Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon struck up a friendship in early 2017, mostly over email, but also traveling and filming their gonzo documentary with all the biggest names in science, academia, and, let’s be honest, pedophilia.

These are their emails in chronological order. I didn’t fix any of the typos, because the manic writing gives us a window into the madness that was Jeffrey Epstein.

2/24/2018 12:48 PM - 1:32 PM

SB: [Lawyer for Susan Rice: Obama administration ‘justifiably concerned’ about sharing intel with Trump team]

JE: Yes.

JE: spent two hours on conference. with her yesterday. the Flynn focus was clever

JE: coin issues. : receive coins. distribute coins, pay in coins. coin cooperative. prohibitions foreign donor.? I need to understand flow of funds. . donor to campaign c?s. does it have to go to campaign first. . does it have to go there at al etc.

SB: On it.

JE: should it have a Christian component? tithe? if you form a church you may be able to tell mueller you have a confession privilege. :)

JE: do you have coin guys. brocks people . or should we find? some of the lefty crypto guys , might find it difficult to join, but they said bringing tech to discourse is on a higher plane

SB: Populist/Nationalist first. Conservative Christians (catholic/evangelical) next. Reverse alabama

JE: understood. but need details. money needed for think tank, for ads. for policy meetings. . though leaders. we could also make the coin in some instances non negotiable for 2 years. . is there a super smart FEC person. ?

SB: I think I have the most solid guy on the right--tied into the ‘swiss’ guys. Named Jeffrey wernick--going thru due diligence now ---ive known him a while as I’ve studied this--he can walk u thru the deal

SB: Yes...I’ve got the 2nd best--best is don mcgahn who is occupied currently

JE: BTW spent some time on the phone with Jide. hes looking to be read into Saudi. . too early

SB: Cool

2/25/2018 11:42 - ?

Emails between Epstein and Sultan Bin Sulayem

JE: [IMAGE]

SBS: Is that Steve Bannon?

JE: Yes We have become friends you will like him

SBS: Trump doesn’t like him

JE: Don’t believe the press

SBS: Ok

3/11/2018 7:39 PM - 9:05 PM

SB: Germans get it [German Media Confess to Underestimating Steve Bannon]

JE: luv it

SB: Pretty powerful

JE: Unfortunately I just spoke to one of the country leaders that we discussed, , I will fly there tomorrow night now and then to new york Wednesday night. sorry. will be in new york thurs and Friday. we should lay out a strategy plan . how much fun... travel safe.

Sean Bannon: Roger that. Thanks for having us today.

SB: Don’t worry All good

JE: ill make it up to you, . sorry

3/12/2018 1:04 AM

SB: K

6/10/2018 12:23 PM

SB: It begins [Trump promises to host Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte at White House to honor him]

JE: good work

SB: Putin in Vienna --your guy setting up and hosting

6/22/2018 6:32 AM - 12:55 PM

SB: Who is running this op on you — something serious going on

JE: First a protest at Clinton and then at trump. Lots of people very angry at our friendship.

SB: It’s an op dude— I do this for a living — the pieces that are dropping are deeply researched

SB: This is sophisticated op

JE: Add to it , I was in an office building before I left and mooch got in. I never met him . Never! he asked that I step out and began I tirade about you . And why would I have anything to do . Blah blah. . odd

JE: more fun note, miro is here. , lots to talk about

JE: My hula skirt. Is wilting having to dance and ride the bike for pols

JE: I hope you didn’t also make the pope my nemesis

SB: I did : fuck it : like the last scene in ‘the wild bunch’

JE: Any suggestions. ?

JE: Love that scene

JE: chat?

SB: Yes.

SB: Give me a #

JE: cell 212 533 3739

JE: Call now

SB: Called

JE: Ken starr in ny for weekend- let me know if interested

SB: Very

JE: I’ll put your u in touch

SB: Thanks

JE: Miro has some questions for you . If you have 5 minutes call my cell

JE: ?

JE: 1 (646) 521-0715

6/23/2018 12:56 PM - ?

[Mueller’s Fruit of the Poisonous Tree]

David Rivkin: Here it is.

SB: Big deal

JE: maybe, but southern district . money laundering. . any action that “offends the constitution”. corrupt intent. . . many open questions . flippers will dictate ( my view )

8/3/2018 7:42 AM - 8:13 AM

SB: [Exclusive: Bannon blasts ‘con artist’ Kochs, ‘lame duck’ Ryan, ‘diminished’ Kelly]

JE: loved . not donors - but marks

8/10/2018 10:34 PM

JE: calling Mnuchin stupid was a lol

8/11/2018 2:32 AM - 2:36 AM

SB: [Steve Bannon on How 2008 Panted the Seed for the Trump Presidency]

SB: And Cohn corrupt.

8/17/2018 8:53 AM - 3:45 PM

JE: How did it go?

SB: 2 pm now

JE: I took off early so I could land in time to watch. - all good?

SB: On now.

SB: They went for an hour instead of 30 minutes— showing the entire hour over multiple platforms

JE: Atta boy

SB: My team loved it-- I was to fucussed

SB: In the moment

JE: New razor blades?

JE: Loved the Trump@war trailer

SB: I think u will love the film-- pure deplorables

SB: For the ‘soy boy’ network I wanted to be ‘clean’ not sloppy

JE: Closer to toy boy ;)

SB: This ari guy is gay !

JE: You looked so clean cut next to him I thought I turned on the figure skating channel by accident

SB: My ‘come hither’ look

JE: Better than the usual ‘come hitler ‘look

SB: Ouch.

JE: That’s what ari was hoping to hear. Seriously- Great job

SB: I’m not watching -- how did it come across ???

JE: Based on the comments, couldn’t be better. ‘.

SB: Cool

8/18/2018 5:10 AM - 6:34 PM

JE: Last ten minutes , more the real you.

JE: What was your takeaway , inaddition to getting air con that works?

SB: I was under orders to dial it down for this audience — between Errol Morris film; NY Mag and this hour and half making huge inroads but can’t be the constant aggressor

SB: Dialed it way back

JE: Mike Tyson waltzing

SB: Agree but different audience with a different tonality —first of many I’m doing to these guys

JE: Actually the first of Very many to come. That’s why -what tweaks will make it better for you? Your eye is the best , so important for you to watch the play reel. Over the shoulder for him , 3/4 for you. ?? lighting. . hot for you . / . chairs . ? too restrictive for you. ? Loved pulling out the FT. .!

SB: Yes.

JE: Im back wed . ( Thiel coming ). We can discuss response to tax cut criticism. The 83 percent to rich is misleading by miles . Cash back. Pension funds up.

JE: Corporations are not people. Giving corp breaks , is perceived as giving it to someone else. wage inflation cant be the first focus, the additional money in the system. First goes to hiring new people, only afterwards can wage rise. etc. will you be in ny end of week.?

SB: I’m all day by day now— heading to see Kudlow then Texas — u know Kyle Bass?

JE: no . Not a heavy weight. He was at bear for a while. Neither big hat nor lots of cattle.

JE: Can you have one of your boys send Trump@war. , if easy

JE: I suggest kudlow point to strength of dollar . Market up. . in the face of the the worry on tariffs.

JE: In the uncertain future people want a stable economy , and there is no completion to that on the world stage

JE: competition*

SB: Yes

JE: Im going to Europe sept 3

SB: Really — Paris ???

JE: Yes , plus plus

JE: Plus a side trip to Dubai for a day

JE: You would love it. I have some africans here ( palm beach) for advice. the front of my house looks like Blackhawk down.

SB: LMAO!!!

JE: Can also leave the 2nd

8/19/2018 2:38 PM

JE: Do you think you might want to hitch a ride?

8/20/2018 3:41 AM - 7:34 PM

JE: 561 665 7626. If you have time .

JE: Kavanaugh letter says Clinton masturbated in a trash can. Wow.

SB: ???

JE: His memo on front of nytimes . I have never seen that memo and starr never joked about it .

8/21/2018 4:10 AM - 2:34 PM

JE: 1. Peter Thiel in town. 2. Lets make sure you are keeping your own path on front burner. Strategy etc. 3 at the same time . Take no heat re me. Not worth it for the moment. Mid terms . Overexposure , create shooting star risks. 4. The mooch ( still in contact with Ivanka ) has reached out to me , and asked how he can re engage with you. ?? I ve only met him once. odd. 5/.

JE: Like musk, your health first. It’s a very long game

SB: Thanks

SB: When did mooch reach out

JE: Yesterday

SB: He is a snake.

JE: No, a snake is clever .. more like a leaky garden hose that looks like a snake. Message: “I need to make peace with Bannon can you suggest how?” . He is friends with the current female owners of the core club , 50 yr old lesbians. I helped put them in biz. . Ruemmler also couldn’t stomach the Betty currie trash can story

JE: I told her his alternative was Betty currie

SB: Dude: brutal --- time in hell would be the fishbowl White House and married to Hillary

JE: Worse could be married to the White House and inside Hillary

SB: How could a grown man live with that

JE: Have you seen Ivana

JE: Could be Hillarys older sister

SB: Was she a madame Claude ‘associate’?

JE: No Claude only took educated women

SB: Ouch

JE: They all went to accent reduction class. Taught by a guy that told great stories. Sam Chwat .

JE: She reported to and was protected by. French intelligence

JE: They were not referred to as red sparrows but French swallows. An amazing intel op

SB: Love the Europeans

JE: Cohen s arrest bad

SB: End of days

JE: Avenatti deco of trump moves front and center. Civil so no hiding. And now with Cohen plea. wow

JE: Depo

8/22/2018 5:11 AM - 8:21 AM

JE: How do you see yesterdays developments

SB: Terrible for potus ; great for our messaging — now we can get on with it

JE: Fyi, there is a guy, totally nuts, out of jail after 20 years that has been sending letters re me to all agencies, stalking . etc. wants a billion dollars. No real threat , just one more pain.

JE: Steven Hoffenberg, . He bought the ny daily news for 1 dollar. etc.

SB: ???

JE: Part of the jihad.

JE: I’ll be in New York tonight thru sat. . no worry if you prefer to stay low . Miro in starting 28th. I think you need to thread the needle where you can support your message without appearing to be under a spell. He’s transitory. You are not.

JE: Im also told vice tv wants info on trump

JE: Form me

JE: From

SB: My nephew runs vice tell them to fuck off

JE: Tracie Morrissey matt Williams. , i ignore

8/23/2018 6:57 AM - 8:26 PM

JE: Btw Im in New York tonite thru sat , if you want to visit under cover of darkness or breakfast tomorrow if you like

SB: Do u have access that’s not the front door-- they have 24/7 surveillance on u

JE: Im happy to come see you if better.

JE: separate from the process server that left yesterday or the early morning doorman next door. Any idea of who?

SB: Don’t know but real folks costing lot of coin

JE: NFL

SB: Exactly

JE: Can meet at 301 East 66 , if you prefer . I will send apt #

JE: I don’t like he regency as it is totally wired

JE: There is also a rear entrance on 67 , if you prefer

301 E. 66th - Owned by Mark Epstein

JE: Super secure ,

SB: K

JE: Someone can meet you and take you in

JE: Just set a time. Ill be in after 430

JE: Apt 7j

JE: Im easy

SB: I’m in dc til 9 pm tonight

JE: Morning tomorrow. ? where and when your call

JE: id, Morris concedes that American Dharma could be an uncomfortable experience for those still wrestling with the realities of the Trump era in America: “It’s a kind of horror movie,” says Morris. “I don’t know how better to describe it.” Errol Morris. Luv it.

SB: Luv luv luv it

JE: Have you decided on time and place. ? Ill get food for us if its 66 st

SB: Not coming to city now until Monday

SB: Here with WSJ guys screening film

SB: Can I send u a link to watch

SB: Trump@War

JE: Yes

SB: Epstein

Axios

JE: ?

JE: Your girlfriend Ruemmler is coming over

JE: I wont share it unless you think ok

SB: Let her watch

SB: It’s x rated for violence and language now

JE: Great

JE: Are you sending a link?

JE: Also think about a private screening of dharma for the power players.

JE: New York and or Europe. Non of my fingerprints

SB: Yes : or come as my guest when it opens the New York Film Festival @ Alice Tulley Hall on 29 Sept

JE: thx. I think a private screening room with you answering questions . Might be good for you. You decide. Miro will be in New York next week. I won’t be but can organize for you. Im off to Paris on the 2nd

JE: Pecker immunity one more drop

SB: Huge event huge

JE: Kids

JE: Next

JE: Nice juxtaposition while watching your movie

SB: More women payoffs coming

JE: You are dark not evil. So I think even you will be surprised

SB: Wow.

JE: your girlfriend is outraged. . I suggested to her he pardon everyone, say this is not good for the country , and then fake the heart attack.

JE: she said it is a failure to disclose charge. and his changing stories lead to knowledge of wrongdoing. only transmitting.

SB: Lmao

SB: Can we get Jeffrey latest version of film

Sean Bannon: Just sent to you from my ProtonMail J

8/25/2018 4:31 AM - 8:26 PM

SB: They are the intervention !!!

JE: No , serious group all realize crisis. - and worried. and understand players.

SB: Smart

JE: it includes the guys he talks about normally , but as usual he doesn’t realize they also talk to each other . so saying one thing to one and then another thing to ... / motivation Im told “ yes it has good for us but bad for the country ” . Brennans description of drunk with power. seems apt

JE: He believes he is smarter than all of them combined. that is the issue. unfortunately he might be right

SB: He is — and he is still a moron—lefrac, Roth etc etc all 3rd rate — he will never listen to that crew

JE: agreed. and that is the reason he fears you

SB: Yep

JE: any thoughts on who he might at least listen to seriously.? ken starr? Kissinger? Hannity

SB: Barrack ?

JE: nope , can’t like you barrack called him crazy , in the dog house ever since and . . rick gates

SB: Gates

SB: Bad.

JE: For tom very

JE: can bill shine get through to him

SB: Zero

SB: Hannity maybe

8/26/2018 3:49 AM - 5:31 AM

JE: Wow, what did you think of the morris ny times interval

JE: Interview

SB: Trying to protect himself from outrage when film comes out— what did u think??

JE: I thought it provided an explanation for the gratuitous “ fuck you if you if want clean water “ comment. I trust none of them .

JE: NONE

SB: How do u think it will be read — this film is already causing massive controversy behind the scenes because of the slots in Venice and New York — it’s the Saturday night film in Alice Tulley

JE: 1. The better question, I believe , is how will it play out for you. (not my skill set however ) .an that Is wholly dependent on context. What is happening at the time and after re trump Not to re - channel your dearly departed mother, but —take care of you first.

JE: Nobody else will /

SB: roger

8/27/2018 2:51 AM - 4:33 PM

JE: Who is in your cabinet Hannity . Nunn .? burke. . ? fill it out?

JE: [Link to unavailable YouTube video]

JE: . From 1:00. Hour in

SB: 1. Defense : Pompeo ; 2.states; Meadows ; 3. treasury ; Thornton ; 4. CIA; Cotton ; 5. NSC; Harvey ; 6. UN; Tulsi Gabbard ; 7. DNI; Admiral Harris; 8. Labor : Henry Olson ; 9. HHS: pinkerton ; 10. HUD: McNamara; 11.VA: Gov Perry ; 12. AG: Sen Heilcamp ; 13. NEC:Peter Navarro ; 14. Engy:Washburn ; 15. Justice: Bill Burck ;

SB: ???

JE: It was Nixon’s frost interview. great. - I meant your personal advisory council that wants Steve to succeed. Sorry . My short emails are often confusing.

JE: Im confident burke will protect you as much as he can legally . We have a deep bench in that regard. When and if they get Matt calamari . If they haven’t already . Things will get uglier. . my responsibility as a friend is to wave a yellow flag. When appropriate and provide a sounding board as needed.

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: And u r dead spot on re calamari

JE: And or Rona

SB: She has been in

JE: Yes, I know, but I don’t know if she took 5

JE: And both will be brought to the state proceeding

JE: And that’s an uh oh

SB: Things are looking very bad for the home team now

JE: And Nixon says that if he wanted to cover the whole thing up. He would have given clemency to all. At 113

SB: What does that mean ??

JE: I sent you the you tube link. To watch. Its amazing

SB: Roger

JE: i have watched it 3 times.

SB: Dark attracted to dark

JE: Hahaa

JE: Btw hes panic re who can speak to that wont flip

SB: Yes

JE: Miro in ny

SB: How long?

JE: I’ll check

JE: Where will you be for Labor Day weekend?

SB: Don’t know yet

JE: Miro around until fr night. Then back tues. Ill probably come to New York mon and leave wed. For Europe. Will be in palm beach if you and ... would like to visit.

SB: K

JE: Miro is coming to palm beach

SB: Smart

JE: Come for even the day, totally private. he you and I can strategize

JE: Not sure what your schedule. Re Venice 4 th. Deplorable 9th? Etc

SB: Working everything out

JE: I m happy to send a plane to pick you up in wash and bring you down to me and micro.

JE: miro

SB: K

Miroslav Lajčák - “Miro” -

8/28/2018 11:15 AM - 11:36 AM

JE: he’s around until the 17th . but gone sat till tues. not sure when you are going to Europe. Ill go on the 5th now.

JE: mr evil willing to meet you in Europe , I don’t need to be ther

8/29/2018 8:41 AM - 7:33 PM

JE: I hope you get a vote into mcgahns replacement

JE: they will be your first line of defense if the house flips

SB: Emmett

JE: you ok?

SB: Yes just the most swamped I’ve ever been

JE: ok

JE: Im going to New York on Monday to sit with miro

SB: Is miro in NYC ???

JE: Im texting with him now

JE: He and I will meet Monday you are of course welcome

JE: I’m on 561 655 7626. If you want to chat ?

JE: Feel free to contact him directly

JE: Spoke to my china guys , they said china strong , plays weakened. Strife art of war etc. Said all the players are xi loyalists. Main complaint is there is no counterparty in us , either no one home or new to the game.

SB: They said china stronger today than when we started?

JE: Need to define “started.” . North Korea? Stronger ties. . Africa , stronger. , buying strategic minerals. One belt one road. Ports logistics. Eventually turning them military . . tariffs a non event

JE: And as stability is the major goal they look here and see infighting. Instability, weakness and empty chairs

JE: Happy to move in anywhere , that we have pulled out

JE: Cancelled Bloomberg as a show of go fuck yourself . Hold it in Singapore or Malaysia .

8/30/2018 5:12 AM - 12:58 PM

JE: It’s a long game. BREATHE

JE: BTW. Contrary to cnbc report I am not advising Elon musk . And I told them so . but.... He did cry on the interview with the times

SB: Was I a tad too harsh?

JE: No , I like man child. Doesn’t have the same connotation as evil sociopaths

JE: They share you dislike of the administrative state

JE: your

JE: Did you connect with Miro

JE: ?

SB: Haven’t connected

JE: Are you around Monday ?

JE: ny

SB: Venice

JE: K

JE: Tuxedo with two black shirts

SB: Not attending premier-- media screening the day before and all press functions including press conference

JE: Btw. Argentina next to collapse

SB: Need a populist

JE: ripe

JE: Whole South America Brazil Venezuela Argentina. Don’t know why they are so dirty given the fact that there are so many maids.

JE: soon to be the best investment of a lifetime

SB: Brazilian parartrooper my man

JE: Venezuela. More oil reserves than Saudi

JE: sooo. predictable

SB: I’m meeting Cisneros when I get back from Venice

JE: I’m trying to mak ethe patch. The two pens. . not sure if red and black are too much

JE: Do you think you will get time to meet leaders un Europe before nov. or head down here before then

SB: Yes

8/31/2018 1:23 AM - 2:36 PM

JE: If possible lets talk re miro

SB: K

JE: 561 655 7626

JE: 1 646 421 0715. miro expecting your call

JE: And you want to be in New York week fo 24. Th. Everyone Europe will be at house

SB: roger

JE: Miro waiting

SB: Called

JE: Did you get him

SB: vm

JE: 13109906526

JE: ?

JE: Can I give

SB: Certainly

JE: Miro?

SB: Swapping calls

JE: Is patten flipping meaningful?

JE: They all connect to tom barrack, oy

Real estate investor Tom Barrack - ABCNews

JE: How was mara lago north

JE: Yech

SB: Grundoon ; very nice guy , wealthy family ; deeper into manafort than he ever told anybody— hates trump

9/1/2018 5:12 AM - 5:16 AM

JE: [Orrin Hatch Wants the Federal Trade Commission to Investigate Google]

SB: Yep ; it Begins

9/2/2018 6:01 AM - 1:59 PM

JE: Travel safe

SB: Here

SB: Im in New York tomorrow . Where is “here @

JE: “

SB: Venice

JE: Great

JE: Hows it going

9/3/2018 1:49 AM - ?

SB: Epic

SB: Just sent u CNN piece

JE: Fun??

JE: Fun

JE: Fun

JE: ?

9/7/2018 4:11 AM - 9:29 PM

JE: I liked the economist description of the movie as a victory lap . funny

JE: Some of my middle eastern guys think you are behind it

JE: :)

JE: [I Refused to Write Bannon’s Bio for the New Yorker Festival]

JE: When ny

SB: Rome thru Sunday — trying to figure out dc or NYC on Sunday

JE: K

SB: When r u heading back

JE: Not sure, will know more tomorrow

SB: K

JE: Im trying to organize a trip for the pope to the Middle East. A first

JE: Headline - tolerance

SB: Fun

JE: Talk tomorrow

JE: BTW Chomsky invited u to Arizona

SB: Did u see what just popped on the NYT???

JE: No , what?

JE: Salvin?

JE: Or jack ma retiring

JE: ;)

JE: Great work

SB: I can feel this turning now

JE: Hopefully you are sitting on salvinis lap

SB: Vice versa

JE: Lol

JE: But he is unaware

JE: Ahhh the power of dark

JE: If you guys want to come to paris I’ll send plane

9/8/2018 1:32 AM - 7:19 PM

SB: When r u headed back to states?

JE: It changed 4 times since yesterday. Wild . So many interesting things. Im trying not to flock shoot! I wont leave before Wednesday but will need to return here soon. Probably New York Friday. Call to catch up? Pivoted wisely! Atta-boy

SB: Yes: in meetings in Rome right now

JE: No rush, I just want you to be surgically pure re registrations disclosures etc. As you move into more institutional International arrangements. . the tension between 501 c4 opaque , and fara transparency needs bright light focus. No stepping on your dick allowed.

JE: And I would suggest you not

JE: Merely take advice but have someone on your behalf request fara opinions. And sooner rather than later.

JE: Some of fara - “quasi political “ affiliations. Kick in after 10 days of formation

JE: Your girlfriend agrees with my assessment. Fara written so broadly .

JE: I’m back in an hr.

JE: Back

SB: If u r still up let me know

JE: Awake?

JE: What time do you leave?

SB: 10 am I think

SB: Yes awaken

JE: Safe travel

JE: 1. In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President. 2. Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both House and Congress.

JE: 202 669 7406

11/12/2018 3:45 AM - 3:49 AM

SB: <Unsupported Message Content>

SB: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: GREAT!! ask him about a sandwich

SB: Too late: ( But there were some sandwiches in his office:)

JE: im glad.

SB: But nobody offered

11/13/2018 2:55 AM - 11:26 AM

JE: On wed. You can tell mike. Re your sound like a f.... Moron. Coversation with Steve. They are very close . And I think it will break the ice\

SB: OK, I will:)

11/14/2018 5:47 AM -1:10 PM

JE: Do you leave tonight

SB: Yes, from DC

JE: Lieberman resignation in Israel . Could be a game changer

SB: Yes, he is a heavyweight

JE: Pompeo , one of the few that can get across and has the respect still of trump

SB: I’m seeing him at 2pm

JE: Steve brought him from obscurity , a tea party member into the limelight

SB: Really? I didn’t know that

JE: Yup

SB: It will be our first real meeting

JE: A Kansas congressman.

SB: And West Point graduate

SB: You are back?

JE: In Florida in the sun

SB: That’s not fair!:)

SB: I envy you

JE: Get in line

SB: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: Great. Are you out yet?

SB: Done with my meetings, on the way to the airport

JE: How was it ?

JE: Can you speak. ?

SB: Yes

11/15/2018 3:45 PM

JE: I think Steve. Will come to ab

JE: Ad

11/16/2018 12:21 AM - 3:06 PM

SB: I’ll let you know if I see him

JE: Now unlikely as uk heating up wow

SB: I think so too

JE: He will be in

JE: AD. Tomorrow afternoon

JE: You?

SB: He texted me. He will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. But I’m in the middle of a desert, two hours helicopter flight from there

JE: Yes, I’ve been . When do you return to AD

SB: I come back to Dubai on Sunday and continue to Brussels

JE: Early Dubai?

SB: Arrive around noon, departure 14.30

JE: I think staying as long as you can uk . Best- so people get the commitment of your follow through

SB: Agree

SB: Heading to AD tonight ; just confirmed meeting

JE: Miro and Terje are there

Norwegian diplomat, Terje Rød-Larsen

SB: In AD?

JE: Yes.

SB: I just reached out

SB: can u let our friend know in heading over tonight

JE: do you mean your Paris lunch friend?

SB: Yes

JE: Done

SB: We meet late Saturday afternoon

JE: You are a busy boy,

JE: Will Theresa may survive

SB: Man with a mission — I told him I would get right to work

SB: I don’t see how BUT the guys over here have no balls

JE: Exactly my fear. Pencil neck and all

SB: Boris ; Gove; Rees Mogg; David Davis — somebody has to step up

JE: Tomorrow meeting powerful. Reminder. Phones not secure AT ALL

JE: Wait until you return for downloads

SB: Protesters slowed down speech----don’t think I can make the flight---we r enroute to healthrow

SB: Seeing if we can make it

JE: There. Is a gulf air that leaves at 950 with a stop in Bahrain

JE: Arrives. 1130

JE: am

SB: On it

SB: U r an amazing assistant

JE: Remember. I was once poor

JE: Tomorrow. Important . very

SB: Yes yes yes

JE: And an Egypt air with a stop in Cairo that leaves 1030 pm . Same arrival time

JE: Third choice 955 , virgin to Dubai. Drive an hour

SB: On it.

JE: Israel likely to go to early elections. What fun!

SB: Bibi doesn’t make it does he ?

JE: Unclear

JE: Fyi if you choose to fly home from Dubai, miro will be there and also leaving early afternoon

SB: I’m leaving @ 230am — meeting Hungarians in NYC before heading to dc

JE: Ok , my phone is blowing up with people wanting my friend to dare to be great - again ! Oy

SB: What a move

JE: I tell everyone im only the f and b person .

SB: Best F n B director in the business

SB: 930 BA leaving now

JE: Well done . Push hard. If place needed. Paris apt ok

SB: Thanks

JE: Great opportunity ! Weak govt everywhere. Saudi , Yemen US , UK , France. Etc. often difficult to make deals with the weak as they are afraid of being seen to be vulnerable

JE: Each sensitive to concessions . So a strong third party . Can take the brunt.

11/17/2018 12:10 AM - 11:47 PM

JE: Good luck.

JE: Trick - make it personal - this is what “ I “ !! need , want, would appreciate -

SB: ?

JE: Mideast People respect YOU. , more than the policies , trump or you has the head of a movement. . they will do things for YOU , rather than for the “ we”

JE: (link broken) more info here: [CIA concludes Saudi crown prince ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination]

Jamal Khashoggi - Getty Images

SB: Got it

JE: Light the candle

JE: :)

JE: Scale of 1 -10?

SB: 9.5+

JE: Still planning nyc then dc

JE: ?

JE: Was it fun?

SB: <Unsupported Message Content>

SB: At moments

SB: Right now on the way to the airport

JE: Ha

11/18/2018 3:14 AM - 4:13 PM

JE: best part of the trip?

SB: Massage

SB: And my wife was happy to see me more than usually

SB: Just landed in Brussels, we have EU Foreign ministers meeting here tomorrow

JE: Understood

SB: Yes

JE: You hit all the points at Oxford. Accusation of racist? Votersuppression. higher wage. Good work. Btw your close in protection guy , needs tweaking. Spends too much time looking at his phone.

JE: [unknown]

SB: Guy with goatee?

JE: Green jack and goatee/beard , guy on wall to your left as you look forward

SB: I think they were livestreaming the riot outside gate that we had to go back thru to see when we could exit

JE: 3 things. 1. No excuses. As It was in the beginning of your talk , not relevant. And the most dangerous time. 2. In the streets your guys want sunglasses or glasses. As people throw liquids at their faces and it protects the eyes. 3 and during your talks scanning the crowd.

JE: Need to keep you for the next rounds :

SB: Got it

SB: Riot outside was serious

JE: I was very aware in real time

JE: Guns not used often there. So not treacherous . But some of your other up and coming venues are less gentlemanly

JE: And I couldn’t tell if he had an earpiece. If not we should upgrade equipment

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: Sorry I take no prisoners

SB: Agree

JE: As some of your policies are really left. - I might ask the questioners. Did you agree with anything I’ve said? No? Do you believe in higher wages? . do you believe in reducing voter suppression.? If they say Yes. . ell me what do we agree on? Pow !

JE: Sincerely. .. your cornerman

JE: When you get time to brief me , give me 30 minute notice

SB: Tonight

SB: Senate intel prep

SB: Now

JE: K

SB: Can talk when u r free

JE: 561 655 7626

SB: Standby

JE: ?

JE: When Lewis appeared before Congress in 1993 to testify in favor of protections for children’s television, Lamb Chop was granted permission to speak. - maybe you should bring lamb chop tomorrow.

SB: Don’t fuck with ‘the chop’

11/19/2018 2:13 AM - 7:39 PM

SB: As of today...

SB: Oy, indeed

SB: Mid January

SB: Yes. Something will happen by then.

SB: Thanks

JE: How was it

JE: Did lambchop take 5

SB: Dude : 8 and 1/2 hours

SB: 15 minutes on u

JE: Members or staff

JE: Was burke allowed in ? Does he have clearance

SB: Staff ::: took alex spiro— his NYC partner , stone cold killer

JE: Why me? Did they want bagels and coffee

JE: Or did they get your text s

SB: Neither ::: went thru list of 50 names— Leon Black

Investor and close Epstein associate, Leon Black - Blooberg

SB: Then u--grilled me when I said I knew u about relationship with djt

JE: Did they ask you if I had a silver bullet

JE: Toughest we’re republicans?

JE: Were

SB: No democrats— spiro also big dem

JE: Oy

JE: So it begins

SB: Somehow your name has come up in this thing ; Leon’s about “Russia”

JE: This thing being Russia or djt or .. play

JE: :)

SB: Leon about Russia ; u about trump — but they ask every witness these 50 names--- 25+ Russian

11/20/2018 4:49 AM - 4:01 PM

SB: I said today that if Slovakia withdraws from Migration compact I will consider resignation. It’s a breaking news all over the media. And it might actually happen. I might have to do it to protect my professional and personal integrity.

JE: The prime minister is still on your side?

JE: do I understand correctly that it is you vs. parliament

SB: Yes, the PM is with me. But the former PM and party chairman is pushing for withdrawal

SB: Parliament can only recommend to the government

SB: But I will totally lose credibility if Slovakia withdraws and I stay silent

JE: Agreed

JE: More divisiveness. I guess better opportunity to be seen to unify?

SB: Maybe. And maybe another signal that internal politics is for me, at least not at this stage

JE: It seems people are trying to make the argument that strength is in opposition to humanity.. ? I assume you meant that internal is NOT for you. . ( that’s how wars start )

SB: Yes, you are right:) Not for me

SB: I called back, you have voicemail

SB: Feel free to call

JE: tried

JE: Market is china manipulation. . as I suggested.

JE: Sooo obvious

JE: You recover your strength. , hope you get some rest. . Im in New York 29-1 st

SB: Let’s connect on 29

JE: K

11/21/2018 3:23 AM - 1:43 PM

JE: can you reach out to see if. Z has a suggestion for venue and time frame to meet bj . Notice to king ok.

Mohamed bin Zayed, or “Z,” President of the UAE - AP

SB: They called yesterday— they want to do the meeting , think its smart— but they have a process with their bigger partner and are going thru that now

JE: Understood

JE: Spent the morning with Ken Starr, really someone you should know

SB: I agree

SB: How bad a shape does he think djt is in???

JE: From a legal standpoint. He doesn’t believe that obstruction applies to the use of a power even if it was solely done for self interest. He thinks it has to be for a CORRUPT ( bribery etc ) And sees no evidence of that.

SB: Epic — trump clear on mueller if that’s the case

JE: The issues will be the related financial ones , southern eastern district

SB: Yes yes yes — and the Hill investigations

JE: Do you recall any specific questions re me , and your interview?

JE: at

SB: Yes ::: “what is his relationship with potus “ ; “does he talk about trump”; “when was the last time he saw trump”... etc etc etc

JE: Some reporters asking the same question ? Can figure out why?

JE: Can’t

SB: Interview ends with 50 names — everybody gets the request — 25 Russian names ; 25 American — u and Leon are # 3 / #4 on american list

JE: Understood

JE: funny

SB: “ has Leon Black ever mentioned Russia” ; “ Do you know of any connections Leon Black has with Russia” etc etc

JE: Other Americans? David geovanis? Ken lebow? Any other names you recall

JE: Nick ribs? Tom barrack?

SB: Benton Lebow

SB: Barrack

SB: Geovanias

SB: Ton other I didn’t know-- and only Russian was Alexander Dugin

JE: Ha

11/22/18 4:14 AM - 4:01 PM

JE: Appears like a fun committee meeting. Breathe.! Think judicial demeanor. Don’t let them get you to be emotional.

JE: If you decide to resign. Lets make the resignation powerful.

SB: You are right. I stay cool, only in reaction to MPs stupid statements I I got a bit emotional. But not too much.

SB: Thanks, if going then going in style:)

SB: But in general I’m surprisingly relaxed. I feel I’m doing the right thing. And there is a powerful positive reaction from people.

JE: Im not surprised. , I think your position is just. It is the explanation of it that needs tailoring. Ie Not on the table youre on the menu, is too flippant. You know your country. It wants to appear strong. Hiding from attending engenders the opposite I think you can make a great case that attending strengthens the country s hand. Hiding , running away from the issue , shows weakness and brings more trouble. .

SB: Yes, you are right. I will stress that more.

JE: “ Slovaks don’t run and hide . We stand tall and say ......” We don’t agree Or nyet. Or Slovakia must decide what is good for Slovakia . Fun

SB: Fun:)

SB: I said many of these things yesterday in the Committee

JE: I think this issue helps frame your own decision making. Its not do you want to be president and what that means. , more and more it means. Can I stand to be around these small minded people

SB: Yes, exactly

JE: “I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton said regarding the rise of rightwing populist like Hungary’s Victor Orban. Clinton added: “I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken particularly by leaders like Angela Merkel, but I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part, and must send a very clear message - ‘we are not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support’ - because if we don’t deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic.”

SB: He’s absolutely right

SB: She

SB: Oh, OK. But she’s still right:)))

SB: MBS headed to see our friends for talks

JE: Z ? Terje in riyahd

SB: Yes

SB: Hope you are having a great Thanksgiving

JE: thx, I had some of the largest hedge fund guys here today , and they all now agree with my contention that something is stinky in the market. I suggested. That Saudi is selling. Maybe china. , they both want cash

SB: Interesting

JE: What do you think the likelihood of additional tariffs jan 1. Any progress at g20. . ? put down that piece of pie

SB: Trump needs a ‘win’ and is getting huge pressure from mnuchin/Kudlow Wall Street faction — but everybody else saying no deal possible— markets keep crashing will all depend on trumps mood

JE: There may be a video of kasshohgi. If so game over

SB: I’m sure they do

11/23/18 3:22 AM - 1:48 PM

JE: Im re-focused on you having a press/news base. Even if it were called the movement. It is so structurally elegant. Privileged .? Funding? Subscriptions.? , Intl . Avoid “ in kind “ treatment. Your notebooks , safe. etc

SB: U mean have media platform no NGO/political platform?

JE: We can talk it out. Maybe both, but the NGO. Gives you little. And is old thinking. It allows a tax deduction in the states. ( at the cost of the govt being your partner “ But otherwise , requires filings , public etc. “ ). press . private. protected. . access, legal niceties. ( salaries . Etc ) .

JE: Think of it as a battle plan. You have made great strides. Forged ahead. at some time you stop and build a fort to protect your gains.

JE: Press equiv. To walls. NGO equivalent to moat

SB: Yes

JE: K

JE: MBS becoming weaker by the day. shame. Not sure he makes it. Why don’t you reach out to z and ask if we can set a date and venue

SB: MBS in UAE now

Mohammed bin Salman, “MBS,” Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia - Getty Images

JE: I thought today was Tunis. He is on a road show.

SB: I’m pretty impressed by how they are trying to power thru this

SB: Yes — just departed mbz

JE: My best guess is that it becomes impossible for him to sit at a table of leaders. And have any gravitas left. Especially if a video of them making Saudi sausages surfaces in the press.

SB: Oh yeah that’s done but was that ever a reality for any Saudi head???

JE: Idi amin was ok , until they had a video of him eating the liver of his opponent. The past did not have the internet. Where the leaders are seen in real time shaking the hand of the butcher. Tricky. But it’s not what I do.

JE: Unlikely that lambchop moves to replace shari, but aljazera won’t let up. So he should make peace with Q

SB: Agree ; and I think mbz does also

JE: [Overstock surges 26% after CEO says it will sell retail business by February to focus on crypto]

SB: How does this happen when crypto is imploding

JE: Good question. 1. The stock was down from 80 to 17 . So a move up to 22 not interesting. Crypto is the currency , block chain is the equiv of internet 2.0. this was the guy you wanted me to meet?

SB: No need to— I spent time with — kind of a flake

JE: You are being generous

SB: Tried to convince me he was in the CIA ... ‘fantasist’

JE: Maybe he was using his seduction routine

SB: That was the pitch — with the Russian girl

JE: Give me a call. [REDACTED]

SB: Cray cray

11/24/2018 7:40 AM

JE: Roger stone - telling many that I am your funder

SB: ???

11/26/2018 3:19 AM - 5:04 AM

JE: Just received a video of stone attacking you and -// jeffret Clintons pimpetc etc

SB: roger stone???... who cares , he says stuff like this all the time

JE: Face to face

SB: of course not -- on alex Jones

JE: No worry- im in wed night till Sunday. Lots to discuss:)

SB: Thursday

JE: Breakfast?

SB: Yes

JE: Done

JE: Progress?

SB: Both President and the Prime Minister are working on a deal. They don’t want to lose me. Parliament is still stubborn. I said my read line is to go to Marrakech and not to reject the Migration compact in its entirety. The vote on the parliamentary resolution was postponed until next week. I’m in Turkey today, was just received by Erdogan for a very long, private and friendly meeting. Flying to Berlin from here.

JE: Did he give you an Apple Watch to record your future conversations

SB: No, he didn’t:)

SB: But he spoke at length about it.

SB: About the case, not the watch:)

JE: He talks a lot doesn’t he?

SB: He will continue raising it in various international for a

SB: He does

SB: And he likes me. The Foreign minister was our interpreter

11/27/2018 5:37 AM - 10:25 AM

JE: What time do you prefer breakfast

SB: 7am???

JE: Perfect

11/28/2018 2:34 PM - 5:20 PM

SB: Has the media staked out your place yet???

JE: No, all easy, lots of people here tonight

JE: In fact. Jabor on his way over.

SB: Very cool

JE: An further feedback from mbz ?

11/29/2018 2:24 PM - 4:24 PM

SB: Are you OK?

JE: great. bad press. silly

JE: thx

JE: My turn again in the barrel

12/01/2018 5:04 AM - 6:00 PM

JE: today I have nobel prize winner friend Richard axel and misha grosov , smartest living mathematician . at 5. . you are welcome. any updates on boston?

SB: Can’t make Harvard

JE: k

JE: understand

SB: No go for now on our project — our guy all-in but shutdown by home office

JE: Your girlfriend having dinner with weisman

SB: No good will come out of that

JE: I had three China guys today . I told them they should brief you. Therr is s forty year anniversary in Beijing of the beginning of economic growth initiative

SB: Love to sit down

JE: Bottom line. Forcing china to turn ineard is counterproductive to containment

SB: Nor forcing inward-- trying to takedown senior CCP leadership

JE: Im aware , -it was described as both stronger but much more brittle

JE: the reformist are thrilled. the last bastions of the state owned , (communist

JE: ) less so. . as their last hope for control. . fy , I go to Harvard at 10 and return at 7 pm and tom Pritzker lunch on monday in ny if you are still here

SB: ‘Reform’ all happy talk

12/2/2018 4:51 AM - 3:28 PM

JE: brittle. key

SB: yes brittle key

JE: winning the long game from our side. requires short losses. hui, said to my friend , they have moved from economic growth model to endurance model.

JE: xi describes djt as a typical american bully

JE: for you only please

JE: russians behaving more like africans and funny enough respect for the Iranians

SB: Trump worst negotiator in human history

JE: They’re playing- go- and he can’t master tick tack tow

SB: Navarro called me last night —Chinese panic ; American cave

JE: Art of war - 1st chapter

SB: Art of the deal --introductions

JE: Cliff notes

JE: Li hu . - he almost smiled . That’s how bad

SB: Yep

JE: Im at the kennedy school. You should’ve come

SB: Yep

JE: Or did the honeybear get cold paws

JE: Breakfast tomorrow?

SB: Yes

JE: 730?

SB: Sure

SB: My train is late and I have to take care of some sick doggie stuff and hoe stuff so I don’t think I can make it today. Please give me best to everyone.

JE: Ok

JE: Im sorry you missed s Great!!! Day

SB: Sorry to miss it!

12/4/2018 8:22 AM - 2:26 PM

JE: [Jeffrey Epstein Apologizes in Settlement to Avoid Civil Trial and Testimony by Sex Accusers]

SB: Terrible terrible terrible statement

SB: Who the fuck advises u!!

JE: now you understand my frustration

JE: hiring matt hiltzig

JE: the fact that the lawyer got all the money and none to the girls , may be a point of leverage

JE: lots of people made nervous, very , but not me

JE: ;

SB: But your deal allows the girls to ‘go tell their stories’!!!-- he bragged about that and pushed that @ the press conference

JE: all silly

JE: Id like to do a documentary on the real story ]

SB: Would u let me interview the girls also?

JE: Yes, great idea. Look at the market. And think about what I told you

SB: U r kidding correct ???

JE: Nope

SB: We would tell the magnificent and the less than magnificent

JE: Stock market manipulation . Chinse. Fucnkng him

SB: Let me know when can talk

JE: 212 772 9416

JE: The girls. Read my address book. No kidding one girl said she had sex with my friend Steven hawking

SB: Doesn’t make her a bad person

JE: When she saw his photo. Ugh

SB: She is called a prostitute —he looks like a federal reserve note

JE: He is paralyzed. She forgot that part

SB: Unlike trump she is into a strong dollar

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

12/5/2018 7:35 AM - 10:04 AM

JE: What do you think about me hiring former judges fbi to do a thorough investigation so as to separate truth from fiction

SB: Let’s go thru — not sure folks care that they were strippers / prostitutes

JE: Older

JE: Not 15 not 16

SB: Anyway it’s smart idea

JE: I would like to find a way to fund john la porta asap

SB: Cool. Let me figure out whether we can still do it through mit considering all of the recent press stuff

JE: Understood, otherwise ill do it directly

SB: OK. Let me figure it out

12/6/2018 5:03 AM - 4:06 PM

JE: Pr ess brutality . Wow. Will need to cure cancer .. To move this down the page

SB: Yes... brutal

JE: Dems want a silver bullet for rump; some of the conversations are beyond belief

JE: Im relegated to a mid and long strategy , neither assured. UGH

SB: Where r we today on all this ???

JE: [Alexander Acosta is being unfairly criticized for his handling of Epstein’s plea deal]

JE: Considering op ed , by ken Starr and or Dershowitz. Considering a law review article. . an independent inquiry into the fact that this penalty was for prostitution and harshest ever meted out. I’ve been asked , what can I give them on djt. Thoughts are little to do while the incoming is so heavy. But will hire pr and have to think with group on way forward.

SB: Who is comms team?; has wolf vetted???

JE: Karyna said that even you find a cure for breast cancer they might publish it on a medical page under new catheters. . Yes . Michaels friend Matt hiltzig

JE: The local prosecutor. Called Said your punishment was miles above anyone similarly situated. As their sex prosecutor that actually interviewed the girls said there were no real victims. Only prostitutes. UGH

JE: Thoughts? Documentary ? Interview? As you said this is part of a political wave so few have relevant experience

SB: How many of the girls would agree to be filmed ?— would the institutes you’ve founded, the work you’ve done--would they be on film?

JE: The institutes. Scientists definitely . The girls can be forced to testify on video , I’ll explain face to face . If they need encouragement.

JE: I also laughed as there is a fake news on. You tube that was sent to be of my island on fire. Caribbean dharma . Kid you not

JE: *me

JE: So interesting. Some dems think I’m their silver bullet , some republicans with the same view prefer I not be a credible witness. Can’t win

SB: Besides curing breast cancer what about establishingTHE major center for human trafficking; teenage prostitution; etc etc etc -- global problem , needs to be solved.

JE: The pr guys think may be seen to be an attempt to buy my way out. That is what the party of Davos would do.

JE: Like shroedingers cat , I am both male deplorable and an elite at the same time until someone opens the box.

SB: Just concepts now — not turning this around this cycle— mid and long game — look @ federalist society

SB: You can’t buy your way out—unbuyable— can work your way out

JE: agreed

JE: You saw mbs brother back in dc toshow strength . Oy

SB: Making calls !

JE: Hopefully to no place else except dominos pizza

JE: As I said the brother is the only player that has his trust

SB: No—Kentucky Fried Chicken—“parts is parts”

JE: With sasse calling for a senate hearing , I guess I can mimic kavanaugh. Yes senator I like pussy , pussy, yes. Don’t you senator.

SB: 80% answer :”wat’s pussy”

JE: [The sell-off started with a mysterious plunge overnight that caused the exchange to halt futures]

SB: Where r u???

JE: 561 655 7626

JE: Spoke to Chomsky, he’s all in

Philosopher and MIT professor, Noam Chomsky

SB: What about Maxwell?

JE: Not sure, she has a boyfriend

SB: So what

JE: Hes a tad jealous

JE: Just a tad.

JE: Does woody get a cameo

SB: Not a cameo— main battery

JE: The film has three interwoven stories — the events of global Capitol markets / geopolitics from the 1980s til today ; the drive of science to work thru a basic understanding of the workings of man’s immortality; the depravity of elite society and the decline of the west

SB: As told thru the story of — u

JE: Does it have a happy ending “)

JE: So to speak

JE: James Watson. All in , he said to hurt before he dies

JE: Hurry

SB: How old is he ???— I can film in 10 days

JE: 90

SB: He has a long association with u???

JE: Woody 83

JE: You can interview Gloria Minsky. . Marvins widow. . great. Marvin and I 20 years. He died last year. .

JE: Father of artificial intelligence

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: Legend

JE: Terje Larsen . ?

SB: Of course

JE: Hes in London when you are

12/7/2018 6:48 AM - 3:35 PM

JE: Cnn reporting Bill Barr .

JE: He did

SB: Where do we stand on our film ???

SB: Gloria is a smart woman

SB: Tucson correct ?

SB: Can we film u @ the ranch in new Mexico

SB: Seriously???

SB: Yes

SB: Tell him I agree::: French throwdown tomorrow

SB: Barr a disaster for the agenda

SB: Classy move on tillerson

SB: I heard Jacques Lang good guy

SB: U see Feds on Cohen???

SB: In Paris on Sunday

SB: Don’t know yet

SB: I’m confused about Cohen— what are the docs telling us

SB: But the moron HAD to negotiate all this away by serving up trump

SB: But he didn’t refuse— he rolled

SB: After all this he stiffed them???

SB: He has never been accused of having a big beautiful brain

SB: What does that mean

SB: Aren’t they going to ‘unseal’ tonight

12/9/2018 4:19 AM - 2:27 PM

SB: Yaweh is a honor badger

SB: Total chaos now

SB: Nick has massive disclosure issue— also told me after last week thinks zero chance trump makes it thru ‘19

SB: Doesn’t want the part

SB: Meadows , bossie , Lighthizer my guys--mick good

SB: SDNY

12/10/2018 3:46 AM - 4:17 AM

SB: The Belgium govt fell 5 hours after my speech— spent all day with the Flemish nationalist-- and had the Walloon populists/ nationalist meet them for the first time in my hotel suite

SB: Brexit ;macron grovel tonight on national tv re ‘gilets jaunes’; Marrakech starts

SB: Cannot believe miro pushed this thing— awful awful awful @ every level

SB: Brilliant

SB: The right now has the working class behind them on immigration-- macron collapsed tonight , merkle dead -- we win 60% of euro parliament next spring -- salvini calls election the following week -- done done and done

SB: We can run the tables here

