The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Talking Epstein and his enablers with Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Julie Roginsky's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Julie Roginsky's avatar
Michelle Kinney's avatar
The Mayday Network's avatar
Ellie Leonard, Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, and The Mayday Network
May 05, 2026

It’s going to take another three hours to finish this conversation, but we got a great start! Thank you Julie Roginsky and Michelle Kinney for sitting down to talk about all things Epstein bad guys, and let’s do it again!

Ellie's Coffee Fund

If you’d like to read my full article on Michael Wolff, you can do that here

Thank you LeftieProf, Erica Rex, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Debbie Fraker, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, and The Mayday Network! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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