TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains discussion of child sexual abuse

I ordered my copy of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, weeks ago. But it couldn’t come fast enough (for me), and I caved and bought the audiobook as well. I waited until midnight, but the publication was set for West Coast time, so I got up early and listened while I made my kids breakfast. I listened as I waved good-bye to them on the school bus. I listened on my walk to work. I listened on my lunchbreak. And I’ve been listening every second, ever since.

I’m waiting for revelations that may or may not come, but giving Virginia the space to speak her mind, and myself the space to recognize bravery in whatever manner she chooses to present it. And I hope that even the smallest anecdotes can be used to protect her children, and all of our children, from the same fate. But she’s already done that.

I’m write this quickly, so I can put down the proverbial “pen,” and pick up the proverbial “book,” and listen until I fall asleep.

The first revelation in Virginia’s story needed no affirmation for me. I knew in my heart what really happened, but as many people have told me, it was only in Virginia’s time that these things needed saying. And so I waited for her to finally say that it was her father, Sky Roberts Sr., who had sexually abused her for the first time.

In a statement on Piers Morgan, Roberts claimed that, “I started crying right away” when he’d heard Virginia had taken her own life. [26:01]

When asked if Roberts knew about Virginia’s abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, he denied any knowledge of it, though it had taken place nearly every day for two years.

“I think that she basically liked to try to protect me because...she knew a lot of things about a lot of powerful people.” - Sky Roberts Sr.

That’s all well and good, except the red flags in Virginia and Sky’s relationship were blaring, including the fact that she already lived on the streets at 13 years old, before being picked up by her first sex-trafficker, a pimp named Ron Eppinger. Ron, too, promised his girls a modeling career. He, too, trafficked them in from Eastern Europe. And he, too, was arrested, convicted, and given a lenient sentence of only 21 months. And all the while, no one came looking for Virginia, an 8th grader at the time.

Ron Eppinger and his son Ron Jr. - Legacy.com

When she finally returned home after months on the streets, in and out of juvenile hall, and almost a year at Growing Together—a juvenile drug rehabilitation group home that would later be shut down for abuse and neglect—her father found her a job at Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Palm Beach owned by real estate mogul Donald Trump, and where Roberts worked on the maintenance team. It was here that she would be recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell and trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein and all of his high-society friends in business, finance, politics, academia, art, fashion, and entertainment.

“Growing Together’s staff forced kids between the ages of thirteen and seventeen to stand in front of the mirror and berate themselves at the top of their lungs. ‘I am a whore, a slut, a druggie,’ we girls would yell, staring into our own eyes. We had no choice but to comply.”

And while Sky Roberts accompanied Virginia to Epstein’s house on multiple occasions over the two years, he says he never saw or knew of the abuse.

I don’t know about you all, but I met this revelation with a resounding BULL SHIT.

Virginia hadn’t said anything, at least publicly, and so I waited.

Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre (7), with her father, Sky

But today she said everything, and probably everything we already knew about her father, that he was the one who groomed and prepared her for a life of abuse at the hands of Ron Eppinger, of Ghislaine Maxwell (”G-Max”), of Jeffrey Epstein, of Prince Andrew, and countless others. It was her dad who took over bathing and putting her to bed when her mom suddenly became cold and distant. He told her that he loved her more than her brother, that she was his favorite. And “molest” is too kind a word for what Sky Roberts Sr. did to his seven-year-old daughter, Virginia, or “Jenna” as she was known to her family. He raped his little girl again and again, and then sent her off to be raped by his friend Forrest (last name unknown) in a kind of “trade” for his daughter Sheila.

Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre, age six

I’ll continue to read Virginia’s brave story. But in all likelihood, her father, Sky Roberts Sr., the man who hurt and groomed her first before passing her off at Mar-a-Lago and into the arms of Jeffrey Epstein, knew every bit of her abuse at the hands of the billionaire boys club and the global elite, and was paid off by Epstein. Giuffre suggested as much, when all the children noticed their father buying things well out of their price range, including a brand-new boat.

I’ll continue to read Virginia’s story, along with (I hope) all of you. She’s owed justice and accountability from every person on Epstein’s list. And yes, there is a list. There’s a cell phone. There’s a Rolodex. There’s multiple iterations of the Black Book from multiple years. And there are spreadsheets on a hard drive that disappeared 24 hours before the FBI raided Epstein’s house. And just as with the ouster of Prince Andrew, these stories and the work of countless survivors and their support among independent journalists, will bring down every person who benefited from the abuse of children.

Back to reading Virginia’s book.

If you would like to purchase a copy of Virginia’s book from an independent bookseller, you can do that here:

Leave a comment

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.