The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

SATURDAY — COFFEE & TEA WITH LEV & DEAN ☕️🫖

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Lev Parnas's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Kait Justice's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
+1
Ellie Leonard, Lev Parnas, Kait Justice, and 2 others
Feb 01, 2026

I crashed their party, sorry not sorry ;)

Another great conversation with Lev Parnas, Dean Blundell, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, and Kait Justice breaking down the Mount Everest of global crime rings, otherwise known as the Epstein Files.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Cash Flow Collective, Cat, John Liccione, Dee Batiste, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Lev Parnas, Lyudmila and Daniel, and Kait Justice! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

The Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture