Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon struck up a friendship in early 2017, mostly over email, but also traveling and filming their gonzo documentary with all the biggest names in science, academia, and, let’s be honest, pedophilia.

These are their emails in chronological order. I didn’t fix any of the typos, because the manic writing gives us a window into the madness that was Jeffrey Epstein.

1/20/2017 2:49 AM - 6:44 PM

JE: confirming dinner tonight my birthday , Ive invited James Watson, guy that discovered DNA

SB: That’s so exciting. Happy birthday. See you tonight.

JE: he is outspoken

SB: I like outspoken people.

SB: I identify with them.

JE: he has an troubled child. he said he didn’t enjoy any of the fifty years of raising him.

SB: We’re beginning to have more and more in common. Today’s a big day. Donald Trump in the White House and your birthday.

SB: Is he still raising him after 50?

JE: would you prefer italian or chinese?

JE: ?????

SB: Predictably, Woody would like Chinese food

JE: Is there a way to tell the wives to ....

SB: Woody didn’t know that Liz was James’ wife. Isn’t that hilarious?

Molecular Biologist, James Watson - Getty Images

SB: I’m still recuperating. The things you subject me to.

SB: You owe me one.

JE: Agreed.

JE: Who did he think she was

JE: Yes thank god

JE: Thx for birthday present . I wonder who gave to you as a gift

JE: Great smell

JE: Then it should last a year , but I’ll smell like john

Share

1/27/2017 7:51 AM - 8:22 PM

SB: I’m seeing BG [Bill Gates] tmr. He will be in DC for the Alfalfa dinner but he’s got mtgs most of the day including w Jared Kushner. Should I ask him to discuss surgeon general or mention it or wait? Not sure Kushner cares about that stuff

JE: Kushner does not care

SB: K will wait

JE: ask him if he will see tom barrack, that’s the most important.

JE: he is free to call me for inside baseball

SB: Vernon Jordan- Josh Bolton - Jared Kushner - Me

SB: That’s who he is seeing He doesn’t know barrack

JE: Vernon is lover, josh will not have a role. , jared is good.

JE: over.

SB: Will tell him

SB: Maybe when we are together we can call you

JE: Bannon, barrack, puppet masters

SB: Ok good to know. He wants to talk to you but his wife won’t let him

SB: So perhaps can do as above

JE: clever

SB: Will try He loves you

SB: And he says hi

SB: He feels bad about the DAF btw He thought great idea but wife wouldn’t allow

SB: I’m w him tonight 9p till ? Then till 1130am tmr

SB: Will send you a text if I can make it happen I know our both enjoy catching up

JE: Ok

Former Principle Deputy White House Counsel under the Obama Administration, Kathy Ruemmler - AP

JE: Bill met my friend Kathy ruemmler , Obama counsel for 5 yrs . She would love to sit with Melinda and give her the other side of Jeffrey

SB: Can try, couldn’t hurt

JE: Hillary loves Kathy as does Obama. She is an arch feminist who is my great defender

SB: Not sure individuals can influence once impressions are made. But I will try. I do not know for sure but I do think he would be unwilling to Bring it up with her.

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: She’s 45 and is in Seattle often

SB: Me too.

SB: What a coincidence ha ha If there is a reason to meet other than to discuss you that would be compelling I can try directly To Melinda’s office team I know some of them.

SB: I probably would have to meet this person first since her team doesn’t usually appreciate second hand introductions

SB: They also feel like they find the ppl they want to speak to and not vice Versa Or at least that’s y experience firsthand

SB: Poor B

SB: If there’s an opportunity to promote something specific I can propose to her pivotal ventures team.

SB: Have been thinking that o bet there is a way to make her feel great and maybe a little happy if there was a like female TED that she could be the patron of - folks would love that and it would allow her to be at the center of some Powerful agendas that she cares a lot about But not sure she’s up for it or even how to do it

SB: Like maybe a legacy “I’m with Her” that she and Hillary Clinton could co own and build out over many years

SB: They could brand and sponsor cool Stuff and empower a lot of people

SB: None of my business but I think there’s enough happiness out there for everyone

JE: ???

1/28/2017 5:04 AM - 11:43 AM

JE: no problem. . interesting is that the philanthropy dollars will start flowing into trump resistance. climate . environment etc. , nice impetus to shake loose some of the private charity dollars.

JE: Yes , but not by trump . New medical group to be announced to study va . Mayo Cleveland involved

JE: Trump’s health guy is Moscowitz z palm beach

JE: Not my interest at all it’s Donald’s

JE: He thinks vets should get at least as much as everyone else . Some hospitals do not have computers

Ellie's Coffee Fund

JE: Yes . He’s all things medical to Donald

JE: Tell BG. One day I look forward to his freedom having served a long sentence

JE: Moscowitz has Donald price is administrative

SB: Makes sense But who sets the health agenda?

SB: Admin to execute but there are domestic and global issues beyond Obamacare and abortion

JE: No one yet

SB: He probably needs a few depending on issue

JE: Donald said surgeon general is figurehead telling children to eat their spinach

SB: That’s what all the last ones have been EXCEPT C EVERETT COOP

SB: could be seriously helpful advocate

SB: They have just picked idiots Lately

SB: The current one focuses on e cigarettes, Opiate addiction and obesity

JE: Did you fuck

SB: Which are all mental health issues ...

SB: C Everett Koop are You crazy

SB: He’s dead

JE: Not Koop - bill

At Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2011, from left: James E. Staley, at the time a senior JPMorgan executive; former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers; Mr. Epstein; Bill Gates, Microsoft’s co-founder; and Boris Nikolic, who was the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s science adviser. - The New York Times

SB: No

SB: Members of his henchman team hovered outside the door for a full few hours Instead We went crazy on the whiteboard and a lot to talk about.

SB: Every half hour they would bring him coffee or a croissant or a. Newspaper or message etc. Very closely watched

SB: We did have about 3 minutes at the beginning to take a deep breath and just stand there together

SB: He was complaining about being too old and I said he was still a little too young for me that he needed to be 65 and he said great you ha e 4 years to train me - that was funny

SB: Even more funny we were wearing exactly the same thing today. When I Walked in we looked at each other and said NOT AGAIN. Light blue button down, black pants. Funny

JE: Back to ?

JE: Yes.

2/17/2017 10:43 AM - 2:37 PM

SB: Today?

SB: Free 1230pst which is 330 EST

JE: I’m on n Paris

SB: I could call you in 35 minutes?

JE: Yes

SB: Will do

SB: Free?

JE: 10 minutes

SB: Have another call in 15 minutes

SB: Free after / in about an hour

SB: (Link broken) [kaiserpermanente.org - Bernard J. Tyson bio]

SB: Is this person?

JE: Yes

SB: MBA / seems more practical than a repurposed MD

SB: You are up late!

SB: On jawbone - Steve says consider and possible good things w strong voices around Hosain. Steve sometimes had a very good insight. Sounds like your experience lousy and Company in big trouble

SB: But

SB: Middle East is perfect perfect to test clinical wearables (due to no legal or policy restrictions) and also to experiment w remote telemetry (don’t have to leave home / great for gender issues there)

SB: Clinical wearables market is 50x bigger financially than consumer wearables / way better margins and also ready for major distribution

SB: Disruption no distribution

Share

JE: Ok

SB: Food for thought I guess we have to see what Hosain does in coming weeks and months. He’s well positioned - hope he doesn’t drop the ball. Sad to hear he’s not honest. Steve says he’s a hustler.

SB: He said he could even hustle and hustler ... but that it was Worth a second thought and he NEVER says that. You know STEVIE. He says no to everything.

SB: And big big quiet Conversations Ongoing for a cool job for Stevie

SB: Boy Scout leaving camp

2/18/17 6:45 AM - 3:24 PM

JE: Just got the answer great idea

JE: GREAT

SB: SO EXCITED ... just waking up

JE: Call

SB: Just got to harborview (hospital) need 20 min am w residents

SB: Sorry took a bit are you free in 5 mins need a bathroom break!

JE: Yes

SB: K more in a sec

SB: Ok ready! Call whenever

SB: [How to Explain Zero-Knowledge Protocols to Your Children] 1988

SB: [Link broken]

SB: Also good

SB: GENIUS IDEA Now to convince bill

SB: Do you think there is a way to do this really well and also get something for BG? Like if we say do this and the admin will keep PEPFAR or something like that

JE: yes and more

JE: it’s a deal

JE: that’s what he likes

JE: he said malaria and polio not an american problem. climate change and eboloa not a american problem nor is clean water or genital mutilation. he thinks bill should stop trying to scare people .ike chicken little.

SB: PEPFAR is HIV AIDS

JE: aids is partially an american problem. as is drug abuse. .

SB: OK let’s keep thinking BG likes deals too

SB: PEPFAR was a George bush/republican thing

SB: It’s the only one of the international health things the republicans all seem to support

SB: Trump even kept the Obama person running it

SB: If he could be convinced to keep PEPFAR as is in exchange for cyber i think we will all win.

JE: bill needs to focus on american problems. first and foremost , if he wants deals. he can also portray certain worldwide initiatives as buying american drugs etc. IT MUST have an american component. Donald says it is childish to count the lives at risk in africa and make believe you are doing something for america. or pakistan afhhntan, etc. he points to 8500 killed in Chicago vs 2500 killed in afghanistan over the past 10 years.

SB: I understand

SB: Bills advisory team at fndn all pushing in other direction

SB: At c3 I can try to reposition Just until I get thrown out

SB: Wish there was a way for him to have a real Conversation

JE: I sent bill a note to suggest he talk to lauder. Donald also thinks bill wants not to help america first , he should use his own money, and even that is wrong as it was made here. just transmitting

SB: I think trump should enforce tax laws and now allow gates fndn (American) to spend money overseas tax free

Leave a comment

JE: number of lives saved per dollar amount is not in donalds mind. it must be american lives saved. and yes, good idea on tax

SB: Right now there are funny loopholes we figured out how to exploit

SB: Like exercising expenditure responsibility on foreign grants so we could still count as charitable

SB: Or giving to UN or international orgs but earmarking for polio etc when not a single dollar ever benefitted USA

SB: I know where all those loopholes are bc I helped find them

JE: understood I am good at that , however bill should be careful very careful as Donald could make an example of him using american dollars to help other than america which really needs it. careful

SB: Understood

SB: Let’s make a deal for a few months To push cyber and then get out and help trump make examples and do better stuff

SB: BG has already made too many commitments and he did it based on his foundation but counting on leveraging and influencing us Gov’t

SB: If the tax laws are enforced and he is forced to pay on his own and has less, lord knows how he will react

SB: But - cyber is a “let’s do now” thing March 15 I see BG next Friday

JE: cyber is great

SB: Have to act quickly

JE: yup

JE: ou might want to attend kruase conference in Tucson on 26th . i can organize

SB: Can only do after march 15

SB: But yes after that will do 100%

SB: Issue really is about how easy it is For fndns to spend tax dollars of Americans. Like how generous would they be if they had to spend their own money? Also - 1. All laws that apply to us foreign policy should be applied to charitable orgs spending us tax dollars. So the global gag rule should apply Across philanthropic dollars too. If ppl want to spend Personal money they can just Not charitable. This should be done immediately. 2. Should not be allowed to grant to foreign Gov’t w Charitable dollars. That’s basically lobbying or a bribe - charitable money shouldn’t be allowed. Relates also to #1 above. 3. If charities want to spend charity dollars outside us should be required To go through USAid so it isn’t being sneaky and on other agendas. 4. USAID should have a big charity division that does only this for Science and tech.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

SB: Don’t do this till we get cyber last

SB: This would bring billions back To USA for social issues

SB: Immediately

2/19/2017 11:13 AM - 12:59 PM

SB: [Our Miserable 21st Century]

SB: Good article for trump to see

SB: [Considerations On Cost Disease]

2/20/2017 8:21 AM - 3:37 PM

SB: [MD Anderson Benches IBM Watson In Setback For Artificial Intelligence In Medicine]

SB: This is new mobile 206 382 7848

SB: It’s Melanie

2/21/2017 5:19 AM - 8:42 PM

SB: The mayo is doing (It’s Melanie/seattle mobile)

SB: Israel/MIT

SB: [Moving Patient Data Is Messy, But Blockchain Is Here to Help]

SB: Seems like folks are trying.

SB: [The Future of Blockchain and Digital Assets]

SB: This is one of the other WEF councils ... could ask them

SB: No one on council very clever

SB: [The Gates can’t relate to middle-class America: Your Say]

SB: AND THIS --- on gates/as discussed

JE: all good

SB: Seems like a lot of thinking already underway. Still feels a little abstract for the average American. Need to make this real to average person and also congress

JE: just you the term PRIVACY of your health info.

JE: only you have the key.

SB: Can we do anything from bills office on that?

SB: I like that A LOT

SB: do you think trump will Come down hard on gates / taxes soon or can he wait till I’m done there?!?

JE: yes , encryption. , signal processing. . using the best methods to keep your health info secret. and at the same time helping the country cure disease.

SB: How do I write a short terms of reference

SB: Role: Health and medical technologies Term: 6 months from April 1 Areas of focus: - Privacy, health data - Consumer health expenditure - neurotechnologies and brain science

SB: I see bill Friday Really want to wait and talk to him before sending Larry terms Of reference but he is insisting I send sooner

JE: Health security

SB: Some Overlap w fndn but I can try

JE: Yes

SB: Bill says health security works ok but should be tech or digital so everyone knows I’m not just doing policy - he says “title needs teeth.”

2/22/2017 1:27 AM - 2:15 PM

JE: Crypto health data

JE: Health data ciphers

JE: Bitcoin health

SB: Cryptohealth is funny. Health security I think best though

SB: Well - Larry called / says he needs to see a “detailed scope, focus and deliverables” before he can sign off and letting me know he runs the office not bg I said no problem!

SB: My guess is that he will hold me To every single world so I need to be strategic and also somewhat flexible since it’s hard to know how things will work. If you have sme time maybe think of the deliverables that would be useful and something to be proud of - I will work on all the rest since he wants me to circle back w all the MSFT and foundation leaders too

Share

SB: Why does bg get kicked around like this? So silly

JE: using the zero knowledge proof concept to keep totally private and secure the personal health info of the person while the same time being able to sue the underlying date to create a usable data base.

JE: either a version of block chain, encryption or personal cloud. protecting the rights of the people at risk. deliverable. working with cyber security experts to craft a system designed for both security but access to digitally redacted personal info.

JE: see working with the cyber security people as well as hippo.

JE: possibly the next version of a wearable. a sensor that has protected input based on personal history etc.

SB: Can I do this in 6 months?

SB: It’s more Msft Than anything else

JE: yes, its also foundation re sensitive info on one hand and relevant data base creation and manipulation on the other

SB: More Questions: 1. How can I be public about being the one that is doing this (surgeon general) and not just handing this off to msft? Publishing? 2. Have you heard of aardhar the Indian biometric made by Nandan Nilekani? Bill loves it Could this be a new type of social security number and used for all types of identity with health as a single use case?

JE: it has to be run by a doctor and not a computer scientist\

SB: If I do something great I want ppl to Know I’m involved. It’s been hard being the one to do stuff and others get credit.

SB: Ok

Leave a comment

JE: director of cryptographic health data initiative

SB: [U.S. Patent]

JE: interesting but too tech and not on point

SB: No I mean that is the only patent I could find associated with those exact keywords

SB: 2005

SB: [Blockchain for Health Data and Its Potential Use in Health IT and Health Care Related Research]

JE: I’m meeting with lauder re Alzheimer on Friday, also with jim Watson. can tell bill he is always welcome to ask questions

SB: Will Do

2/23/2017 2:10 PM - 2:30 PM

SB: Can you talk tmr morning? It’s Melanie

SB: May see bg tmr night need to discuss a few things

JE: yes ill be in new york

SB: Ok does 10 or 11 work?

JE: 1130

SB: K

To be continued….

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.