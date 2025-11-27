Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon struck up a friendship in early 2017, mostly over email, but also traveling and filming their gonzo documentary with all the biggest names in science, academia, and, let’s be honest, pedophilia.

These are their emails in chronological order. I didn’t fix any of the typos, because the manic writing gives us a window into the madness that was Jeffrey Epstein.

5/10/2019 2:48 AM - 3:15 AM

SB: Our guy wants to meet on Saturday 11 may or Sunday 12 may

JE: Terje

SB: [Rudy Giuliani Plans Ukraine Trip fo Push for Inquiries That Could Help Trump]

5/13/2019 1:07 PM - 1:22 PM

The homes of Jeffrey Epstein and Howard Lutnick, #9 and #11 E. 71st St., NYC

SB: Trump is coming to Lutnick’s house Thursday

JE: i won’t be home otherwise i could have come out an waved.

SB: Ha! I love it

5/16/2019 2:58 PM

SB: She is way too classy for me— plus it would end her professionally

5/17/2019 4:02 AM - 7:32 PM

SB: Did u drop by?

SB: You 4 wrong on this one

JE: You are not getting out of paying your dollar . . forget it

JE: I just went through my reasoning with someone in the know. And they said. Oy !!!

JE: I watched your interview. my china intelligence is that they want a crisis. Maybe stop selling silicon. . more when I see you.

5/21/2019 4:46 AM - 4:16 PM

JE: china -- great opportunity , i spent most of the night talking to relevant people. oy

JE: so complex

JE: but FUN

SB: I will simplify; they are looking down the barrel of an economic shotgun

JE: yes but their finger is on the trigger .

JE: it is not simple at all

SB: Stop

JE: their focus in internal .

SB: You saw where they begged us to give 90 day reprieve on huawai

JE: yes , of course. the real game is in the shadows. - as usual

JE: terje sending text to you

JE: Kazakh daughter the key

SB: K

SB: [French President Emmanuel Macron is accusing former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and Russian oligarchs of conspiring with Europe’s nationalists to dismantle the European Union]

President of France, Emmanuel Macron

JE: Is there anyone left

SB: What are your contacts here saying about Macron, his campaign and his chances

JE: Zero energy

SB: He has stopped selling the vision and non stop attack on ‘foreign influences: Putin, Trump, Bannon”

JE: It projects more energy than. Lets eliminate my former school

SB: If he loses by a vote it’s over

JE: The anti vote

SB: Salvini taking gas in Italy

5/22/2019 4:32 AM - 5:27 PM

JE: [REDACTED] ‘ i appreciate you doing me tonite “ I roared with laughter

SB: She is a lot hotter than I remember - she was also so wet at the end of that interview — btw highest ratings ever for her ; most pick up by other sources and the ‘running for student council’ went viral

JE: Eleanor Roosevelt is hotter than you remember.

SB: I love her— because she loves pussy more than me

JE: subpoena of Donaldson good move , too junior to claim exec privlege

SB: U can claim on any grundoon

SB: Her notebooks killer

JE: like paul revere if i were you id be calling attention to the remimbi. put their currency plan in sunlight

JE: you can but it has never been done before

JE: that’s their view . not mine

JE: suggest the chinese will try to use this as a reason to explain their bubble in real estate collapse. . instead of realizing their slavery system is doomed they want an enemy for the people to point to as reason

SB: Fucking genius

JE: this was a calculated move . always intended. they knew trump would walk, 600 million people can’t afford vegetables. - they needs a currency devaluation , . they can make it up by selling dollars forward. that’s why i asked

JE: and have 1 billion people angry at you

JE: sunlight disinfectant on the shadows

SB: U think they are going to currency devaluation

JE: I think they will take steps to have a bubble collapse , they need bankruptcy s to clean the overheated system and frighten people into slowing speculation. . there is no alternative to keep cash but real estate. . no top echelon biz guy can either make new investments in states. and if they want to get money outside the discount as risen from 10 to 40$/ . wow

SB: Wow wow wow

JE: also no one wants to travel to the states at to moment

JE: Is dollar strong today

JE: wrong question

JE: great opportunity for members of the part of davos

JE: party

JE: sometime know as residents of the bristol hotel

JE: xi talking long march , setting it up.

President of China, Xi Jinping - Getty Images

JE: attacking their propaganda much more effective than tariffs.

JE: use their three trillion dollars as reserves as a burden not a benefit. ( what can they do with that money . . sell it and buy ??? what ? gold? euro? yen. no they’re fucked. they are too big to sell. . have to be careful that their bankruptcy doesn’t disrupt the entire system but financial failures have a way of unintended consequences

JE: “ we know what they are up to . they need to clean up their internal financial mess and will attempt to blame it on trump . “ it won’t work . - even schumer can see through it

JE: tom friedman is focuses on intl . xi on domestic

JE: just published two minutes ago The comments appear intended to stir the spirit of the Chinese people as the Trump administration continues to press China on trade. But they also seem to acknowledge that the Chinese public could face difficult times ahead.

SB: Tom Friedman — also acknowledgment that establishment needed trump

SB: [Steve Bannon says killing Huawei more important than trade deal with China]

SB: Hot off the press

JE: yikes. next time point out currency

JE: fair and free markets , requires lawful compliance.

JE: id also be sensitive to using the we will , as opposed to the i suggest we ... trump needs to be seen in total control , I don’t want him disavowing your statements.

JE: and or you

SB: don’t want you grasping defeat out of the jaws of victory

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: I see what you are saying — but trump can’t do the capital market exclusions-- that has to be private citizens / private group

JE: I agree , i just don’t want you to appear that you are part of govt . so the “ we “ has to be made clear , so trump doesn’t say he doesn’t speak for the country or for its biz . you are doing so wel . no need not to be surgical

SB: Yes yes yes

JE: hopefully next monday you can take a victory lap. , fingers crossed

JE: Deutsch bank ruling trouble for him

SB: Horrible day for trump

JE: Yup

SB: [Don’t wait for a friendly White House, Steve Bannon tells China]

JE: Im told 2nd circuit will affirm Deutch bank subpoena. Helicopter on lawn ? Late summer

SB: 15 august— u r going to have one of those rose garden explosions everyday

JE: There will be explosions but not in the USA

SB: Wag da dog

JE: He will threaten divulging secrets if he has to

JE: No limits

SB: Stay classy

JE: On the other hand inspector general report plus intel chiefs in barrs sights will make for summer fun

5/23/2019 3:21 AM - 11:14 PM

SB: [Pelosi to Impatient Dems: We’ve Got Trump on the Ropes]

JE: 60 days after they get the DB [Deutsch Bank] papers. oy I think you have positioned yourself perfectly. policy not individuals. . china not trump. . . sovereignty not sovereign

JE: your brand with tweaking . tom friedman like allies. all good. less of deutshland more of homeland

SB: Yes yes yes

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi

SB: I’m doing a one hour show for India on Modi while here-- bringing American Hindu guys with us

JE: his focus wants to be stopping china. .

JE: I can set

JE: you should meet with modi

SB: Please

JE: when can you do it?

SB: Standby : just got stage

JE: ill be back on line in 5 hours

SB: Cool

5/24/2019 2:53 AM - 4:26 PM

JE: my guy said to tell you that you are missing a great opportunity, look at your underwear. it either says made in china or made in india. . how is it possible that you guys don’t understand shared goals

JE: modi inauguration Sunday

JE: thera may resigns . good work

JE: Theresa

SB: May down; merkel and Macron on Monday

JE: yup

JE: modi on board

SB: Just got the internals in France 25.5 to 23

SB: Crushing defeat if we got everybody out

SB: 1.5% increase since my French media blitz

JE: what does germany look like? are you having fun where you are

SB: Merkel thrown out Monday ; AfD 12 to 13

SB: [Fox Business Host Trish Regan’s Feud With State TV Anchor Goes Viral in China]

Murray Gell-Mann, Nobel Prize Winner and Epstein’s Island visitor - The Santa Fe Institute

JE: (broken link) [Renowned physicist Murray Gell-Mann passes away]

SB: Giant

JE: fallen, .

JE: next topic thinking is overrated

JE: eric is on the one eyed man in the land of the blind

JE: [Michael Wolff, author of the bombshell bestseller Fire and Fury, once again takes us inside the Trump presidency to reveal a White House under siege]

5/25/2019 1:00 AM - 10:11 PM

JE: Oy

JE: when do you arrive paris

SB: Heading to meeting @ Cannes : tonight Paris tomorrow night

SB: Just in from Kazakhstan

SB: Landing now from Kazakhstan

JE: Was it interesting

SB: Yes : thanks ; spent a lot of time with the general in charge of state security post WH : very good man

JE: Yes I know

JE: If you are in New York 1st 2nd I’ll fly in otherwise 12th

SB: NYC 1st/2 nd

JE: K

SB: Wehre r u now???

JE: Santa fe

SB: How is it?

JE: Amazing

SB: I do not get how u hang out in NYC

JE: If i want ny smarts there is no other place

JE: None

SB: I got that-- but u can cram my smarts into 2 days a month

JE: That’s the idea , actually 5

SB: 5 good

JE: Im on island 3-10 ny -14 then 6 weeks Paris Saudi morroco

JE: If Boris Johnson wins plus horowitz report plus deutsh bank doc plus Michael s book June will be active- ive asked Peter for eric contact

SB: You are Paris from when to when

JE: Flying morning of 14 from ny - 30

JE: I’m reading in the closet as you suggested - wow

SB: My wall dude— New Mexico — right outside El Paso — in total secret — we go on fox and friends on Monday to release

SB: I want to talk about ‘closet’

JE: You won’t be there?

SB: Can’t ; have Kobach and kolfage on site — I’m the chairman but I push those 2 plus the construction guy as national heroes — we started Memorial Day Friday after the courts closed— and will be done Monday @ noon

SB: I also can’t seem like I’m running trumps nose in his own incompetence

JE: How long

SB: How long what

JE: The wall

SB: 1 mile

SB: Connects two 21 mile sections

S: It’s a mile they said could never be built

SB: DDay

5/26/2019 2:55 AM - 11:36 PM

JE: Fingers crossed for you

SB: Thanks : I think so far so good

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

SB: Gods country

SB: We r rolling

JE: [Unknown]

JE: Im told nationalists will have more space but no much more influence ?

SB: The establish order always digs in

JE: understood. . were there any surprises.? My germans said it was a slap in the face for macron, but knowing him he probably liked it

SB: HE gambled all-- and lost

JE: On another note I hope Michaels new book doesn’t stir up too much trouble.

SB: Have you read it

SB: He told me it was non event

JE: I have not. He has declined to give me a copy. Melania? Not living with him Nikki haley , trump says blowjust but who can trust him . You.. lots Nick ayers. . Im mentioned int he palm beach house sale. Hopefully not anywhere else.

JE: 1 million copies. First printing

SB: ME lots of good or lots of snark ??

JE: I understood there is a passage where you saying maybe he kills himself and his former friend. Says. No. He fakes a heart attack .

JE: Is that good or snark

JE: Over the weekend I think we should see it.

JE: Nothing to be done but be informed

SB: Very stable individual needs all friends he can get

JE: Stable genius

SB: VERY

JE: Im going for lunch tomorrow at the Chomsky’s.

SB: Tell him the reactionaries are on the rise

JE: Would have been better if the wrestler wore a gold wig

SB: 25 to 22

SB: Salvini @ 28 to 31--leaked too early

JE: ///

JE: //?// don’t follow

SB: Peaked too early

SB: Salvini should have been 34/35

SB: LePen now controls situation

SB: She picked up 2% since I got here and started hammering

JE: What time complete?

SB: Late tonight

JE: Macron down? Boris up. Merkel down. You up GREAT

SB: May gone

JE: I like the Iraqi coming and saying they are against sanctions on Iran. He will go nuts

JE: He will view it as employees against mgmt.

JE: What is the mood.?

JE: My French guys are saying it was so close , no effect

JE: ?

SB: So far they and media spinning it quite well

5/27/2019 3:54 AM - 9:49 AM

SB: We really did crush them

JE: How to leverage

JE: For movement and more importantly for you

SB: Yes yes yes

JE: 1. you still need to call out china on currency . Bubble etc. 2. India. Great opportunity . 3. Navigate Biden Horowitz Barr. DB NYS /

SB: Yes agree 100%

JE: Policy not people. .

SB: Kurtz out

JE: But back in September?

SB: To be seen correct ?

JE: He will win the election but no partner for coalition

5/28/2019 4:33 AM - 3:17 PM

JE: What day are you back?

SB: Dude ::: standby

JE: [Merkel Decides Her Chosen Successor Isn’t Up to the Job]

JE: [Mueller drew up obstruction indictment against Trump, Michael Wolff book says]

JE: (Link broken) [Yahoo Finance News - China Apos First Bank Seizure]

SB: Selling $$$ forward

Author Michael Wolff - CNN

JE: I have now seen some of Wolffs book. Mentions me and underage prostitutes. You as the man behind and in front of the curtain. Lots of Steve quotes. Lots

SB: Ugh — anything awful??? Wish he hadn’t done that-- why are u mentioned @ all?

JE: Palm beach house purchase. . ! don’t reach out to Michael. . but. Bannon was not confused , he had a clear understanding of how great a liability trump could be to Bannon’s own vision and career. . - within minutes of the budget bill passage Bannon began working the phones is goal was to “ light him up “. - costa sat at bannons dining room table for two hours. .

SB: Ugh

JE: I told Michael I wouldn’t pass on , but..

JE: Ugh ugh ugh

JE: You should get 50-% f the royalties

JE: Trumps stupidity could sometimes be made into a virtue

SB: How does he pitch this as an inside book on trump

JE: In the last few weeks he had installed his allies. Pompeo bolton kudlowl Lewandowski and bossie Bannon people carrying bannons message . UGH

JE: [In ‘Siege: Trump Under Fire,’ Michael Wolff Chats With Steve Bannon While the Establishment Burns]

5/29/2019 3:45 AM - 4:04 PM

JE: i will have the book today, full download by tonight . Are we meeting on sat ? sun . ? I leave for island for week mon,

SB: Can we film on Saturday afternoon

JE: Sat afternoon?

SB: Yes

JE: I will land at 1. Sat. You guys can set up anytime before. .and Sunday im free

JE: [Michael Wolff’s New Trump Tell-All ‘Siege,’ Stars Steve Bannon And A Cast Of No-Names]

JE: [Steve Bannon Predicts Donald Trump’s Downfall Once Investigations Into His Finances Prove He Is ‘Just Another Scumbag,’ Claims Book]

JE: Standby

JE: I read the whole book its mainly you and your funny descriptions of people. Lol a couple of times. Nothing that interesting. Again points out how most think trump is awful insane . etc.

SB: How bad am I going to get lit up ???

JE: Probably like the last time. Though in the epilogue he thanks you for being a source that stood by his comments in the first book

SB: Like last time!!!!

SB: I don’t actually remember any deep conversations

Former NYC Mayor, Rudy Giuliani

JE: Mcconell machaivelli wanting to lose the house , Giuliani a drunk, cliff sims a weasel Keith Schiller lying about how many days in Moscow. Pence and the mother , . Manipulating meadows. Bossie behind the scenes. , trump going after jr. I would say most of the book is you and your views.

JE: With mueller saying today that he couldn’t say trump didn’t commit crimes. And that to charge him would be unfair as he couldn’t defend himself but they preserved evidence for when he could , probably will take the focus off of you and your funny comments,

SB: Did mueller just start an impeachment process

JE: I don’t believe so , but I can tell you that had he been referring to me or you , and said I preserved the evidence so that if a time comes when you can defend yourself. It could be used. Im not sure id get a good night sleep.

JE: Are we set for Saturday afternoon or Sunday. Your call

JE: [‘Plenty Of Cards To Play’: Chinese Media Suggest Cutting Rare Earth Exports To U.S.]

JE: Are we on for Saturday afternoon?

SB: Can we film

JE: Yes, from 2 on im easy. Your guys can set up anytime

SB: Perfect

JE: [Isreal to hold fresh election as Netanyahu fails to form coalition]

SB: WTF

JE: Bibi wanted immunity . Uh oh

JE: <Unsupported Message Content>

SB: Great shot

SB: Immunity

5/30/2019 4:42 AM -11:20 AM

JE: [blank]

JE: [New book paints sordid picture of Trump real estate deal involving Russian oligarch and Jeffrey Epstein]

JE: [A Trip Inside Trumpworld, and Inside the President’s Head with Bannon]

SB: Ugh

JE: I guess you will have to figure out how to make the phrase “ he’s a scumbag” into words of support for policy. UGH

JE: I guess you could argue that scumbag in Chinese means statesman

JE: [A China Bond Sell-Off Could Send Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, And Litecoin to New Highs]

SB: They are ALL scumbags

JE: How true

5/31/2019 3:51 AM - 5:09 PM

JE: I think , the ‘ we are all flawed “ and trumps personal life, my opinion of it or of him does not detract from the policy which I fully support.

SB: ???

JE: Your explanation for your quotes

JE: Are you back,?

SB: London: back tomorrow to film

SB: Why do I need explanation?

JE: That my boy

JE: What time do you land tome?

JE: Tomorrow?

SB: 1 pm @ your place @ 2 pm to film

JE: done

JE: Travel safe

JE: And if you like woody coming at 630 for dinner

Director, Woody Allen

6/1/2019 9:49 AM - 11:33 AM

JE: Eta

JE: ?

JE: Eta?

SB: Inbound eta 130

SB: Exactly time the shot is fixed

JE: I have blocked out new area.s. beards. Genotypes phenotypes. Ties as bacteria transmitters. . currencies and debt

6/2/2019 4:32 AM - 4:37 AM

SB: We got some great material yesterday

JE: let me know your schedule and if you want to come to the island next weekend would be perfect. and i would fly you guys back in addition I’ve told dan to send Darren an invoice for 100k . I don’t like you laying out money

SB: Let me make the overall deal with Darren— don’t want to do this piecemeal — I’ve already got my 2 other shooters and editors off on other projects and need to get back— key now is getting the entire ‘cast’

JE: ok, as you wish.

6/3/2019 2:10 AM - 3:38 PM

SB: [The hypocrisy of the Woody Allen haters]

JE: shouldn’t Darren send his letter to burke. ? or which lawyer for you , your company and crew.

SB: What letter ???

JE: the engagement for litigation services

SB: My main lawyer handles all that , I will sort out

JE: I meant the follow up to the original .

JE: btw, the real estate developers are blowing up, no chinese buying luxury . no russians no brazilians the market is frozen

SB: They better pray for the freeze because when it unfreezes it will crater

JE: it could. new york taxes high. now non dependable as country of safety. timing for brexit is perfect. london will skyrocket.

JE: i don’t care whether financials leave.

JE: once they are gone the monarchy is dependable

JE: prince Andrew and trump today. too funny.

JE: recall prince Andrews accuser came out of mara lago

SB: Can’t believe nobody is making u the connective tissue

JE: f and b only

SB: Exactly

JE: [Russia probe witness arrest on child pornography charge]

SB: Not cool

JE: Mandatory minimum 15

SB: MBZ must have coughed him up

JE: Nope

6/4/2019 5:03 AM - 9:17 AM

SB: How did he get extradited ?— could have stayed in UAE forever

JE: He was not extradited .

JE: He was duped

SB: WTF

JE: There is his bail hearing today. Doesn’t look good. Pre trial detention . Currently in Brooklyn

JE: Can you imagine. He actually , literally , had pictures of some kid fucking a goat. . true~~!!!

SB: He just came into the country!!

SB: Any update on our cast???

JE: Government wants to consider timing and how to control press

SB: Fine : but we have a cast we can film sometime late summer / sept???

JE: Government sensitive to exploitation

JE: But probably yes

SB: Exploitation!!!!

6/5/2019 3:24 AM - 12:53 PM

JE: [Michael Wolff: Steve Bannon has knowledge of Trump’s crimes]

SB: What an asshole

JE: UGH!!!

SB: Why is he doing this —its total bs

JE: He is getting pummeled by these female talking heads. And reacts with flailing

SB: BBC crushed him— he should give it up — book is going to be a stiff

JE: I don’t know if he senses that. So he is grasping for attention and being soo defensive and weak . That they smell blood.

JE: Unfortunately I do know that his comments have encouraged some to look to you for answers

SB: He phoned it in ; it’s obvious ; and they hate the fact he has made so much money

SB: Burck says I have zero to worry about

JE: Good but unnecessary should I call mike

SB: What are you going to say to him— he is like a wild animal caught in a trap

JE: Catch his breath. Measured response s

SB: Tell him to lay off me—it’s both NOT working and NOT helping

JE: Ok

JE: done.

SB: Great

JE: Report from London l Donald now thinks he is king Ivanka a princes. He doesn’t need advisors. Especially generals that held him back . They are too narrow minded. He only wants employees. As you predicted last year.

SB: Yep :: london trip not good — he had gleam in his eye

SB: [Steve Bannon believes Trump obstructed justice, Michael Wolff says]

SB: This is a stone cold lie — and I have sworn testimony for 35 hours

JE: Yup

JE: Hes punch drunk

SB: It’s bullshit

JE: It was yesterday lets see today

SB: He should just stop : embarrassing himself , people are now openly mocking him

JE: His book is number 2

JE: However number three, you can check is Dr seuss

SB: That’s Amazon :: comes from the pre orders

JE: Yes

6/6/2019 2:44 AM - 2:10 PM

JE: Was he better yesterday?

SB: I don’t really follow but I didn’t see any explosions

SB: [Risk Watch: How the CCP Could Do a ‘Pearl Harbor’ to Survive the ‘New Cold War’]

SB: It’s called ‘winning]

JE: I assume your guys are not filming on the island this weekend. I will be in town tue -thurs then Paris

SB: K

JE: We need to talk about kovel. Letter and black bag.

SB: As in a kovel agreement re accounting and finance

JE: Legal privileged

JE: Recall

SB: Yes

JE: We had an hour meeting with govt over casting. . very funny, for face to face

JE: Don’t send any moneyback until we talk .

SB: K-- we need a deal for the entire ‘training’

JE: Im aware

JE: Prep

SB: Prep

SB: Of course

JE: when can you speak?

SB: Tonight

JE: K

6/7/2019 2:24 AM - 6:00 PM

JE: ?

SB: Went late last night

JE: [GMAIL LINK]

SB: ???

JE: That was a full list of people , not for today. But if you have a moment. You can see [David Pizarro - the Strange Politics of Disgust]

SB: K— for the prep work?

JE: Since I guess this weekend off I will be back tues - thurs. Davos guy on thurs. lots to discus with you. . are you in town?

SB: Tuesday but think have to be in dc starting Wednesday afternoon .

JE: Breakfast tues?

SB: Yes and if we can figure everything out let’s film as much as we can

JE: Im watching the gold market. I think china is playing

SB: 9 June Hong Kong

JE: ?

JE: Yes.

6/8/2019 4:14 AM - 4:33 PM

JE: many fun new topics. Is tues your only day?

SB: Right now in dc on Wednesday thru weekend

JE: K

JE: Will you be coming to Europe?

SB: Short answer is yes just don’t know when — many things happening on china and CCP

JE: Interesting xi , Putin , talks. When I see you .

SB: Yes yes yes

JE: [Confronted with multiple errors in his new Trump book, a testy Michael Wolff says, ‘You have to trust me’]

JE: .

JE: pulverized

6/9/2019 3:14 AM - 6:36 PM

JE: Lunch Tuesday? Or dinner.

SB: Let’s film that day

SB: Doing 10 hour live broadcast into mainland China of the Hong Kong protest now- — 1.6 million in the streets— beginning of the end

JE: I need to move stuff around. But should work. Have your guys send me the last two interviews please. thx

SB: Don’t move tell me what time works and we can adjust

JE: 2 pm should work

JE: Like last time. , try to get some sleep so you are a world class opponent not an open mike type.

SB: roger

SB: [Bannon: Biden must release tax returns to address China connections]

JE: Last two interviews?

6/10/19 3:07 AM - 8:09 AM

JE: But in China, the yuan slipped to its weakest this year after the country’s imports fell the most in nearly three years and as talks to end the Sino-U.S. dispute remained deadlocked.

SB: What interviews ?

SB: Is the Kazak movie any good???

JE: The last two filming with you

SB: They are all out of sequence some from months ago -- Wuxi ones

SB: Which ones

JE: The last two from two weeks ago . thefilms you shot in my house. . we can do tomorrow from 3 pm

SB: Yes yes yes — your interviews — yes , they were great will get to u today

SB: Can we make this deal today so I can pull my crew off other stuff they are working on and get this thing done — we are burning daylight

JE: YEs. Do you have a lawyer . ? we need to document past and future, all needs surgical care.

SB: Yes.

SB: But we are in terms agreed???

JE: As always

6/11/19 6:11 AM - 8:59 PM

SB: We set for today???

JE: Yes

SB: 3 to 6???

JE: Ok. I’m aware you are busy. -however- Id appreciate at least -a proposed - schedule. Paris, ranch -island were all missed opportunities since April . I am focused on you WINNING! So no worries.

JE: Movement first. My Europe/ Mideast schedule is getting cramped already

SB: We have to do a sked and we will but my crew doesn’t think we are doing a film so they are out on other projects — as soon as we get locked down you will be OVER sked !!!

SB: How is the cast coming together

JE: Eta?

SB: 3— that’s when u said u had— I can come now

JE: come just arrived

SB: K

SB: Rolling up in 5 minutes

SB: I’m here on set

SB: Ready

SB: Today = great

Firefighters responded to 787 Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Monday after a helicopter crashed on the building’s roof - New York Times

JE: Helicopter pilot who crashed on NYC skyscraper shouldn’t have been in the air, FAA says Timothy McCormack did not have the required certificate that would have allowed him to legally fly in poor visibility conditions and rely on instruments.

SB: I’m blown away— he was pilot for ceos

SB: 3 pm tomorrow ?

JE: K

SB: Does that work

JE: Ill call the pilots. ..should

SB: K

JE: Biden says he is going to cure cancer. Leading with his chin

JE: Or China

JE: Mandinka males would dress up in order to resolve domestic disputes. [2] In the 18th century mumbo jumbo referred to a West African god.

SB: That phrase got to guys

SB: Dude: I told you—CCP blinked

SB: Massive win

6/12/2019 2:36 AM - 1:27 PM

JE: good work, get the video of hong kong into china . that’s the in

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: 3 pm to 5 pm shoot??

JE: Yes

SB: 10 minutes out

JE: K

SB: I’m here can u get your guys to the door

SB: We r ready

SB: On the train to NY. Just met your friend POTUS

JE: See if you still have your wallet

JE: Im sitting here with Steve

SB: Say hello. And I’ve not got so much too lose as you

6/13/2019 2:43 AM - 7:19 PM

JE: [Oil jumps more than 3 percent on reports of tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman]

JE: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is an independent agency of the United States government that protects the funds of the little guy FDIC insurance is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. Since the FDIC was established in 1933, no depositor has lost a penny of FDIC-insured funds. FDIC insurance covers all deposit accounts, including: checking accounts savings accounts Money market deposit accounts Certificates of deposit FDIC insurance does not cover the BIG GUYS ie, other financial products and services that banks may offer, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, life insurance policies, annuities or securities. The standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insuraed bank, for each account ownership category

CNBC

JE: straits of hormuz right on schedule

SB: Torpedoed !

JE: i said mid June I two days early

JE: 2 for 2

JE: [Trump Is Urged to Fire Kellyanne Conway for Hatch Act Violations]

JE: You said she had no where to go

SB: Dump back to campaign

JE: You my chins guy hete want to speak?

JE: China

JE: ??

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: Where is he

JE: Call now

SB: Can I get name and cell phone

JE: He wanted to be careful as he doesn’t want your contact known

JE: I’ll figure it out

SB: Smart

SB: Smart

SB: Smart

JE: Please review your lawyers document!!

SB: Dan and I did

JE: [Alan Dershowitz Says He’d Vote For Biden Over Trump In 2020]

SB: What a Dick

SB: He was basically the guys attorney !!!

JE: major dick

SB: And it will garner ZERO love on Martha’s Vinyard

JE: you can be sure he is telling biden all that he knows

SB: 100000%

JE: he will say trump never paid him , he wasn’t his atony just talked to him so not bound

JE: attorney

SB: The worst

SB: This is as bad as his Qatar sell out

JE: there is a new yorker article about to come out that is devastating to him

SB: That’s why he made his move

JE: yup

SB: He is dumb but not stupid

SB: I’m done at the reception. Can I come already 8:10 - traffic is collaborative

JE: of course

SB: Thx. I’m told it is impolite to come earlier than agreed :-)

JE: just have been a tale of a bore

JE: You can even come as early as breakfast anytime

SB: [Unavailable]

JE: Always a treat. Not often enough

SB: I’m the one to say thank you. Safe travels.

6/14/2019 1:26 PM - 11:39 PM

JE: [President Trump’s internal polling data from March showed him far behind Joe Biden in key battleground states]

SB: 15 down in Wisconsin

JE: wow

JE: in paris, weather great

SB: [Hong Kong extradition protests: Government suspends bill]

6/15/2019 2:19 AM - 5:13 PM

SB: Darren awol

JE: No worry , with me as well. His mom back in hospital. I will speak to your lawyer directly if you like

JE: Chinese blink on extradition

JE: Can you give me a proposed schedule . Ranch island. Paris. Harvard.

SB: Standby

JE: Miro. Here tomorrow. wow. Crazy goings on . - if you like send me the phone of your lawyer. I will call him give him the details

SB: Before schooting sked can I get subject matter experts in science , math, Wall Street — I have overall smes need personal

SB: Going to have dan talk with u this morning — lawyers should keep with lawyers

JE: Im back in 5 hours

SB: Cool

JE: Im told that as I am here . Leave lawyers to lawyers. Soo many people coming to see me. , I am told no privacy !!

JE: In essence. Crazy father of the world Donald. No one knows how to behave has no choice. Siblings family squabbles. GREAT OPPORTUNITY. . Saudi moving closer to china. ! ouch

SB: Siblings family squabbles among trump or wider ?

JE: Countries

SB: Yes

SB: Yes

SB: Yes

JE: Countries dependent on s strong daddy America all flipping out

SB: Not looking for “protectorates’

JE: No. Not financial. Emotional . There is a difference.

SB: Incredible

SB: Incredible

JE: It’s the family issue of when do you put daddy in a home. ? all painful choices.

JE: (Link broken) [msn.com - Trump warns U.S. will suffer biggest stock market crash if he loses in 2020]

SB: I ll call a bit later. Would u continue to dictating op Ed’s for peril? Think she was off w some guy falling in love w Buddhist art? Not sure who or what.

SB: Drake equation probability estimation is garbage in garbage out but this not same thing as saying concept of a probability is wrong. Do I think meaningful to talk about prob of trump being re-elected or my getting horizontal w peril which are one shots.

JE: Cannot use the concept of probability with only one example and not a repeated space . Gromov said it’s a question his children might ask and hopefully only once !

JE: I’ll have red ink on my summer s dollar thank you. -It should be a ten as you did add - with gusto-Jeffrey , that is REALLY stupid

SB: Don’t know Gromov. This is clearly wrong. Soviet doctrinaire sounds like. Do u think Question of prob that stock market will rise till end of 2019 is meaningless? You have one strong willed authority with achievements in some other sphere. So what.

SB: U r better at understanding Chinese women than at probability theory. At understanding movement of money too.

JE: The stock market models as a contiuous function. With a history and many past events . More like what is the probability you being reincarnated .

JE: Im more concerned that it may be like the probability of you in bed again with peril. .

SB: Uh oh. Lhopital s rule

JE: Not exactly getting within the limit is NOT the same as IN

SB: Just called

JE: Try now

SB: Just tried back

SB: U called but I couldn’t hear anything

JE: (Link broken) [New York Times - 15 Reuters - New Jersey Airport]

SB: Got it

JE: Subjective probability I a type of probability derived from an individual’s personal judgment or own experience about whether a specific outcome is likely to occur. It contains no formal calculations and only reflects the subject’s opinions and past experience rather than on data or computation. Subjective probabilities differ from person to person and contain a high degree of personal bias.

SB: This is silly

JE: Exactly

6/16/2019 5:55 AM - 9:01 PM

JE: . A prediction or a threat???!

SB: Junior varsity ‘project fear’

JE: I’m here with miro , feel free to call

SB: Campaign in total disarray — Bernie Marcus and the other hard core trump donors in panic because they are doing own polling

SB: You in Paris?

JE: Yup

SB: [Russian Communist Party Wants to Ban HBO’s ‘Chernobyl,’ Seeks Lawsuit Against Creator]

JE: — the scientist /math versus the the apparatus

JE: No hbo in Paris need to wait a few days for apple

SB: It will blow u away

JE: I loved the Harriet Tubman bill signing

SB: Two fucking dollar bill

SB: #saveandrewjaxkson

SB: Later. In meantime, strategy w peril?

JE: Continue to dictate -little downside

JE: Re later - you can read up on questions -re life on other planets described as “ subjective probability “ ie . Total nonsense

JE: Red ink

SB: Sounds like u r pessimistic re peril but agree. I think my injury is kind of exogenous event u said would change game. On other hand life has lots of bounces.

JE: Not at all. Long game

JE: I’m rarely pessimistic, I wonder what the probability is? Or in this case as it is a binary decision appropriate to use “ odds”

SB: On subjective probability, I think life on other planets complex example. Is stock market one continuous event with much Or is this moment unique. If u grant meaningfulness if talking odds on one off events we are down to semantics. Where u say odds I say subjective probability. If u are rarely pessimistic does that discredit your optimism. Suppose instead of peril it was dunking a basketball or going to an island w Angelina Jolie

SB: ?

JE: Odds are limited to binary outcomes. . since you are immobile. Do some homework. . I concede your point on pessimism but would under Bayesian rules. Feel comfortable. As humans are biased toward bad outcome avoidance. . She is never ever going to find another Larry summers. Probability ZERO

SB: That can’t be right. There are odds on dem nominee w many outcomes possible. For objective or subjective probability u need well defined events.

JE: When are you able to walk again without crutches. . Its wholly impolite for me to mentally attack a cripple

JE: Handicapped , not cripple

SB: 6 or 7 weeks

JE: On tues. I ll have the math professor explain to you some things. And then wait until you are unable to claim your arguments were driven by the high level of pain killers. . on peril. Forced holding pattern in your interest

SB: Why in my interest. Odds of success. I think another rencounter at some point one third. Sustained series one fifth. Best shot for me. She gives up on marriage. Finds me invaluable and interesting and get her to conclude she can’t have it without romance/sex without deciding I’m weak or vengeful

JE: Over time. She is doomed to be with you

SB: Unless she marries someone else. She is more monogamous than most.

JE: Painkillers?

SB: Not for me??

JE: Your views formed by your meds?

SB: Not formed by meds. Other than being a Bayesian rather than a pure math freak which wrong view do I have

6/17/2019 2:21 AM - 1:34 PM

JE: She continues to be in contact

JE: Things are good - davos is set for you / she is there because program person is chinese

JE: Funny

SB: Thx re davos. Happy to help re g20

JE: Nato would like to check choice of miro with dc. Should he contact Bolton or pompeo

JE: Just out today in a science journal Those who think scientists understand the issues of prebiotic chemistry are wholly misinformed. Nobody understands them. Maybe one day we will. But that day is far from today. It would be far more helpful (and hopeful) to expose students to the massive gaps in our understanding. They may find a firmer-and possibly a radically different-scientific theory. The basis upon which we as scientists are relying is so shaky that we must openly state the situation for what it is: it is a mystery.

SB: Wow: which journal ??

JE: Inference

JE: Bolton or pompeo for miro?

SB: What’s his official title ?

JE: Current . Slovakia foreign minister. Current chairman of the OSCE . Former president United Nations

JE: And most important. Friend

SB: Yes yes yes

SB: Pompeo and kiron skinner

SB: Let me work it

JE: ok

JE: [Israel announces Golan Heights settlement to be named after Trump]

SB: Sick

JE: melanie walker. Brain surgeon . Martin Novak. . joscha back . Seth Lloyd, . Lawrence Krauss, chomsky , mark tramo. Music . Not sure re summers. . should we use Michael Wolff. . ? John Brockman. Edge.

SB: I think very late in production we get wolf - late late late

SB: Brockman genius

SB: How many more like him

JE: Most dead

JE: Minskys. Wife. gloria. Should be done asap

SB: We can pull footage — just get me names whether living or dead

SB: Plenty of footage

JE: Maybe Linda stone. . I’ll ask Watson

SB: We will pull best Watson footage

JE: Ive asked him to come see you and I , it will be fun

SB: Watson!

JE: Yes

SB: We will go to him

JE: Hes thrilled

SB: Amazing

6/18/2019 2:24 AM - 10:54 PM

JE: you will need to take the campaign if there is to be any hope at all

SB: For certain

JE: I roared with laughter - GLORIA LOVES YOU!!

JE: She’s trying hard

Gloria Rudisch Minsky - egconf.com

SB: Who ??

JE: Your secret lover. Gloria

JE: Makes It harder for you to disclaim a nazi bent

SB: You mean the nut case ‘princess’???

JE: How dare you refer to your sweetheart by such a phrase. Shame on you , boy I’ve been having fun with this

JE: If I were you. Id sign that dollar quickly. As the interest expense is getting very very high

JE: All I need to say. Is “ its so beautiful - he shares the same view of you “ and Lucifer will look like mother Theresa

JE: Do you think when she wakes up in the morning she looks a little like Donald

JE: Sam jowls

JE: Same

SB: Scary

SB: Too much coke

JE: Too much ugly

JE: Miro ?

JE: Im meeting council of Europe head thurs. to push

SB: working miro

SB: Shanahan blown up by CCP

SB: Did you watch Chernobyl yet???

SB: Have you read ‘in the closet of the Vatican ‘ yet

JE: Yes no yes

JE: June 26 for Chernobyl

SB: Dude— I thought u were global player— sean will get to u

SB: Today

SB: You are now exec producer of ‘ITCOTV’

JE: Porn

SB: Will take down Francis

SB: The Clintons, Xi, Francis , EU---come on brother

JE: itcov?

SB: In the closet of the Vatican

JE: Chomsky asking when film

6/19/2019 1:54 AM - 6:49 PM

JE: [Want the truth? Put your money on Bill Barr, not Jerry Nadler]

SB: [Declassified: The Sino-Russian Masterplan To End U.S. Dominance In Middle East]

JE: He is NOT well informed

SB: Agree

SB: Thursday / Friday in Tucson

SB: Next week

JE: I m not back until mid July

JE: Are you coming to Europe?

SB: I just want him @ first

SB: You 2 later

SB: Coming around 1 July

JE: You can do anytime you like you have his email. . I m sure It can be arranged

SB: Already on it

SB: Darren clearly is not on the same page here-- and I don’t think this is going to happen- he says today ‘send me an invoice’--like I said I don’t think this is going to happen.

JE: ?

6/20/2019 6:27 AM - 2:56 PM

SB: Dan will get to you

JE: Perfect no worry grandma

JE: ok

JE: [Joe Biden and son Hunter cleared of wrongdoing by Ukraine prosecutor]

JE: . Dig deeper

6/21/2019 9:58 AM - 10:04 AM

SB: Is this New York magazine story real

JE: Yes BUT!!

JE: Not for texts

SB: K

JE: Do your homework. Put someone on it

JE: Guaranteed

6/22/2019 1:14 AM - 5:07 PM

JE: [Pope Francis or Steve Bannon? Catholics must choose]

SB: Easy choice

JE: Spoke to dan

JE: Miro

SB: Cool

6/23/2019 3:48 AM - 11:09 PM

JE: Re Ukraine. , Rudy is on the right track .

JE: Any chance you coming to Europe

SB: If we are doing prep I’m there right after Chomsky

JE: [Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency ‘poses risks to global banking’]

SB: What are your thoughts

JE: Super dangerous

JE: How are you

6/24/2019 2:05 AM - 9:56 AM

JE: [Responses from people for whom Axios has published vetting documents]

JE: Libra is not a currency !! It is money . . not the same. Cannot be used to pay taxes. Violates BARTER principles.. could take down financial system in wrong hands. . that’s the reason I didn’t pursue.

JE: My geopolitical s. Site chinas inroads. In djubuti as highly dangerous. Base for African operations. 10k military. And can close off Suez

JE: If Bernie were to cancel all student debt. . how is that reflected on govt books/ ?

JE: Do the borrowers get income?

SB: I doubt borrowers get income but not certain. If they did many who struggle w debt service would get a whopping tax bill. I suspect a balance sheet impact but not a deficit impact. Depends on whether it’s framed as a give away or recognition of reality.

JE: How’s the rehab. ?

JE: My mathematics guys. All said the propensity of the common man to put numbers on things where they don’t belong is the answer to the odds probability question et.

JE: Send peril flowers

SB: Your math guys are not that worldly. I’ll call u later

JE: Ok

6/25/2019 1:49 AM - 9:12 AM

JE: Love the idea of names on the wall . LOL

SB: Big seller

JE: Jeffrey Epstein plea deal must stand, prosecutors tell sex abuse victims

SB: Dude!!!!!

SB: Is this real

SB: Tell me this is real

JE: yup

SB: Is that out anywhere yet

JE: Miami herald. But more and better July 9

SB: Epic epic epic

6/26/2019 7:34 AM - 1:52 PM

SB: Are we doing Tucson ???

JE: We?

SB: My team

SB: Don’t need you for this

JE: (Link broken) [Ynetnews.com - probably “Ehud Barak announces return to politics, establishment of new party“]

JE: . I’ve been busy

SB: Wow!!!

SB: Hate to be a pain on this but I’ve got to deploy my guys if we are going to get this done in Tucson

JE: Have you been in contact with him

SB: Think dan has

6/28/2019 9:29 AM - 4:19 PM

SB: We are set for Noam on Saturday -- have you told him what we are prepping for

JE: nope

SB: he would be onboard correct ???

SB: Or should I ask?

SB: Easy for me

JE: Ask. And yes

JE: I could of course

JE: Im dealing with Ehud in Israel. Making me crazy

SB: Ehud massive-- can we announce I’m his strategic advisor?

JE: This will be a long campaign. Elections in sept ( 17 ). Lots to talk about

SB: This is brilliant move

JE: thx. . only the first step.

JE: Now you can understand why trump wakes up in the middle of the night sweating when he hears you and I are friends

SB: Dangerous

SB: Did u ever send dan your footage on Noam ???

JE: [Tillerson Says Kushner Bypassed Him and Mattis to Make Foreign Policy]

SB: check the date of the dinner

JE: ?

SB: 20 May — first day of Riyadh summit

JE: YIKES

SB: Where are u next week— we r ramping up on prep

JE: Probably Paris. Then back to states. 10 -19. Island. Then back to Europe till aug

SB: K

SB: On it

JE: Then aug ranch

SB: excellent

SB: 5 July to 10 July Paris ???

6/29/2019 11:09 AM - 10:59 PM

SB: Did u get Chernobyl yet???

JE: Yes

SB: Masterpiece no???

JE: will watch next week

SB: If I get there we can watch together — style is something special

JE: Island week of 8 , Paris again 16 -30 ranch August

SB: 8 July Island ; 16 July Paris; 30 July into August New Mexico

SB: Noam in no shape to film—clearly in some sort of pain and has grown a beard — @ 90 we need to get him scheduled soon as practicable

SB: He spent 3 hours crushing me

JE: Shame . For both of you

6/30/2019 4:17 AM -11:53 AM

JE: I will land ny Sund. Fly to island tues afternoon. Then back to Paris following tush’s

JE: tues

SB: K got it

JE: ?? U ok?

SB: Yes. Sorry I will update you on developments. Will Ehud Be PM

JE: 331 441 70210. Doubtful. But 1. He is not to be underestimated. 2. Unlikely top job. But depends on coalition. 3. Driving me crazy

JE: Im free to speak later. If you like

SB: Yes : finishing broadcast

JE: Miro

SB: Yes : reached out to him

JE: ?

SB: Tried back

JE: I just tried back

JE: Try again

7/01/2019 6:04 AM - 2:26 PM

SB: You following Hong Kong

JE: Yes, all china controlled

SB: The protests?

JE: yup

JE: no surprise

SB: Ah... r u watching this live ?

JE: Good. Head fake

JE: yujp

SB: Do U get your news @ Infowars

JE: Art of war

JE: You are falling for the oldest trick

JE: Too much desert sun

SB: I see that unsupervised for a couple of weeks u have started to believe all the nonsense from the apparatus

JE: I m drinking soy sauce for breakfast

SB: Then get off the high sodium— they just took Legco

SB: He has to send in the PLA riot police— TS2 coming

JE: Watching. Big time wrestling. . next up is haystacks calhoun

SB: I have so much to teach grasshopper about china

JE: If you mean the china your mother keep in the cupboard ill listen

SB: I mean the china that is overthrowing the CCP

SB: Talked with miro : I’m on point

SB: Tear gas

JE: Talk tomorrow

SB: K

7/3/2019 5:47 AM - 11:34 PM

JE: Today is yesterday’s tomorrow

SB: What is the sound of one hand clapping

JE: Sunday New York?

SB: R u back then???

JE: Scheduling now

SB: Keep me in the loop

JE: I arrive Saturday 9 pm ny all day Sunday

SB: How early can we meet

JE: 6 30

SB: Done

SB: [Court Orders Release of Sealed Docs About Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Sex Ring]

SB: My guy is in israel-- can we connect him to erhud ???

JE: Name

SB: Aaron Klein

JE: On it

7/4/2019 5:43 AM - 5:44 AM

SB: Happy 4th!

SB: Hope you are great

JE: Im in Sunday- u?

7/5/2019 5:21 AM - 1:27 PM

JE: kiron skinner ? Miro ?

SB: For meeting?

SB: I’m working Pompeo

SB: For support

JE: Did you reach mike or anyone on his dog nato aspiration

JE: Dsg-

JE: Time sensitive

SB: Yes yes yes

JE: Im driving out to cold spring Monday morning to have lunch with Watson

JE: If you are still around , of course come with me

SB: Problem is their country is nothing burger-- poland and Baltic important

SB: The Watson !

JE: Yes

SB: Can I join u?

SB: At cape w mother brothers kids and nephews nieces. Bit of an Ibsen play.

SB: With perspective all good.

JE: Better than checov

SB: Then I may misunderstand checov

SB: Or Ibsen

JE: E. J. Dillon thought “the effect on the reader of Chekhov’s tales was repulsion at the gallery of human waste represented by his fickle, spineless, drifting people”

JE: “The lady with the Dog” [91] (also translated from the Russian as “Lady with Lapdog”), [92] which depicts what at first seems a casual liaison between a cynical married man and a woman who meet while holidaying in Yalta. Neither expects anything lasting from the encounter. Unexpectedly though, they gradually fall deeply in love and end up risking scandal and the security of their family lives. The story masterfully captures their feelings for each other, the inner transformation undergone by the disillusioned male protagonist as a result of falling deeply in love, and their inability to resolve the matter by either letting go of their families or of each other. [93]

SB: Jesus!!!!

JE: I think you meant. Budhha

SB: Ha

7/6/2019 3:38 AM - 4:37 PM

SB: U still going to see Watson on Monday?

JE: Yes, and you are coming

JE: We are scheduled to go to his house in cold spring harbor. I will then go to airport and island . For rest of week

SB: Cool

SB: If we can arrange it can we film on the island ?

JE: Yes

SB: Perfect

SB: Can we do late morning say 11. Am

JE: All canceled

SB: You r not coming in?

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on the evening of July 6, 2019, flying back from Paris on his private plane, tail number N212JE. This plane was also known as the “Lolita Express.”

He was booked into the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan, and appeared in court for the first time on July 8.

33 days later he died in his jail cell under mysterious circumstances. His death was ruled a suicide.

