Out Act Reclaim), which provides sexual assault survivors with a safe space and resources. If you would like to learn more, please visit their website.

Thank you Stephanie Munoz, Jackie Resists, Richard, Jill B., Patricia Wren, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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