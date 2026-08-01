Reading the Epstein Files - Virginia Giuffre's Testimony Pt. 5

This week’s non-profit donation is for Not Our Native Daughters in conjunction with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Relatives Movement, which deserves the same attention and investigation as the Epstein Files.

If you would like to read Virginia Giuffre’s entire testimony from her 2016 civil defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwll, you can do that here.

Thank you Jason Gael, ITS Never Happening…, It’s Time 🇺🇦, Carol, Ms. H, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.