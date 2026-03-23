Thank you This Will Hold, Brodee Myers-Cooke, Amy Gabrielle, Caro Henry, Elaine Cimino, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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SPECIAL: The Greatest Heist with guests Lev Parnas and Ellie Leonard
A recording from Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev's live video
Mar 23, 2026
The Unapologetics
Exploring the daily news with a touch of humor, history, and uncivil discourse.Exploring the daily news with a touch of humor, history, and uncivil discourse.
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