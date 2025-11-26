Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon struck up a friendship in early 2017, mostly over email, but also traveling and filming their gonzo documentary with all the biggest names in science, academia, and, let’s be honest, pedophilia.

These are their emails in chronological order. I didn’t fix any of the typos, because the manic writing gives us a window into the madness that was Jeffrey Epstein.

2/1/2019 9:36 PM - 9:46 PM

SB: Can’t make breakfast

JE: No worry

2/2/2019 2:58 AM - 3:25 PM

JE: lays out the argument well

JE: (Link broken) [Constitutioncenter.org - podcast - Can the President Declare a National Emergency to Build the Wall]

JE: [Newly Disclosed Clinton-era Memo Says Presidents Can Be Indicted]

The New York Times - February 15, 2019

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: since yesterday we talked textualists

JE: the trump comment about you , no surprise , only a matter of time

SB: You mean in the haberman piece???

JE: Yes

JE: You are his only hope

SB: I think u might be right

JE: Im pushing, jared needs squashed

SB: He is killing trump

JE: I think Whittaker gave him a heads up on troubles

JE: Kathy said his humanitarian crisis. Crushes his national emergency argument . Your textualist argument kills any defense of indictment. As it is not in the constitution .

SB: Including southern district?

JE: Dk

SB: r u flying out tonight?

JE: No goofball - Im having my commie dinner tomorrow with miro! Who I believe will be next sec gen un

JE: There is s push at the un to form an investigation tribunal for mbs- oy

SB: KSA finances half of these klowns-- how can this be

JE: Qatar

JE: Turkey

SB: Bingo

JE: Im here today and tomorrow. Watched Lincoln. He was respected and ratified after extraordinary steps . Unlikely here. Though at least sn intellectual fight as opposed to don rickles

SB: Yep

SB: But you saw where Lincoln had enough of the bullshit , slammed the table and let them know the office of the president has unlimited power

JE: Yes but then read the follow up . It’s very nuanced. Unlimited power to fight the enemy

JE: Etc . Not sure if Honduran maids qualify

JE: You want to visit?

SB: Breakfast @7???

JE: Great

SB: Wolf joins us @ 730???

SB: I can get there @645

JE: k

2/4/2019 5:06 AM - 5:47 PM

JE: The last thing you want , is for him to take an interest in you. . right now it is only [REDACTED]

SB: Hey got a cool Paper published today

JE: ?

SB: I started a small clot bank here at the UW to store all clots we removed from brains (and included others from the body side too for peripheral clots) This is a paper about clot analysis I’m a cute thrombectomy The journal is a big One the American Heart Assn Stroke journal so that’s cool

SB: In acute thrombectomy

SB: (Not im a cute thrombectomy)

SB: Just a happy thing And trying to finish up my slides for bg [Bill Gates]

SB: and 5 more cases today

JE: K

JE: Tell bg [Bill Gates] he owes me s call

SB: Will do

SB: Don’t see till tmr

2/5/2019 4:18 AM -2:03 PM

JE: Plant biology , much more fun and easier to experiment

SB: Tons more Fun and over the long term, more benefit to Humanity for sure but he wasn’t too interested last time. I even got him a copy of Darwin’s book. Will try again tonight.

SB: Trump just nominated Malpass for WB President so Hopefully attention will shift soon

2/6/2019 2:51 AM - 6:07 PM

JE: How was bg [Bill Gates]

SB: Was great to see him He seems happier than I’ve seen him in a while discussed the slides talked about science ate cheeseburgers I told him he owed you a call and he didn’t say anything he asked how you were and I said you were doing great and lots of science

SB: How are you?

SB: Nothing from reporter

2/7/2019 3:46 AM - 9:38 PM

JE: Lets see , he’s either waiting for more. Or he has lost the edge. Doesn’t seem timely. Now that Kim is gone. Silly

SB: Thinking about you Are you ok?

NBC News - February 7, 2019

2/8/2019 5:50 AM

JE: Great

2/10/2019 11:40 PM

SB: Steve is so hilarious

2/12/2019 2:21 PM -2:23 PM

SB: [Philippa Sigl-Glockner - Founder, Dezernat Zukunft]

SB: Remember Philippe

JE: ANICE

JE: NICE

SB: Some great ppl have worked for me! Lucky me

2/13/2019 1:16 PM

SB: (broken link) [jobs.clevelandclinic.org...institute-chair-neurological-institute]

SB: This opportunity was sent to me - here’s the actual job description

2/27/2019 2:55 AM - 5:42 PM

JE: better?

JE: what do you think so far of cohen . are you back in fighting form?

JE: Who would write a pro Acosta story

SB: Now???

JE: The idea is to get into the public realm the story that the girls used the agreement to get money fro them and their attorney s and only after receiving It they move to overturn it. Plus

JE: Trump had a bad day, did you watch?

SB: Not a second— war on china all day

SB: How bad was it

JE: Bad. but republicans stood strong, Cohen pretty detailed

3/05/2019 4:24 AM - 3:20 PM

JE: Miro here. Ws surprised that the European parliament seemed to fall off your radar

JE: Day breakfast with miro if you like

JE: Saturday

SB: Japan

JE: Tom pritzker. Owns andaz. Have fun

Billionaire businessman, Tom Pritzker - FT.com

SB: Andaz?

JE: Hotel tokyp

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: Did u hire the crisis comms guy so we can drive the narrative off that great times piece

JE: Hes here with me now. He thinks stick to legal legal legal . A deal is a deal etc. and then a few months from now. Decide how to deal with the pervert hermit image and fill the box with another narrative .

SB: Agre:: how are we ‘sticking to legal legal legal

JE: Articles by legal people . Professors. Lawyers etc. now I’m focused

SB: U had me worried —focus good

JE: [Patriot Owner Robert Kraft Ramps Up His Defense]

SB: You should bring spiro and burck on your team— rock stars

JE: Maybe one of them should write a piece- a deal is a deal.

SB: Let me check

3/6/2019 8:52 AM -11:34 AM

JE: I notice the absence of Kelly Ann on the dem list

SB: Never been interviewed by house , senate or mueller--- just campaign spokesmodel

3/7/2019 12:04 AM - 4:42 AM

SB: [Jeffrey Epstein, Alan Dershowitz, and Pals Accused of Sex-Trafficking Ring]

Lawyer and Harvard Professor, Alan Dershowitz - Reuters

JE: More incoming. ! I guess hunker down wait until the waves stop. . thoughts? Ann Coulter also went after me. .

SB: She is obsessed with u

JE: She should get in line

JE: But im not a democrat

SB: How did she come after u

SB: She cam make u a household name --- and not in a positive way

JE: Ann Coulter Subject: [Media Magic: How a Democrat Pedophile Became a ‘Trump Scandal’]

JE: I’m on her team

JE: That s why this is nuttier

JE: Don’t you have stroke with her

SB; Not on this topic — zero

JE: understood.

JE: Is there anything I can do except for perfecting the art of being a punching bag

SB: It’s bad — never seen anything like it

JE: Billy bush

JE: ?

JE: At least trump had some supporters fighting back

JE: ruemmler proposal

JE: “The criticism is wrong and reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of both the facts underlying Mr. Epstein’s case and how it was prosecuted by both local and federal authorities. Far from a receiving a sweetheart deal, Mr. Epstein was subjected to a lengthy, aggressive, and highly unusual federal investigation for what were, in essence, local offenses of sexual solicitation. He accepted responsibility, served time and prison, and paid significant monetary settlements to the victims involved.”

SB: This is awesome-- what is it

JE: This is what Kathy suggests we tell Waco

JE: Wapo

3/9/2019 4:16 PM

SB: Trying to lift Abe on world stage as key to Bolsanoro, Orban , salvini--- this is what his guys want that’s why I included it

3/10/2019 4:30 AM - 6:48 AM

JE: I sent you an emal

SB: K

3/12/19 5:28 AM - 3:01 PM

JE: Do you have a copy of brink?

SB: No— haven’t seen entire deal

JE: [New York Attorney General Opens Investigation of Trump Projects]

JE: Martin act

SB: The martin act???

JE: Eliott Spitzer is said to have revived the law during his tenure as Attorney General. [6] In 2001, his office launched a Martin Act investigation against Merrill Lynch for suspected fraud. [6] When the investigation was made public, Merrill’s market value dropped $5 billion in one week. [6] Ultimately, Merrill settled, agreeing to pay a $100 million fine and change the way its analysts are paid to head off possible criminal charges that it misled investors with tainted stock research.

JE: Criminally, the attorney general may assume a prosecutorial rule to punish both misdemeanors and felonies. Misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both. [2] Felonies carry a penalty of up to four years of imprisonment. [2] Judicial Interpretation

JE: Djt. Now really down on pence

SB: How did u hear and why is he

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA 2017-2018 - ABCNews

JE: thinks Pompeo would be better vp

JE: Says pence not really loyal

JE: And yes he did ask Kelly to get rid of jared , and then jared to get rid of Kelly. Par for the course

SB: This is why things fucked up

SB: Pompeo much better VP

JE: remarkable that the British pound is solid in the face of the Brexit vote. I assume the market believes an extension of time

SB: Yes , agreed but if that were likely currency should anticipate. ? lets see. It hasn’t moved

JE: One way or the other

3/13/2019 11:22 AM - 11:27 AM

Republican Party campaign consultant, Paul Manafort - AP

JE: Manafort new. York charges. Emblematic of things to come

SB: Saw that— shit just got real

JE: His choice now is to risk. Attica

SB: Will they let his wheelchair up there

3/14/2019 12:55 PM - 12:57 PM

JE: [Top Mueller Prosecutor Stepping Down in Latest Clue Russia Inquiry May Be Ending]

SB: Band is breaking up

3/15/2019 4:48 PM - 4:54 PM

JE: And he’s the lead singer

SB: And guitarist

3/16/2019 9:13 AM - 3:25 PM

JE: Our girl is going to reach out to

JE: you

SB: ???

SB: Oh ‘the next future ex-mrs. bannon’???

3/17/2019 6:57 AM - 2:01 PM

JE: Bolsonaro a good segue

SB: Yes yes yes

JE: Im in ny tonight and tomorrow then off to see micro

JE: Miro

JE: Reminder. I fully understand my toxicity for the moment . and I want you to win. !! . so no awkwardness .

JE: Almost finished with my cure for cancer

SB: ???

3/18/2019 3:10 AM

JE: [Saudi crown prince allegedly stripped of some authority]

3/19/2019 4:45 AM - 5:03 AM

JE: in Slovakia, the left woman NGO no experience , leading to be president

JE: miro amazed

SB: Miro should be in hunt

JE: hes not a honey badger

3/20/2019 9:34 AM - 3:56 PM

JE: Im in Paris if you would like to see reid and me

SB: Just got to Rome — do big speech tomorrow

JE: I know

JE: we re here for next 6 days

JE: My girl will wait on your call

SB: Cool

JE: Would you like to meet me and micro in Vienna fri or sat

JE: I’m all in for it! I just have to see the Prime Minister at 4pm, so I can be in Vienna for early dinner, like 6pm. And I can offer my Ambassador’s residence as a nice quiet venue. But of course, ready to go anyplace.

JE: I wil land Vienna at 5 . Do I need to organize transport. I will travel with three assistant s.

SB: I’ve already got a full sked I’m trying to rework

3/21/2019 12:58 PM - 1:57 PM

JE: Come to Vienna . Europe is waiting for you. Brazil and Latin America brilliant move

SB: Can we do it Sunday or is that too late

Jacques Lang, French Minister of Culture - IMDB

JE: Too late. . no worry. , if you like come to Paris and have lunch with Jacques lang. . former minister of culture , macrons new advisor. And great friend. it was Jacques idea to build the pyramid in front of the Louvre and refresh all of Paris in the 90s.

JE: His budget was a multiple of the defense budget in charge of education culture and institutions Louvre opera etc

JE: I asked and you would be invited to his home . No press

SB: Yes he is a legend ::

SB: Let me work the sked

JE: Cool . He super smart , passionate but less like Chomsky he knows his facts

3/22/2019 4:38 AM - 3:29 PM

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: Wearing the emblem of the movement

SB: LMAO

JE: Do you think you might make Paris

SB: Can’t

JE: Ok

JE: Mueller report in , It begins

JE: Begins

3/24/2019 4:03 PM

JE: the only relevant sentence , is referred to other offices

3/25/2019 10:48 AM -10:01 PM

Attorney Michael Avenatti, currently in prison for fraud - Wall Street Journal

JE: [Michael Avenatti Is Accused in Nike Extortion Attempt]

JE: [Unknown]

SB: Where r u??

3/26/2019 2:03 AM - 11:43 PM

JE: Paris

SB: How long ???

JE: Flexible

JE: Soo many interesting people here

SB: Gillet jeunes have not burned you out yet

JE: They are my peeps

JE: Coney Island redux

SB: You need to suit up

JE: Im trying to wear yellow sweat pants

JE: Your girl flying over

JE: Are u around

JE: ?

SB: In Rome :: when does she arrive ???

JE: Thursday

JE: I will probably go to monaco tomorrow. I can send the plane to pick you up

SB: R u back in Paris then to meet with her ???

JE: Yup

SB: I— how long is she in Paris for???

JE: Sounds like a grand jury

JE: :)

JE: Thoughts?

SB: She is in Paris from when to when???

3/27/2019 1:06 AM - 4:04 PM

JE: Now Geneva tomorrow,

SB: She is not going to Paris ???

JE: Didn’t hear from you so / changed - now maybe Sunday

JE: Btw- Miro is the best informed on Europe

SB: You are going to Geneva not her-- she comes to Paris maybe Sunday correct

JE: She is going to Geneva

JE: Im staying Paris where she will come

JE: Dude - [REDACTED] I don’t like texting]

SB: Got it

JE: Or my cell

SB: K

JE: How long will you stay in Europe

SB: Doing Anderson Cooper now -- will reach out after

3/28/2019 2:40 AM - 5:00 PM

JE: ?

SB: I did CNN. Live last night from Vatican City — 30 minutes on Anderson Cooper

JE: Great

SB: [Steve Bannon says no Democrat capable of beating Trump in 2020]

JE: SDNY. Is the punch. , the mueller report the head fake

SB: I think folks may actually see that as ‘witch hunt’ now since this so clean

JE: Understood ,- I thought you . Were great on Anderson

JE: He was de balled. And done well

SB: It was tough on top of that roof in the dark and cold — but felt good

JE: The wizards hands were lower than the Chiron. But the spell seemed to work.

JE: Anderson was respectful. ,

SB: You saw that I was trying to work them— and it’s why they gave it a tight shot

JE: Turning him to your china side could be easier than one thinks

JE: They need an enemy , china fits the bill

SB: Yes they can to me about china after seeing the Rome speeches

JE: They need the new eyeballs. Big targets. , Russia not useful, trump dead for a while. Health care over . China perfect piñata

SB: Yes yes yes

JE: Indias little reported satellite killer . Changes cyber game. - one belt one road, needs secure communication . Fun

JE: I think you might want to start a new group, of hackers. Currently there are the white hats and the black hats. I like the idea of your creating the red white and blue hats

SB: Genius

JE: If you really think china a threat, turn the American teen hackers loose.

JE: Explain that this country is fucking with your future.

JE: Ie china

JE: In a few years they would have trouble making pair of sneakers with the right amount of holes for laces

SB: LMAO

JE: Unrestriced warfare. American style

SB: Yes--- unrestrict this

JE: LOL !!

JE: Arab league meeting in Tunis on weekend. Then group coming to download to me on tues. , I will then fly to states. You are welcome for all as always

JE: No press here

JE: Girl going to see George on sat in Germany

SB: She is in Paris when???

JE: Sun

SB: If I get to Paris Saturday can u and I spend some time together?

JE: Yes , great

JE: And if you and your boys need a place. You are welcome to stay

SB: Cool let me work this

SB: She is in on Sunday

SB: You fly to states on Tuesday

JE: Have not spoken to her yet today. Yes tues night or wed morning if you prefer

SB: Tuesday

JE: Should be ok, around 4 30 pm

JE: ?

JE: How many people with you

JE: Tuesday Terje Larson coming for lunch. And you are welcome we leave after

JE: We not terje

SB: 2 to fly back

JE: So 2 plus you send passports

SB: No just dan

JE: Send his passport and yours

SB: K

SB: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: Steven potter

SB: LOL

SB: Vordemort

JE: Would be great to give you wand ! Kathy just called- she got sick canceled entire trip. I will stay till Tuesday Paris but might have to travel Middle East. Will know later . I now have even more free time in Europe.

SB: K

SB: She is in NYC ??

JE: Your “boy George “ won’t be happy

JE: Yes today

SB: Yeah: he was hoping to run into her

JE: I can organize Jacques lang at my house if you have an interest in an icon.

JE: Do you think you are coming to Paris

JE: [How Donald Trump inflated his net worth to lenders and investors]

JE: U coming to Paris Saturday

3/29/2019 1:11 AM - 11:51 PM

JE: ?

SB: Is it possible to get your plane here to collect me

JE: Where are you

SB: Rome

SB: Waived off Spain

JE: When?

Matteo Salvini, Deputy PM of Italy, leader of Lega “The League” - The Guardian

SB: Anytime tomorrow after 1 pm -- I’m in meetings with The League here until then

SB: Until noon

SB: Can launch any time after noon

SB: Btw doing CNBC from here @ 630 am EST

JE: How many people

SB: Squawk Box

SB: 2

SB: Excuse me 3

SB: My security guy will leave me after Paris

JE: Will get back to you by noon , today

SB: Cool— my CNBC hit is @ 1130

JE: What time wheels up ?

SB: 1 pm

SB: I’m done @ noon

SB: Did u see CNBC

JE: Yes. Saw. I still like the wand idea. , for valmort . I thought of buying you a black wizard hat. With stars. , would be great. The pilots are hustling to finish a data base. Upgrade. , still in the plane

SB: LOL!!!

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

SB: LMAO

JE: You should orgzine commercial backup , as pilots are still loading data

JE: Should know more later. . they are doing their best

SB: Cool

JE: Sorry , plane not ready until tues ,

JE: If you find a charter. I am happy to pay

SB: No problem— standby

JE: My guys can pick you up. , come for dinner

SB: Hang on

JE: no worry

SB: Let me check

JE: Im in the elysee . On line again in 45 mon

JE: min

SB: Cool

JE: Now at the pyramid. With the entire govt. what are your plans

SB: Macron govt??

JE: Yup

JE: The ministers of the elite

SB: Amazing photo

JE: Just us two entire place. French power

SB: Powermove

JE: Dinner tomorrow?

SB: Meetings with the Germans here running over — will revert shortly

3/30/2019 2:45 AM - 9:38 PM

JE: Israel election April 9 brexit 12 arab league today - im free after 7pm

SB: Arab league today doing what???

JE: It’s the big meeting in Tunis. Discussion china Russia . Israel

JE: Your deplorables need an enemy china china china

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: I’m the evangelicalist on this one

JE: saudi very tricky, Russia a potential friend. . Mongolian here yesterday, caught between China and Russia , great insight. Trillion dollars of resources in the ground. . two big neighbors

JE: You would like the president. batuga. He is willing to see you

SB: Love the Mongolian guys-- the ambassador came to breitbart embassy— they and kazichstan key

JE: Kazak more difficult. Super corrupt Mongolian in desperate need of help.

JE: 3 million people. , 12 million horses

JE: (broken link) [New York Times - 3/19/2019 Jordan Middle East Opinion]

JE: Good summary

SB: Agree 100%

JE: A chinese Yangtze River Airlines plane arrived Friday in Caracas to deliver medicine and medical supplies to Maduro’s government.

JE: Oil oil oil

SB: China ‘lebensraum’: Australia; Venezuela; Brazil

JE: is Paris in your future. ? tomorrow?

JE: I was told today that they now refer to themselves as the sovereign district of New York

SB: Tomorrow:: working it out now ; will revert with details

JE: cool

SB: R u headed back to NYC , palm beach or Middle East on Tuesday ??

JE: They also are against the rich

JE: Being pulled in many directions all super interesting. Not sure yet. Sorry will let you know as soon as firm . You and your people are welcome to stay with me in Paris if it helps. Three finance ministers today. All confused. - not jewish

SB: LMAO

SB: When are you back to states or is that open ended

JE: Im happy to pay a charter to Paris for you. My Schedule is flux until tomorrow night .

JE: Only certain is my science conference in New York Friday

JE: Im hoping to go back Tuesday

SB: What science conference???

JE: Smartest plants , string theory , quantum computing, life regeneration. - my “ movement “

SB: The Singularity

SB: [The Lost History of One of the World’s Strangest Science Experiments]

JE: Great! I live in my biosphere

JE: Are you coming tomorrow?

SB: LOL— yes who should my guy talk with ?

JE: Do you want my driver to pick you up at airport ?

JE: Or...

JE: Your guy can coordinate with. A.S. on [REDACTED]

SB: K

SB: Will have my guy dan call now

SB: Miro would be president today if he had listened to me

3/31/2019 12:58 AM - 1:09 PM

JE: agreed. Soros candidate . Only NGO experience. No real competition .

SB: Exactly-- need to turn miro into a nationalist sovereignty leader

JE: he has the look

SB: Exactly— it’s a joke this woman won

JE: Times up ! Still in infancy

SB: Yes yes yes — and here to stay— the end of the patriarchy

JE: Ahhh. Just told me you are not coming till tomorrow. sjame

JE: shame

SB: I’m coming tonight @ 7

SB: Meetings here now end @ 630 ; wheels up roughly 7 to 730

JE: So do you want to come tonite/? Up to you as always . I m on ny time so no worry

SB: Unless dan changed something we launch for Paris @ around 7— is it a 90 minute to 2 hour flight?

JE: 90

Jeffrey Epstein’s 2006 mug shot

JE: Im easy , the meeting is now biled as the child rapist meets the nitwits intellectual. . not sue which is funnier

JE: Sure

JE: Ok. Just let me know when you land and your preference. .

SB: Is that your science conference or tonight

JE: lol

SB: I’m staying with you tonight??-- u have room ?

SB: I’ve got a hotel so no big deal

JE: Yes stay . Just you?

SB: The lads can stay @ a hotel

JE: Done

SB: Enroute

JE: Ok

4/30/2019 3:29 AM - 7:10 PM

SB: Turns out this was about Thursday not yesterday — he is here then for dinner

JE: as i thought. trump trying to stop Deutsch bank only a matter of time. eric and all employees. wow

SB: They won’t be able to withhold the docs

JE: of course not. but the dive is soooo deep. I read the filing

SB: How so

JE: all employees. partners. members, for 10 years.

SB: His strategy is drag this out for 15 months then it won’t matter

JE: yes — of course

Donald Trump and AG Bill Barr - AP

JE: yes, it is a race, they have also asked for too much. so to fully understand it will take forever. unless weissleburg leads them through it and that would require fed immunity , unlikely to be authorized by barr. nystate, is the key ,

JE: again unless barr makes weiseblburg a material witness and keeps him away from ny . fun play

JE: meeting in Vienna went as i thought . their view was similar to mine. . very . - you can meet when you go to germany.

SB: Similar as in ‘nobody knows nothing’

JE: case weak not well done can keep them for years

SB: Oh on that yes

JE: on another note if you like you can go to yemen and meet with heads . you have an invitation.

SB: Would love it

JE: have fun

JE: you should if you decide of course coordinate with pompeo

JE: but you will have access unlike others

SB: Of course — I’m sure it will be a resounding NO

JE: I’m only F and B

SB: KSA wants everybody to stay away— closer inspection only leads to more doubts / head scratching

SB: Have you followed nick bostrom?

SB: Oxford prof— bill gates guy

JE: chicken little

SB: I’m watching our second hour now— guys were blown away and I didn’t think it was as strong at the time but I was wrong

SB: Need huge part on threat of AI versus reality / threat of climate change

JE: i was a little all over the place

JE: go back to the industrial revolution same argument.

JE: the computer doesn’t have a soul so no worry

SB: I thought so but most of my team just saw it on film , were not there and loved it , wanted more

JE: the christians i met with feel , the media portraying me as beyond redemption is deeply troubling and offensive

SB: Yes yes yes of course -- but we must counter ‘rapist who traffics in female children to be raped by worlds most powerful , richest men’— that can’t be redeemed — that why we let them blow up the argument while showing the 12 you redeemed

SB: Can’t redeem unredeemable — you are a lot of things-which we will show— but you are NOT that

SB: Did u get the film we shot ??

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: Just landed

SB: Money

SB: Unfortunately probably not going to be allowed to be in the film

JE: Ill show you the private photos

SB: Bad

JE: I watched the interview. Well done again , thx. . here is what I think will work legally,

JE: I pay direct costs of filming.

JE: As Darren is the contractor for legal service prep . It gets paid by Darren. HE is final control as it is his work product. I have no interest whatsoever in making money here. Zero . You deserve whatever it brings . As it is our cost , no return on it. .

SB: Are you far enough along on your assignment -- could we film this weekend ??

SB: K

JE: Ive listed out the scientists. Sending to darren. But there are no scientists on the island. ?

JE: Lets talk later. , tonight

SB: The team actually thought second was even more compelling than first and the LOVED the first

SB: Standby

SB: Don’t need scientist now need you walking thru the entire vertical — get them in weeks / months to come

JE: Easy

JE: How many people would you bring,

SB: Limited crew — 5 max prob 3

JE: I will have schedule tomorrow, would you like to bring ms miller

SB: ms miller and I have been on hiatus for a month or so

JE: Whoops

SB: Not personal just business — I’m obsessed with winning

SB: Watch what we got u

JE: What days work for you Saturday-Monday? Sunday-Tuesday?

SB: If we can pull it off Saturday thru Monday

SB: Can u talk later tonight

Lesley Groff, Epstein’s assistant, who was given immunity in his 2008 sweetheart deal - PatrickMcMullan.com

JE: Please send Lesley. All names and passport info asap

JE: Yes, in about two hours. I will make reservations for all sat thru tues. and confirm thurs morning

SB: Will call

JE: now?

SB: Hang on , finishing up something

SB: R u still free ???

SB: What #

5/1/2019 3:13 AM - 5:53 PM

JE: 340 775 8111

SB: If we film just need access to u — one vertical — science / math/technology

SB: Did u view second hour???

JE: Yes fun

SB: Different style but worked , amazing how much my crew is learning / fascinated and they are not dopes

JE: Please give lesley. Names and passports of all flying.

SB: K

SB: What’s her contact info?

SB: Can dan connect with Darren today ?

JE: Yes. I emailed you Lesley s

SB: Got it

Politico

JE: [William Barr Testimony on Mueller Report]

JE: Did your guys prefer beard or no beard

SB: Slight growth

JE: Another meeting tomorrow afterno

SB: That’s best news I’ve heard

5/2/2019 4:05 AM - 6:59 PM

JE: The better news would be to see that signed dollar. . AHHHHH. The smell of victory

JE: [China’s March forex reserves rise to seven-month high]

JE: signature requested in A Chinese red ink. Would be appropriate

SB: On it

JE: I hope that means you are trying to find the right pen

JE: To join the ranks of the formerly vanquished. The writing should be. “I was wrong “ and then like Hirohito on the aircraft carrier. . a withered signature

SB: Dude u r brutal- but hang on

JE: Tik tok tik tok

JE: Now you want mercy. . — wrong guy

JE: I will fly you back to New York on Monday. .all set

JE: [Millipede trapped in amber for 99 million years gets its moment to shine]

JE: . Miracle

JE: We can return late Sunday if better for you. Im organized heli etc . Watched your interview- kyle can also sign

SB: What did u think of interview ?

JE: Great

JE: [F.B.I. Sent Investigator Posing as Assistant to Meet With Trump Aide in 2016]

SB: It’s over bro— even I thought she was MI-6 or MI-5

JE: Obama knew

JE: Are you coming Saturday

JE: Lesley needs to confirm tickets

JE: And you can film From heli

JE: Was miso fun

JE: miro

SB: He may my head blow up-- with your comment

JE: [Unknown]

JE: Sorry , is sat a go or no go?

JE: ?

5/3/2019 3:34 AM - 2:11 PM

JE: Can you speak?

JE: All is organized but I need to let pilots know. . or is it you have not found the right color ink. AH

JE: [Why the Rich Don’t Get Audited]

JE: . They forgot computers do most of the work now

JE: [Why Wages Are Finally Rising, 10 Years After the Recession]

JE: . Bak up for your message

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

JE: Just found that dan and Lesley are in contact. I was not copied

Darren Indyke, Epstein’s lawyer and executor of his 1953 Estate

SB: Is Darren going to ever get back to dan on this ??

JE: Sorry, hes with his mom. You and i are perfect. All under privlege . I will review with you and dan operational details. I hit your bid , you are filled

SB: K

JE: On the Michael wolfe front - very positive more in ny on Tuesday

JE: Very

JE: MICHAEL wolfe as in confidential :)

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: With my sked now and the travel what we think is best/ most efficient is to set up early Monday @71st street and start with you @ 9 am or 10 and go to 6 pm with breaks -- that would give us @ least another 3+ hours to go with our current 2.5

JE: No worry , are you going to Germany, do you want to sit with KSA. I am going to arizzona on the 12 th to see Chomsky. . any interest

SB: I’m going to Germany on 11 May thru 15 may-- speaking @ the Bundestag

SB: My team will fly out to film you and Noam -- want to get something -- I can be connected by skype

JE: would it be best if i delayed so you can be there . do you want me to set the KSA meeting in Germany

JE: if i do you can’t blow it off

SB: Yes but I need to get my sked

JE: alternate we can fly to arizona on the 8 or 9 the and you can fly to europe form there easy. . dallas or denver. or la

SB: I need to leave on red eye after we film on Monday

JE: for?

JE: europe?

SB: Yes : EP Parliamentary elections

JE: whoops

JE: ok cool

JE: if you change your mind I’m on the island. do you want your guys to get some shots of island/ ?

SB: Monday good for you though???

JE: yes, i’ll be there. i assume you and your dollar will be as well

JE: have kyle give you 50 cents

SB: Where is your home work-- need to grind down this

SB: How were the meetings

JE: groups vs. individual . ie classic vs statistical mechanics.

JE: economics as systems read the papers today. old numbers don’t work it is not a machine.

JE: music vs calculation. . thoughts souls. hope all the work of god

JE: evolution vs just change. most people confuse the two

JE: a person does not evolve. only a population . lottery , no algorithms.

JE: only god knows

JE: money. as debt. . network effects. pop charts have listening inequality search engines have it. . there are some at the top that has as much activity as the entire half. only math

SB: Love this

JE: we can do unpleasant facts. . sickle cell is only African . Jacob crcuthfelds only jews. . says they are different

JE: power. financial . intellectual physical .political . all the same underpinnings .

JE: music as a window into the brain. stem cells vs cancer. vs death

JE: mash ups of Beethoven . weird jeffre discovery

JE: burdens o wealth. inner success vs external success. affluenza

JE: why if he is so rich , is he still unhappy , learned helplessness translates into wanting to make a difference . not become irrelevant . no worry i have a deep bench of verticals

JE: and woody coming for early dinner mon 6 pm

JE: economic arguments re banks as people. . ie the banks made money . at the same time complaint their pensions are down in value

SB: I can do dinner

JE: great

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

SB: I told miro it would be in the cabinet room

JE: he said you advice helped

SB: Of course ::: very complex -- just tell potus: ‘Orange Man Great’

5/4/2019 6:49 AM - 8:52 AM

SB: We want a different look for Monday— where else can we film @ 9/71???— does any other rooms have that scale or gravitas???

JE: yes,

JE: and nothing more grand then the ranch

JE: nowhere

SB: We will lock that in for June

SB: Are you still with Chomsky in may?

JE: my plan was to fly to ranch on wed see chomsky on sun return to island. but as usual I can be totally flexible.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro - Reuters

JE: i see bolosnaro bailed

SB: I’m furious about the bail— total amateur hour — he is listening to the generals

SB: Chomsky next Sunday

JE: yes at his home

JE: I can also put any equipment on my plane and take out west making easier for your boys to join. etc. or wait?

JE: [Joe Biden and the Party of Davos]

JE: Now that funny

SB: Working it now

5/5/2019 7:02 AM -10:38 AM

JE: ?

SB: You see trumps tweet- I blew up the deal

JE: Yup

SB: Dead fucking on the target

5/6/2019 4:15 AM - 7:29 AM

SB: Do you have someone good working on your cyber security? I always worry about your email

JE: yes but not state quality

SB: Ok. I have other plant stuff these days. We should Skype sometime. Maybe early morning sometime?

JE: ok

SB: Are east coast?

JE: yes until thurs

SB: How about Wed AM? What time do you typically get up these days?

JE: I will be in Santa Fe. But yes. Early ok

SB: 7:30-8 ET ok?

JE: funny , but the chinese reached out to me to see if i would visit re mathematics . odd timing

SB: Seriously ?... would be huge

JE: yes, I’ve asked for a formal invitation

SB: Massive

JE: made through professor yau at harvard, the only chinese to win a fields medal

SB: Classy

SB: We are going to try for a different look today — library?

JE: yes

SB: Market up— suck on that

5/7/2019 3:21 PM - 7:11 PM

SB: You were strong , I was beat

SB: [Prosecutors demand Robert Kraft’s lawyers be held in criminal contempt for making false statement in court and telling witness they had video of him ‘saying stupid s**t’]

5/8/2019 3:17 AM - 5:07 PM

JE: [Iran steps away from parts of nuclear deal as U.S. ramps up pressure]

SB: Saw that-- we jump in here trump done , American people not teed up for this

JE: Iran put it on a 60 day clock.

SB: Yep yep yep

SB: [Trump Admin Inflated Iran Intel, U.S. Officials Say]

JE: Steve did not send me anything directly, but I have now requested a meeting on the 15th in Berlin. I will see if I can be there at the same time. From terje

JE: lets talk structure for dan and group when you are less tired

SB: K

JE: Who managed the bond holder negotiation in the ny times article. ------- Wilbur ross

JE: They just got back to me. They will be in Riyadh on 13, 14 and 15. But they can do 11 or 12 in Berlin.

SB: K

JE: (broken link) [Yahoo Finance - Saudis Said Planning Meet Orders]

JE: Have dan call me re invoices. Want to send you guys money

SB: Chill we are working thru that and production schedule

JE: K

JE: Unlike some refusing to provide only 1 very deserved dollar. , I m trying to take the lead

SB: Take the lead on getting me potential names and ideas — we are begging process of pulling footage

JE: On it

SB: I’ve heard that-we need to get serious-we have a 90 minute version @ Cannes in mid may 20 and the 6 hour Labor Day weekend 20 in run up to election — we are burning daylights

JE: You need to have more coffe

SB: Also need you to get a cup of coffee and a pad / pen and not down short profiles of people you’ve met that matter and vignettes of important things

The World Economic Forum

SB: [No ‘Party of Davos’: Rejecting an Elitist Label]

JE: [N.Y. Senate passes bills on Trump’s tax returns and pardon power]

SB: How bad

JE: Drip drip drip

SB: Don jr called in on perjury to senate committee run by republicans

JE: Low hanging fruit

JE: He won’t show . Contempt perjury. Pardon

JE: Focus on Iran

SB: I’m all over Iran

JE: They are very very bad guys. Patient smart spread Shia. As tithes exempt

JE: Can you dp the 11th in Berlin. . if not i’ll tell them June

SB: That’s Saturday ??? Yes — fly in that afternoon

5/9/2019 4:24 AM - 5:02 AM

JE: [‘We reject any ultimatums’: Europe responds firmly to Iran’s nuclear deal threat]

JE: The vice president, Edgar Zambrano, was surrounded by intelligence officers after leaving his party’s headquarters in the capital, Caracas, he said on Twitter. He was towed away in his car after refusing to leave his vehicle, according to Mr. Zambrano and witnesses. DUDE

To Be Continued…

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.