Survivor Press Conference In NYC

As part of the efforts of the Trump/Epstein Memorial Reading Room and the Trump/Epstein Bookmobile, and in collaboration with Miles Taylor, Xander Schultz, and DEFIANCE.org, the Epstein Survivor Sisters held a massive press conference at Washington Square Park, along with speakers like Robert De Niro, ROSIE ODONNELL, Katie Phang, Norman Eisen, and Rosanna Arquette. Bear with the video, despite being one of the most tech-friendly cities in the world, New York has lousy cell coverage. But what a moment!

If you would like to donate to RiseSurvivorRise, a non-profit led by a group of Epstein Survivors to provide support and resources to survivors of sexual, domestic, and financial abuse, you can do so here:

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Cash Flow Collective, Under the Golden Boot, Deborah J., KC, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.