The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

SPECIAL REPORT: MICHAEL COHEN REUNITES WITH TRUMP; PREPARING TO QUASH TRUMP'S CONVICTIONS

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Zev Shalev's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, and Lev Parnas
Jul 07, 2026

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, LC - Silence is Complicity, Lyudmila and Daniel, Dr. Eric Lullove, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture