Reading the Epstein Files - Virginia Giuffre's Testimony Pt. 4

I was a little tired this evening and mixed up a few of the names, so here are the men listed by Virginia Giuffre as perpetrators in her 2016 civil case against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein

Glenn Dubin, billionaire hedge fund manager

Stephen Kaufmann, attorney

Prince Andrew

Alan Dershowitz, attorney

Marvin Minsky, MIT professor

George Mitchell, Senate Majority Leader

Jean-Luc Brunel, owner of MC 2 Models

Bill Richardson, Governor of New Mexico

Tom Pritzker, Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels

Another prince

A foreign president who was “Spanish”

If you would like to read Virginia’s full deposition, you can do that here.

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