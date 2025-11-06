The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Whatever Show, Nov 6: Epstein Files Updates! with Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Lawrence Winnerman's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Ellie Leonard
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Dana DuBois
Nov 06, 2025

Finally get to sit down with my Northwest buddies,

Dana DuBois
and
Lawrence Winnerman
to talk about this week’s Big Blue Wave, the Epstein Files, JPMorgan walking themselves into a legal corner, and my thoughts on Virginia Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl (linked to an independent book shop - go buy!).

I’m working my tail off to investigate these documents and give you all definitive conclusions about the Epstein files, the money, and everyone who is at fault, but I can’t do it without you! Right now I’m splitting my time with a full-time job and writing/researching in the evenings and on weekends. If you can afford an extra $5/month for a paid subscription, it would mean the world to me, and will allow me to write full-time and bring these creeps to justice.

But if not, my writing will always be free because I love you so ;)

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you

Nick Paro
,
Jason Odell
,
The Bathrobe Guy (Robes) 👘
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Dana DuBois
and
Lawrence Winnerman
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture