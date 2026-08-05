The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Republicans Caved: Trump Keeps His Tax Shield and the Epstein Files |Glenn Kirschner/Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Matt Robison's live video
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Ellie Leonard, Matt Robison, and Glenn Kirschner

Thank you Caro Henry, Cathy R. Payne, Stuart Cohen, Ms.Yuse, Jenny Benjamin, and many others for tuning into my live video with Glenn Kirschner and Matt Robison! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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