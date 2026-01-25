The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

SPECIAL LEVREMEMBERS LIVE With Ellie Leonard And Wajahat Ali - new Major Updates On Michael Cohen And Michael Wolff

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Lev Parnas's live video
Ellie Leonard, Lev Parnas, and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Jan 25, 2026

It’s THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Lev Parnas, me, and a giant mug of coffee, focusing in on the stories of the week and a few new action items.

After the horrific murder of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis yesterday, who was shot and killed by ICE while protecting a fellow protester, please consider donating to his family.

Alex Pretti's GoFundMe

Thank you God, Lisa Gonzalez, Cash Flow Collective, Steward Beckham, Cheech Previti, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.

