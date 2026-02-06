The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

SPECIAL LEVREMEMBERS LIVE: With Ellie Leonard and Brian Krassenstein with the Latest Epstein Updates

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Lev Parnas's live video
Feb 06, 2026

The late-night club strikes again. Very nice meeting Brian Krassenstein and picking his brain about the pieces of the Epstein Files that I haven’t considered. We have a lot of work to do…

Don’t forget to wish Lev Parnas a HAPPY BIRTHDAY tomorrow (2/6) and be sure to sign his petition so we can start subpoenaing these bad actors who are continuing to live a life of ease in the Hamptons somewhere.

Donations for Ukraine

Also don’t forget to please keep donating to the people of Ukraine so they can have generators to heat their homes through the winter.

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Lyudmila and Daniel, Caro Henry, ESBC NFL And SportsBetting, Rue Ryuzaki, and many others for tuning into my live video with Krassenstein and Lev Parnas!

