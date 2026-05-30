Reading the Epstein Files - The Unknown Survivor's Journal

In response to the amazing efforts of the Trump/Epstein Reading Room, The Save America Movement, Miles Taylor, Xander Schultz, and Eliza Orlins, I wanted to continue reading the files in some small way to keep them front and center while we continue to seek justice for survivors and transparency from the DOJ.

This week I read the Unknown Survivor’s Journal, a high-school girl’s take on grief, confusion, and pain as she navigates the world of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their large group of wealthy friends, mostly in the DC and Virginia area, including lawmakers, philanthropists, and executives from AOL. She also includes names we hear often, like Leon Black, Alan Dershowitz, and professors Lawrence Krauss, Marvin Minsky, and Martin Nowak.

This story is incredibly triggering and raw, and was told in real time as this girl experience Epstein’s attempt at eugenics and seeding the human race with what he thought were the “perfect genes:” blonde, blue-eyed girls, and his own DNA, complete with a knack for mathematics and music. But ultimately it led to pain, trauma, and fighting between Epstein and Maxwell, who differed on their views of birth and babies.

If you would like to read the coded journal for yourself, you can do so here:

Zev Shalev wrote four great articles to accompany this journal, and they are linked at the bottom of each section.

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This is an excellent opportunity for more crowdsourcing and growing this movement. If you also feel compelled, please read and share the Epstein Files on your social media platforms, too! The more the merrier, and the quicker we can find justice. Thanks!

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, BC, An Mcgreevy, Grace Doggart, Under the Golden Boot, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.