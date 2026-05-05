Talking Epstein and his enablers with Ellie Leonard

It’s going to take another three hours to finish this conversation, but we got a great start! Thank you Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney for sitting down to talk about all things Epstein bad guys, and let’s do it again!

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If you’d like to read my full article on Michael Wolff, you can do that here

Thank you LeftieProf, Erica Rex, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Debbie Fraker, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, and The Mayday Network! Join me for my next live video in the app.