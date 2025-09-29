The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

SPECIAL: Ellie Leonard+Rick Herbst LIVE on Free Speech, Kirk’s Assassination, Much More! 8PM EST| 5PM PST

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Rick Herbst's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Rick Herbst's avatar
Ellie Leonard
and
Rick Herbst
Sep 29, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Linda Roberta Hibbs
,
Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap
,
Lisa | We Are The Third Estate
,
Lisa Ditalia
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Rick Herbst
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture