The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Reading the Epstein Files - Virginia Giuffre's Testimony Pt. 4

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
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Ellie Leonard
Jul 04, 2026

I was a little tired this evening and mixed up a few of the names, so here are the men listed by Virginia Giuffre as perpetrators in her 2016 civil case against Ghislaine Maxwell.

  • Jeffrey Epstein

  • Glenn Dubin, billionaire hedge fund manager

  • Stephen Kaufmann, attorney

  • Prince Andrew

  • Alan Dershowitz, attorney

  • Marvin Minsky, MIT professor

  • George Mitchell, Senate Majority Leader

  • Jean-Luc Brunel, owner of MC2 Models

  • Bill Richardson, Governor of New Mexico

  • Tom Pritzker, Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels

  • Another prince

  • A foreign president who was “Spanish”

If you would like to read Virginia’s full deposition, you can do that here.

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