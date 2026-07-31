The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Reading the Epstein Files - The Bookkeeper Knew Everything

Ellie Leonard's avatar
Ellie Leonard

REPOSTED FROM JUNE 5 (Substack ate it somehow…)

Trigger warning: this file contains discussion of underage trafficking

Thank you for tuning in for tonight’s latest episode of Reading the Epstein Files, where we were introduced to Jean-Luc Brunel’s (of MC2 Models) bookkeeper, Maritza Vasquez.

This file can be found on the DOJ’s website, under EFTA01111413.

PLEASE NOTE: This file is completely unredacted except for a single name, but contains the names of several young girls, ages 13-17. Do not share the document or read their names publicly, out of respect for their anonymity and safety. I redacted the document myself for the purpose of this reading.

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