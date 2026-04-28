The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
1h

Damn. Thank you for writing this.

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BF's avatar
BF
42m

You are LEADING the way to JUSTICE and, through your exceptional story telling, EXPOSING the VAST INSTITUTIONAL HYPOCRISY that enables LETHAL EXPLOITATION of CHILDREN & CONTINUATION of PATRIARCHAL ABUSE OF FEMALES of every age.

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