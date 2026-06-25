Reading the Epstein Files - Virginia Giuffre's Testimony Pt. 1

Thanks everyone for joining me as we continue to read from the Epstein Files. As Liz Oyer announced on her Substack and YouTube, Todd Blanche was quietly given the “tremendous power” to punish political enemies and reward friends, giving prisoners the option to “buy up” in the federal prison system. We likely saw this with Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to Bryan Prison Camp in Texas last August, following her proffer with Blanche.

Because Maxwell is likely running the show, and will either be offered a pardon by the Trump Administration, or the opportunity to turn state’s witness if the House and Senate flip in the midterms, I want to focus in on her crimes and make it abundantly clear: Ghislaine Maxwell is a child sex trafficker and abuser.

I will continue to read Virginia’s testimony from the 2016 civil case against Maxwell, which lays out the crimes against her and other victims of the Epstein.

If you would like to read Virginia’s full deposition, you can do that here.

Today we also focused on Virginia’s foundation SOAR, where sexual assault survivors and supporters can find valuable resources or ways to help.

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, ITS Never Happening…, Jill B., Shyanne 🕷️🩷, Richard Bertoldo, and many others for tuning into my live video with Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.