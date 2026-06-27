Reading the Epstein Files - Virginia Giuffre's Testimony Pt. 2

Thanks everyone for joining me as we continue to read from the Epstein Files. As Liz Oyer announced on her Substack and YouTube, Todd Blanche was quietly given the “tremendous power” to punish political enemies and reward friends, giving prisoners the option to “buy up” in the federal prison system. We likely saw this with Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to Bryan Prison Camp in Texas last August, following her proffer with Blanche.

Because Maxwell is likely running the show, and will either be offered a pardon by the Trump Administration, or the opportunity to turn state’s witness if the House and Senate flip in the midterms, I want to focus in on her crimes and make it abundantly clear: Ghislaine Maxwell is a child sex trafficker and abuser.



I will continue to read Virginia’s testimony from the 2016 civil case against Maxwell, which lays out the crimes against her and other victims of the Epstein.



If you would like to read Virginia’s full deposition, you can do that here.

Today’s opportunity to help is the Sexual Violence Center in Minneapolis, MN. If you would like to donate to the Center and help provide victims of sexual violence with vital resources and opportunities, you can do that here.