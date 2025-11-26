The Epstein-Bannon Emails -- 2019 (P1)
Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon struck up a friendship in early 2017, mostly over email, but also traveling and filming their gonzo documentary with all the biggest names in science, academia, and, let’s be honest, pedophilia.
These are their emails in chronological order. I didn’t fix any of the typos, because the manic writing gives us a window into the madness that was Jeffrey Epstein.
2/1/2019 9:36 PM - 9:46 PM
SB: Can’t make breakfast
JE: No worry
2/2/2019 2:58 AM - 3:25 PM
JE: lays out the argument well
JE: (Link broken) [Constitutioncenter.org - podcast - Can the President Declare a National Emergency to Build the Wall]
JE: [Newly Disclosed Clinton-era Memo Says Presidents Can Be Indicted]
JE: <Unsupported Message Content>
JE: since yesterday we talked textualists
JE: the trump comment about you , no surprise , only a matter of time
SB: You mean in the haberman piece???
JE: Yes
JE: You are his only hope
SB: I think u might be right
JE: Im pushing, jared needs squashed
SB: He is killing trump
JE: I think Whittaker gave him a heads up on troubles
JE: Kathy said his humanitarian crisis. Crushes his national emergency argument . Your textualist argument kills any defense of indictment. As it is not in the constitution .
SB: Including southern district?
JE: Dk
SB: r u flying out tonight?
JE: No goofball - Im having my commie dinner tomorrow with miro! Who I believe will be next sec gen un
JE: There is s push at the un to form an investigation tribunal for mbs- oy
SB: KSA finances half of these klowns-- how can this be
JE: Qatar
JE: Turkey
SB: Bingo
JE: Im here today and tomorrow. Watched Lincoln. He was respected and ratified after extraordinary steps . Unlikely here. Though at least sn intellectual fight as opposed to don rickles
SB: Yep
SB: But you saw where Lincoln had enough of the bullshit , slammed the table and let them know the office of the president has unlimited power
JE: Yes but then read the follow up . It’s very nuanced. Unlimited power to fight the enemy
JE: Etc . Not sure if Honduran maids qualify
JE: You want to visit?
SB: Breakfast @7???
JE: Great
SB: Wolf joins us @ 730???
SB: I can get there @645
JE: k
2/4/2019 5:06 AM - 5:47 PM
JE: The last thing you want , is for him to take an interest in you. . right now it is only [REDACTED]
SB: Hey got a cool Paper published today
JE: ?
SB: I started a small clot bank here at the UW to store all clots we removed from brains (and included others from the body side too for peripheral clots) This is a paper about clot analysis I’m a cute thrombectomy The journal is a big One the American Heart Assn Stroke journal so that’s cool
SB: In acute thrombectomy
SB: (Not im a cute thrombectomy)
SB: Just a happy thing And trying to finish up my slides for bg [Bill Gates]
SB: and 5 more cases today
JE: K
JE: Tell bg [Bill Gates] he owes me s call
SB: Will do
SB: Don’t see till tmr
2/5/2019 4:18 AM -2:03 PM
JE: Plant biology , much more fun and easier to experiment
SB: Tons more Fun and over the long term, more benefit to Humanity for sure but he wasn’t too interested last time. I even got him a copy of Darwin’s book. Will try again tonight.
SB: Trump just nominated Malpass for WB President so Hopefully attention will shift soon
2/6/2019 2:51 AM - 6:07 PM
JE: How was bg [Bill Gates]
SB: Was great to see him He seems happier than I’ve seen him in a while discussed the slides talked about science ate cheeseburgers I told him he owed you a call and he didn’t say anything he asked how you were and I said you were doing great and lots of science
SB: How are you?
SB: Nothing from reporter
2/7/2019 3:46 AM - 9:38 PM
JE: Lets see , he’s either waiting for more. Or he has lost the edge. Doesn’t seem timely. Now that Kim is gone. Silly
SB: Thinking about you Are you ok?
2/8/2019 5:50 AM
JE: Great
2/10/2019 11:40 PM
SB: Steve is so hilarious
2/12/2019 2:21 PM -2:23 PM
SB: [Philippa Sigl-Glockner - Founder, Dezernat Zukunft]
SB: Remember Philippe
JE: ANICE
JE: NICE
SB: Some great ppl have worked for me! Lucky me
2/13/2019 1:16 PM
SB: (broken link) [jobs.clevelandclinic.org...institute-chair-neurological-institute]
SB: This opportunity was sent to me - here’s the actual job description
2/27/2019 2:55 AM - 5:42 PM
JE: better?
JE: what do you think so far of cohen . are you back in fighting form?
JE: Who would write a pro Acosta story
SB: Now???
JE: The idea is to get into the public realm the story that the girls used the agreement to get money fro them and their attorney s and only after receiving It they move to overturn it. Plus
JE: Trump had a bad day, did you watch?
SB: Not a second— war on china all day
SB: How bad was it
JE: Bad. but republicans stood strong, Cohen pretty detailed
3/05/2019 4:24 AM - 3:20 PM
JE: Miro here. Ws surprised that the European parliament seemed to fall off your radar
JE: Day breakfast with miro if you like
JE: Saturday
SB: Japan
JE: Tom pritzker. Owns andaz. Have fun
SB: Andaz?
JE: Hotel tokyp
SB: Yes yes yes
SB: Did u hire the crisis comms guy so we can drive the narrative off that great times piece
JE: Hes here with me now. He thinks stick to legal legal legal . A deal is a deal etc. and then a few months from now. Decide how to deal with the pervert hermit image and fill the box with another narrative .
SB: Agre:: how are we ‘sticking to legal legal legal
JE: Articles by legal people . Professors. Lawyers etc. now I’m focused
SB: U had me worried —focus good
JE: [Patriot Owner Robert Kraft Ramps Up His Defense]
SB: You should bring spiro and burck on your team— rock stars
JE: Maybe one of them should write a piece- a deal is a deal.
SB: Let me check
3/6/2019 8:52 AM -11:34 AM
JE: I notice the absence of Kelly Ann on the dem list
SB: Never been interviewed by house , senate or mueller--- just campaign spokesmodel
3/7/2019 12:04 AM - 4:42 AM
SB: [Jeffrey Epstein, Alan Dershowitz, and Pals Accused of Sex-Trafficking Ring]
JE: More incoming. ! I guess hunker down wait until the waves stop. . thoughts? Ann Coulter also went after me. .
SB: She is obsessed with u
JE: She should get in line
JE: But im not a democrat
SB: How did she come after u
SB: She cam make u a household name --- and not in a positive way
JE: Ann Coulter Subject: [Media Magic: How a Democrat Pedophile Became a ‘Trump Scandal’]
JE: I’m on her team
JE: That s why this is nuttier
JE: Don’t you have stroke with her
SB; Not on this topic — zero
JE: understood.
JE: Is there anything I can do except for perfecting the art of being a punching bag
SB: It’s bad — never seen anything like it
JE: Billy bush
JE: ?
JE: At least trump had some supporters fighting back
JE: ruemmler proposal
JE: “The criticism is wrong and reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of both the facts underlying Mr. Epstein’s case and how it was prosecuted by both local and federal authorities. Far from a receiving a sweetheart deal, Mr. Epstein was subjected to a lengthy, aggressive, and highly unusual federal investigation for what were, in essence, local offenses of sexual solicitation. He accepted responsibility, served time and prison, and paid significant monetary settlements to the victims involved.”
SB: This is awesome-- what is it
JE: This is what Kathy suggests we tell Waco
JE: Wapo
3/9/2019 4:16 PM
SB: Trying to lift Abe on world stage as key to Bolsanoro, Orban , salvini--- this is what his guys want that’s why I included it
3/10/2019 4:30 AM - 6:48 AM
JE: I sent you an emal
SB: K
3/12/19 5:28 AM - 3:01 PM
JE: Do you have a copy of brink?
SB: No— haven’t seen entire deal
JE: [New York Attorney General Opens Investigation of Trump Projects]
JE: Martin act
SB: The martin act???
JE: Eliott Spitzer is said to have revived the law during his tenure as Attorney General. [6] In 2001, his office launched a Martin Act investigation against Merrill Lynch for suspected fraud. [6] When the investigation was made public, Merrill’s market value dropped $5 billion in one week. [6] Ultimately, Merrill settled, agreeing to pay a $100 million fine and change the way its analysts are paid to head off possible criminal charges that it misled investors with tainted stock research.
JE: Criminally, the attorney general may assume a prosecutorial rule to punish both misdemeanors and felonies. Misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both. [2] Felonies carry a penalty of up to four years of imprisonment. [2] Judicial Interpretation
JE: Djt. Now really down on pence
SB: How did u hear and why is he
JE: thinks Pompeo would be better vp
JE: Says pence not really loyal
JE: And yes he did ask Kelly to get rid of jared , and then jared to get rid of Kelly. Par for the course
SB: This is why things fucked up
SB: Pompeo much better VP
JE: remarkable that the British pound is solid in the face of the Brexit vote. I assume the market believes an extension of time
SB: Yes , agreed but if that were likely currency should anticipate. ? lets see. It hasn’t moved
JE: One way or the other
3/13/2019 11:22 AM - 11:27 AM
JE: Manafort new. York charges. Emblematic of things to come
SB: Saw that— shit just got real
JE: His choice now is to risk. Attica
SB: Will they let his wheelchair up there
3/14/2019 12:55 PM - 12:57 PM
JE: [Top Mueller Prosecutor Stepping Down in Latest Clue Russia Inquiry May Be Ending]
SB: Band is breaking up
3/15/2019 4:48 PM - 4:54 PM
JE: And he’s the lead singer
SB: And guitarist
3/16/2019 9:13 AM - 3:25 PM
JE: Our girl is going to reach out to
JE: you
SB: ???
SB: Oh ‘the next future ex-mrs. bannon’???
3/17/2019 6:57 AM - 2:01 PM
JE: Bolsonaro a good segue
SB: Yes yes yes
JE: Im in ny tonight and tomorrow then off to see micro
JE: Miro
JE: Reminder. I fully understand my toxicity for the moment . and I want you to win. !! . so no awkwardness .
JE: Almost finished with my cure for cancer
SB: ???
3/18/2019 3:10 AM
JE: [Saudi crown prince allegedly stripped of some authority]
3/19/2019 4:45 AM - 5:03 AM
JE: in Slovakia, the left woman NGO no experience , leading to be president
JE: miro amazed
SB: Miro should be in hunt
JE: hes not a honey badger
3/20/2019 9:34 AM - 3:56 PM
JE: Im in Paris if you would like to see reid and me
SB: Just got to Rome — do big speech tomorrow
JE: I know
JE: we re here for next 6 days
JE: My girl will wait on your call
SB: Cool
JE: Would you like to meet me and micro in Vienna fri or sat
JE: I’m all in for it! I just have to see the Prime Minister at 4pm, so I can be in Vienna for early dinner, like 6pm. And I can offer my Ambassador’s residence as a nice quiet venue. But of course, ready to go anyplace.
JE: I wil land Vienna at 5 . Do I need to organize transport. I will travel with three assistant s.
SB: I’ve already got a full sked I’m trying to rework
3/21/2019 12:58 PM - 1:57 PM
JE: Come to Vienna . Europe is waiting for you. Brazil and Latin America brilliant move
SB: Can we do it Sunday or is that too late
JE: Too late. . no worry. , if you like come to Paris and have lunch with Jacques lang. . former minister of culture , macrons new advisor. And great friend. it was Jacques idea to build the pyramid in front of the Louvre and refresh all of Paris in the 90s.
JE: His budget was a multiple of the defense budget in charge of education culture and institutions Louvre opera etc
JE: I asked and you would be invited to his home . No press
SB: Yes he is a legend ::
SB: Let me work the sked
JE: Cool . He super smart , passionate but less like Chomsky he knows his facts
3/22/2019 4:38 AM - 3:29 PM
JE: <Unsupported Message Content>
JE: Wearing the emblem of the movement
SB: LMAO
JE: Do you think you might make Paris
SB: Can’t
JE: Ok
JE: Mueller report in , It begins
JE: Begins
3/24/2019 4:03 PM
JE: the only relevant sentence , is referred to other offices
3/25/2019 10:48 AM -10:01 PM
JE: [Michael Avenatti Is Accused in Nike Extortion Attempt]
JE: [Unknown]
SB: Where r u??
3/26/2019 2:03 AM - 11:43 PM
JE: Paris
SB: How long ???
JE: Flexible
JE: Soo many interesting people here
SB: Gillet jeunes have not burned you out yet
JE: They are my peeps
JE: Coney Island redux
SB: You need to suit up
JE: Im trying to wear yellow sweat pants
JE: Your girl flying over
JE: Are u around
JE: ?
SB: In Rome :: when does she arrive ???
JE: Thursday
JE: I will probably go to monaco tomorrow. I can send the plane to pick you up
SB: R u back in Paris then to meet with her ???
JE: Yup
SB: I— how long is she in Paris for???
JE: Sounds like a grand jury
JE: :)
JE: Thoughts?
SB: She is in Paris from when to when???
3/27/2019 1:06 AM - 4:04 PM
JE: Now Geneva tomorrow,
SB: She is not going to Paris ???
JE: Didn’t hear from you so / changed - now maybe Sunday
JE: Btw- Miro is the best informed on Europe
SB: You are going to Geneva not her-- she comes to Paris maybe Sunday correct
JE: She is going to Geneva
JE: Im staying Paris where she will come
JE: Dude - [REDACTED] I don’t like texting]
SB: Got it
JE: Or my cell
SB: K
JE: How long will you stay in Europe
SB: Doing Anderson Cooper now -- will reach out after
3/28/2019 2:40 AM - 5:00 PM
JE: ?
SB: I did CNN. Live last night from Vatican City — 30 minutes on Anderson Cooper
JE: Great
SB: [Steve Bannon says no Democrat capable of beating Trump in 2020]
JE: SDNY. Is the punch. , the mueller report the head fake
SB: I think folks may actually see that as ‘witch hunt’ now since this so clean
JE: Understood ,- I thought you . Were great on Anderson
JE: He was de balled. And done well
SB: It was tough on top of that roof in the dark and cold — but felt good
JE: The wizards hands were lower than the Chiron. But the spell seemed to work.
JE: Anderson was respectful. ,
SB: You saw that I was trying to work them— and it’s why they gave it a tight shot
JE: Turning him to your china side could be easier than one thinks
JE: They need an enemy , china fits the bill
SB: Yes they can to me about china after seeing the Rome speeches
JE: They need the new eyeballs. Big targets. , Russia not useful, trump dead for a while. Health care over . China perfect piñata
SB: Yes yes yes
JE: Indias little reported satellite killer . Changes cyber game. - one belt one road, needs secure communication . Fun
JE: I think you might want to start a new group, of hackers. Currently there are the white hats and the black hats. I like the idea of your creating the red white and blue hats
SB: Genius
JE: If you really think china a threat, turn the American teen hackers loose.
JE: Explain that this country is fucking with your future.
JE: Ie china
JE: In a few years they would have trouble making pair of sneakers with the right amount of holes for laces
SB: LMAO
JE: Unrestriced warfare. American style
SB: Yes--- unrestrict this
JE: LOL !!
JE: Arab league meeting in Tunis on weekend. Then group coming to download to me on tues. , I will then fly to states. You are welcome for all as always
JE: No press here
JE: Girl going to see George on sat in Germany
SB: She is in Paris when???
JE: Sun
SB: If I get to Paris Saturday can u and I spend some time together?
JE: Yes , great
JE: And if you and your boys need a place. You are welcome to stay
SB: Cool let me work this
SB: She is in on Sunday
SB: You fly to states on Tuesday
JE: Have not spoken to her yet today. Yes tues night or wed morning if you prefer
SB: Tuesday
JE: Should be ok, around 4 30 pm
JE: ?
JE: How many people with you
JE: Tuesday Terje Larson coming for lunch. And you are welcome we leave after
JE: We not terje
SB: 2 to fly back
JE: So 2 plus you send passports
SB: No just dan
JE: Send his passport and yours
SB: K
SB: <Unsupported Message Content>
JE: Steven potter
SB: LOL
SB: Vordemort
JE: Would be great to give you wand ! Kathy just called- she got sick canceled entire trip. I will stay till Tuesday Paris but might have to travel Middle East. Will know later . I now have even more free time in Europe.
SB: K
SB: She is in NYC ??
JE: Your “boy George “ won’t be happy
JE: Yes today
SB: Yeah: he was hoping to run into her
JE: I can organize Jacques lang at my house if you have an interest in an icon.
JE: Do you think you are coming to Paris
JE: [How Donald Trump inflated his net worth to lenders and investors]
JE: U coming to Paris Saturday
3/29/2019 1:11 AM - 11:51 PM
JE: ?
SB: Is it possible to get your plane here to collect me
JE: Where are you
SB: Rome
SB: Waived off Spain
JE: When?
SB: Anytime tomorrow after 1 pm -- I’m in meetings with The League here until then
SB: Until noon
SB: Can launch any time after noon
SB: Btw doing CNBC from here @ 630 am EST
JE: How many people
SB: Squawk Box
SB: 2
SB: Excuse me 3
SB: My security guy will leave me after Paris
JE: Will get back to you by noon , today
SB: Cool— my CNBC hit is @ 1130
JE: What time wheels up ?
SB: 1 pm
SB: I’m done @ noon
SB: Did u see CNBC
JE: Yes. Saw. I still like the wand idea. , for valmort . I thought of buying you a black wizard hat. With stars. , would be great. The pilots are hustling to finish a data base. Upgrade. , still in the plane
SB: LOL!!!
JE: <Unsupported Message Content>
SB: LMAO
JE: You should orgzine commercial backup , as pilots are still loading data
JE: Should know more later. . they are doing their best
SB: Cool
JE: Sorry , plane not ready until tues ,
JE: If you find a charter. I am happy to pay
SB: No problem— standby
JE: My guys can pick you up. , come for dinner
SB: Hang on
JE: no worry
SB: Let me check
JE: Im in the elysee . On line again in 45 mon
JE: min
SB: Cool
JE: Now at the pyramid. With the entire govt. what are your plans
SB: Macron govt??
JE: Yup
JE: The ministers of the elite
SB: Amazing photo
JE: Just us two entire place. French power
SB: Powermove
JE: Dinner tomorrow?
SB: Meetings with the Germans here running over — will revert shortly
3/30/2019 2:45 AM - 9:38 PM
JE: Israel election April 9 brexit 12 arab league today - im free after 7pm
SB: Arab league today doing what???
JE: It’s the big meeting in Tunis. Discussion china Russia . Israel
JE: Your deplorables need an enemy china china china
SB: Yes yes yes
SB: I’m the evangelicalist on this one
JE: saudi very tricky, Russia a potential friend. . Mongolian here yesterday, caught between China and Russia , great insight. Trillion dollars of resources in the ground. . two big neighbors
JE: You would like the president. batuga. He is willing to see you
SB: Love the Mongolian guys-- the ambassador came to breitbart embassy— they and kazichstan key
JE: Kazak more difficult. Super corrupt Mongolian in desperate need of help.
JE: 3 million people. , 12 million horses
JE: (broken link) [New York Times - 3/19/2019 Jordan Middle East Opinion]
JE: Good summary
SB: Agree 100%
JE: A chinese Yangtze River Airlines plane arrived Friday in Caracas to deliver medicine and medical supplies to Maduro’s government.
JE: Oil oil oil
SB: China ‘lebensraum’: Australia; Venezuela; Brazil
JE: is Paris in your future. ? tomorrow?
JE: I was told today that they now refer to themselves as the sovereign district of New York
SB: Tomorrow:: working it out now ; will revert with details
JE: cool
SB: R u headed back to NYC , palm beach or Middle East on Tuesday ??
JE: They also are against the rich
JE: Being pulled in many directions all super interesting. Not sure yet. Sorry will let you know as soon as firm . You and your people are welcome to stay with me in Paris if it helps. Three finance ministers today. All confused. - not jewish
SB: LMAO
SB: When are you back to states or is that open ended
JE: Im happy to pay a charter to Paris for you. My Schedule is flux until tomorrow night .
JE: Only certain is my science conference in New York Friday
JE: Im hoping to go back Tuesday
SB: What science conference???
JE: Smartest plants , string theory , quantum computing, life regeneration. - my “ movement “
SB: The Singularity
SB: [The Lost History of One of the World’s Strangest Science Experiments]
JE: Great! I live in my biosphere
JE: Are you coming tomorrow?
SB: LOL— yes who should my guy talk with ?
JE: Do you want my driver to pick you up at airport ?
JE: Or...
JE: Your guy can coordinate with. A.S. on [REDACTED]
SB: K
SB: Will have my guy dan call now
SB: Miro would be president today if he had listened to me
3/31/2019 12:58 AM - 1:09 PM
JE: agreed. Soros candidate . Only NGO experience. No real competition .
SB: Exactly-- need to turn miro into a nationalist sovereignty leader
JE: he has the look
SB: Exactly— it’s a joke this woman won
JE: Times up ! Still in infancy
SB: Yes yes yes — and here to stay— the end of the patriarchy
JE: Ahhh. Just told me you are not coming till tomorrow. sjame
JE: shame
SB: I’m coming tonight @ 7
SB: Meetings here now end @ 630 ; wheels up roughly 7 to 730
JE: So do you want to come tonite/? Up to you as always . I m on ny time so no worry
SB: Unless dan changed something we launch for Paris @ around 7— is it a 90 minute to 2 hour flight?
JE: 90
JE: Im easy , the meeting is now biled as the child rapist meets the nitwits intellectual. . not sue which is funnier
JE: Sure
JE: Ok. Just let me know when you land and your preference. .
SB: Is that your science conference or tonight
JE: lol
SB: I’m staying with you tonight??-- u have room ?
SB: I’ve got a hotel so no big deal
JE: Yes stay . Just you?
SB: The lads can stay @ a hotel
JE: Done
SB: Enroute
JE: Ok
4/30/2019 3:29 AM - 7:10 PM
SB: Turns out this was about Thursday not yesterday — he is here then for dinner
JE: as i thought. trump trying to stop Deutsch bank only a matter of time. eric and all employees. wow
SB: They won’t be able to withhold the docs
JE: of course not. but the dive is soooo deep. I read the filing
SB: How so
JE: all employees. partners. members, for 10 years.
SB: His strategy is drag this out for 15 months then it won’t matter
JE: yes — of course
JE: yes, it is a race, they have also asked for too much. so to fully understand it will take forever. unless weissleburg leads them through it and that would require fed immunity , unlikely to be authorized by barr. nystate, is the key ,
JE: again unless barr makes weiseblburg a material witness and keeps him away from ny . fun play
JE: meeting in Vienna went as i thought . their view was similar to mine. . very . - you can meet when you go to germany.
SB: Similar as in ‘nobody knows nothing’
JE: case weak not well done can keep them for years
SB: Oh on that yes
JE: on another note if you like you can go to yemen and meet with heads . you have an invitation.
SB: Would love it
JE: have fun
JE: you should if you decide of course coordinate with pompeo
JE: but you will have access unlike others
SB: Of course — I’m sure it will be a resounding NO
JE: I’m only F and B
SB: KSA wants everybody to stay away— closer inspection only leads to more doubts / head scratching
SB: Have you followed nick bostrom?
SB: Oxford prof— bill gates guy
JE: chicken little
SB: I’m watching our second hour now— guys were blown away and I didn’t think it was as strong at the time but I was wrong
SB: Need huge part on threat of AI versus reality / threat of climate change
JE: i was a little all over the place
JE: go back to the industrial revolution same argument.
JE: the computer doesn’t have a soul so no worry
SB: I thought so but most of my team just saw it on film , were not there and loved it , wanted more
JE: the christians i met with feel , the media portraying me as beyond redemption is deeply troubling and offensive
SB: Yes yes yes of course -- but we must counter ‘rapist who traffics in female children to be raped by worlds most powerful , richest men’— that can’t be redeemed — that why we let them blow up the argument while showing the 12 you redeemed
SB: Can’t redeem unredeemable — you are a lot of things-which we will show— but you are NOT that
SB: Did u get the film we shot ??
JE: <Unsupported Message Content>
JE: Just landed
SB: Money
SB: Unfortunately probably not going to be allowed to be in the film
JE: Ill show you the private photos
SB: Bad
JE: I watched the interview. Well done again , thx. . here is what I think will work legally,
JE: I pay direct costs of filming.
JE: As Darren is the contractor for legal service prep . It gets paid by Darren. HE is final control as it is his work product. I have no interest whatsoever in making money here. Zero . You deserve whatever it brings . As it is our cost , no return on it. .
SB: Are you far enough along on your assignment -- could we film this weekend ??
SB: K
JE: Ive listed out the scientists. Sending to darren. But there are no scientists on the island. ?
JE: Lets talk later. , tonight
SB: The team actually thought second was even more compelling than first and the LOVED the first
SB: Standby
SB: Don’t need scientist now need you walking thru the entire vertical — get them in weeks / months to come
JE: Easy
JE: How many people would you bring,
SB: Limited crew — 5 max prob 3
JE: I will have schedule tomorrow, would you like to bring ms miller
SB: ms miller and I have been on hiatus for a month or so
JE: Whoops
SB: Not personal just business — I’m obsessed with winning
SB: Watch what we got u
JE: What days work for you Saturday-Monday? Sunday-Tuesday?
SB: If we can pull it off Saturday thru Monday
SB: Can u talk later tonight
JE: Please send Lesley. All names and passport info asap
JE: Yes, in about two hours. I will make reservations for all sat thru tues. and confirm thurs morning
SB: Will call
JE: now?
SB: Hang on , finishing up something
SB: R u still free ???
SB: What #
5/1/2019 3:13 AM - 5:53 PM
JE: 340 775 8111
SB: If we film just need access to u — one vertical — science / math/technology
SB: Did u view second hour???
JE: Yes fun
SB: Different style but worked , amazing how much my crew is learning / fascinated and they are not dopes
JE: Please give lesley. Names and passports of all flying.
SB: K
SB: What’s her contact info?
SB: Can dan connect with Darren today ?
JE: Yes. I emailed you Lesley s
SB: Got it
JE: [William Barr Testimony on Mueller Report]
JE: Did your guys prefer beard or no beard
SB: Slight growth
JE: Another meeting tomorrow afterno
SB: That’s best news I’ve heard
5/2/2019 4:05 AM - 6:59 PM
JE: The better news would be to see that signed dollar. . AHHHHH. The smell of victory
JE: [China’s March forex reserves rise to seven-month high]
JE: signature requested in A Chinese red ink. Would be appropriate
SB: On it
JE: I hope that means you are trying to find the right pen
JE: To join the ranks of the formerly vanquished. The writing should be. “I was wrong “ and then like Hirohito on the aircraft carrier. . a withered signature
SB: Dude u r brutal- but hang on
JE: Tik tok tik tok
JE: Now you want mercy. . — wrong guy
JE: I will fly you back to New York on Monday. .all set
JE: [Millipede trapped in amber for 99 million years gets its moment to shine]
JE: . Miracle
JE: We can return late Sunday if better for you. Im organized heli etc . Watched your interview- kyle can also sign
SB: What did u think of interview ?
JE: Great
JE: [F.B.I. Sent Investigator Posing as Assistant to Meet With Trump Aide in 2016]
SB: It’s over bro— even I thought she was MI-6 or MI-5
JE: Obama knew
JE: Are you coming Saturday
JE: Lesley needs to confirm tickets
JE: And you can film From heli
JE: Was miso fun
JE: miro
SB: He may my head blow up-- with your comment
JE: [Unknown]
JE: Sorry , is sat a go or no go?
JE: ?
5/3/2019 3:34 AM - 2:11 PM
JE: Can you speak?
JE: All is organized but I need to let pilots know. . or is it you have not found the right color ink. AH
JE: [Why the Rich Don’t Get Audited]
JE: . They forgot computers do most of the work now
JE: [Why Wages Are Finally Rising, 10 Years After the Recession]
JE: . Bak up for your message
JE: <Unsupported Message Content>
JE: Just found that dan and Lesley are in contact. I was not copied
SB: Is Darren going to ever get back to dan on this ??
JE: Sorry, hes with his mom. You and i are perfect. All under privlege . I will review with you and dan operational details. I hit your bid , you are filled
SB: K
JE: On the Michael wolfe front - very positive more in ny on Tuesday
JE: Very
JE: MICHAEL wolfe as in confidential :)
SB: Yes yes yes
SB: With my sked now and the travel what we think is best/ most efficient is to set up early Monday @71st street and start with you @ 9 am or 10 and go to 6 pm with breaks -- that would give us @ least another 3+ hours to go with our current 2.5
JE: No worry , are you going to Germany, do you want to sit with KSA. I am going to arizzona on the 12 th to see Chomsky. . any interest
SB: I’m going to Germany on 11 May thru 15 may-- speaking @ the Bundestag
SB: My team will fly out to film you and Noam -- want to get something -- I can be connected by skype
JE: would it be best if i delayed so you can be there . do you want me to set the KSA meeting in Germany
JE: if i do you can’t blow it off
SB: Yes but I need to get my sked
JE: alternate we can fly to arizona on the 8 or 9 the and you can fly to europe form there easy. . dallas or denver. or la
SB: I need to leave on red eye after we film on Monday
JE: for?
JE: europe?
SB: Yes : EP Parliamentary elections
JE: whoops
JE: ok cool
JE: if you change your mind I’m on the island. do you want your guys to get some shots of island/ ?
SB: Monday good for you though???
JE: yes, i’ll be there. i assume you and your dollar will be as well
JE: have kyle give you 50 cents
SB: Where is your home work-- need to grind down this
SB: How were the meetings
JE: groups vs. individual . ie classic vs statistical mechanics.
JE: economics as systems read the papers today. old numbers don’t work it is not a machine.
JE: music vs calculation. . thoughts souls. hope all the work of god
JE: evolution vs just change. most people confuse the two
JE: a person does not evolve. only a population . lottery , no algorithms.
JE: only god knows
JE: money. as debt. . network effects. pop charts have listening inequality search engines have it. . there are some at the top that has as much activity as the entire half. only math
SB: Love this
JE: we can do unpleasant facts. . sickle cell is only African . Jacob crcuthfelds only jews. . says they are different
JE: power. financial . intellectual physical .political . all the same underpinnings .
JE: music as a window into the brain. stem cells vs cancer. vs death
JE: mash ups of Beethoven . weird jeffre discovery
JE: burdens o wealth. inner success vs external success. affluenza
JE: why if he is so rich , is he still unhappy , learned helplessness translates into wanting to make a difference . not become irrelevant . no worry i have a deep bench of verticals
JE: and woody coming for early dinner mon 6 pm
JE: economic arguments re banks as people. . ie the banks made money . at the same time complaint their pensions are down in value
SB: I can do dinner
JE: great
JE: <Unsupported Message Content>
SB: I told miro it would be in the cabinet room
JE: he said you advice helped
SB: Of course ::: very complex -- just tell potus: ‘Orange Man Great’
5/4/2019 6:49 AM - 8:52 AM
SB: We want a different look for Monday— where else can we film @ 9/71???— does any other rooms have that scale or gravitas???
JE: yes,
JE: and nothing more grand then the ranch
JE: nowhere
SB: We will lock that in for June
SB: Are you still with Chomsky in may?
JE: my plan was to fly to ranch on wed see chomsky on sun return to island. but as usual I can be totally flexible.
JE: i see bolosnaro bailed
SB: I’m furious about the bail— total amateur hour — he is listening to the generals
SB: Chomsky next Sunday
JE: yes at his home
JE: I can also put any equipment on my plane and take out west making easier for your boys to join. etc. or wait?
JE: [Joe Biden and the Party of Davos]
JE: Now that funny
SB: Working it now
5/5/2019 7:02 AM -10:38 AM
JE: ?
SB: You see trumps tweet- I blew up the deal
JE: Yup
SB: Dead fucking on the target
5/6/2019 4:15 AM - 7:29 AM
SB: Do you have someone good working on your cyber security? I always worry about your email
JE: yes but not state quality
SB: Ok. I have other plant stuff these days. We should Skype sometime. Maybe early morning sometime?
JE: ok
SB: Are east coast?
JE: yes until thurs
SB: How about Wed AM? What time do you typically get up these days?
JE: I will be in Santa Fe. But yes. Early ok
SB: 7:30-8 ET ok?
JE: funny , but the chinese reached out to me to see if i would visit re mathematics . odd timing
SB: Seriously ?... would be huge
JE: yes, I’ve asked for a formal invitation
SB: Massive
JE: made through professor yau at harvard, the only chinese to win a fields medal
SB: Classy
SB: We are going to try for a different look today — library?
JE: yes
SB: Market up— suck on that
5/7/2019 3:21 PM - 7:11 PM
SB: You were strong , I was beat
SB: [Prosecutors demand Robert Kraft’s lawyers be held in criminal contempt for making false statement in court and telling witness they had video of him ‘saying stupid s**t’]
5/8/2019 3:17 AM - 5:07 PM
JE: [Iran steps away from parts of nuclear deal as U.S. ramps up pressure]
SB: Saw that-- we jump in here trump done , American people not teed up for this
JE: Iran put it on a 60 day clock.
SB: Yep yep yep
SB: [Trump Admin Inflated Iran Intel, U.S. Officials Say]
JE: Steve did not send me anything directly, but I have now requested a meeting on the 15th in Berlin. I will see if I can be there at the same time. From terje
JE: lets talk structure for dan and group when you are less tired
SB: K
JE: Who managed the bond holder negotiation in the ny times article. ------- Wilbur ross
JE: They just got back to me. They will be in Riyadh on 13, 14 and 15. But they can do 11 or 12 in Berlin.
SB: K
JE: (broken link) [Yahoo Finance - Saudis Said Planning Meet Orders]
JE: Have dan call me re invoices. Want to send you guys money
SB: Chill we are working thru that and production schedule
JE: K
JE: Unlike some refusing to provide only 1 very deserved dollar. , I m trying to take the lead
SB: Take the lead on getting me potential names and ideas — we are begging process of pulling footage
JE: On it
SB: I’ve heard that-we need to get serious-we have a 90 minute version @ Cannes in mid may 20 and the 6 hour Labor Day weekend 20 in run up to election — we are burning daylights
JE: You need to have more coffe
SB: Also need you to get a cup of coffee and a pad / pen and not down short profiles of people you’ve met that matter and vignettes of important things
SB: [No ‘Party of Davos’: Rejecting an Elitist Label]
JE: [N.Y. Senate passes bills on Trump’s tax returns and pardon power]
SB: How bad
JE: Drip drip drip
SB: Don jr called in on perjury to senate committee run by republicans
JE: Low hanging fruit
JE: He won’t show . Contempt perjury. Pardon
JE: Focus on Iran
SB: I’m all over Iran
JE: They are very very bad guys. Patient smart spread Shia. As tithes exempt
JE: Can you dp the 11th in Berlin. . if not i’ll tell them June
SB: That’s Saturday ??? Yes — fly in that afternoon
5/9/2019 4:24 AM - 5:02 AM
JE: [‘We reject any ultimatums’: Europe responds firmly to Iran’s nuclear deal threat]
JE: The vice president, Edgar Zambrano, was surrounded by intelligence officers after leaving his party’s headquarters in the capital, Caracas, he said on Twitter. He was towed away in his car after refusing to leave his vehicle, according to Mr. Zambrano and witnesses. DUDE
To Be Continued…
2017 Emails
2018 Emails
Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lots of food for thought. Wish we knew what they covered on Skype calls. Surprised to see they chatted about Pompeo as VP.
And the following on Deutsche Bank is titillating:
“JE: as i thought. trump trying to stop Deutsch bank only a matter of time. eric and all employees. wow”
💥💥💥