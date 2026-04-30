The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Linda Hoenigsberg's avatar
Linda Hoenigsberg
1d

You are amazing, Ellie.

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Anne Cumming's avatar
Anne Cumming
1d

Amazing work. I’ve been following Wolff’s cringey aesthetically curated posts on IG for several months and felt something was off, and I appreciate the work you’ve done here.

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