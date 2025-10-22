The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

TheBillie
17mEdited

I’ve got the audible but haven’t found the courage to start it. Blessings to you for all you’re doing, Ellie. 🙏

Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli
6m

It is a terrifying challenge to read her novel, as a survivor of rape,SA,and physical and sexual abuse by a man ten years older than me (I was 19 when he whisked me off to Florida with promise of love -alienated from friends and family giving him the $800 I got from selling my Vega). I was not a minor…but I was not prepared for what would happen. Imprisonment for almost a year…until we came home for him to sell xmas trees from his parents nursery). I was so happy to get home, and I asked his parents..(he was over 30 but would not pay me back the $800) …to give me my money back. I was recently properly diagnosed with PTSD and take medication which has helped me survive the trauma and depression. Don’t like re-living the traumatic memories…I kept them buried for most of my adult life…

2 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
9 more comments...

