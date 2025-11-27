The Epstein-Bannon Emails -- 2019 (P2)
Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon struck up a friendship in early 2017, mostly over email, but also traveling and filming their gonzo documentary with all the biggest names in science, academia, and, let’s be honest, pedophilia.
These are their emails in chronological order. I didn’t fix any of the typos, because the manic writing gives us a window into the madness that was Jeffrey Epstein.
5/10/2019 2:48 AM - 3:15 AM
SB: Our guy wants to meet on Saturday 11 may or Sunday 12 may
JE: Terje
SB: [Rudy Giuliani Plans Ukraine Trip fo Push for Inquiries That Could Help Trump]
5/13/2019 1:07 PM - 1:22 PM
SB: Trump is coming to Lutnick’s house Thursday
JE: i won’t be home otherwise i could have come out an waved.
SB: Ha! I love it
5/16/2019 2:58 PM
SB: She is way too classy for me— plus it would end her professionally
5/17/2019 4:02 AM - 7:32 PM
SB: Did u drop by?
SB: You 4 wrong on this one
JE: You are not getting out of paying your dollar . . forget it
JE: I just went through my reasoning with someone in the know. And they said. Oy !!!
JE: I watched your interview. my china intelligence is that they want a crisis. Maybe stop selling silicon. . more when I see you.
5/21/2019 4:46 AM - 4:16 PM
JE: china -- great opportunity , i spent most of the night talking to relevant people. oy
JE: so complex
JE: but FUN
SB: I will simplify; they are looking down the barrel of an economic shotgun
JE: yes but their finger is on the trigger .
JE: it is not simple at all
SB: Stop
JE: their focus in internal .
SB: You saw where they begged us to give 90 day reprieve on huawai
JE: yes , of course. the real game is in the shadows. - as usual
JE: terje sending text to you
JE: Kazakh daughter the key
SB: K
SB: [French President Emmanuel Macron is accusing former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and Russian oligarchs of conspiring with Europe’s nationalists to dismantle the European Union]
JE: Is there anyone left
SB: What are your contacts here saying about Macron, his campaign and his chances
JE: Zero energy
SB: He has stopped selling the vision and non stop attack on ‘foreign influences: Putin, Trump, Bannon”
JE: It projects more energy than. Lets eliminate my former school
SB: If he loses by a vote it’s over
JE: The anti vote
SB: Salvini taking gas in Italy
5/22/2019 4:32 AM - 5:27 PM
JE: [REDACTED] ‘ i appreciate you doing me tonite “ I roared with laughter
SB: She is a lot hotter than I remember - she was also so wet at the end of that interview — btw highest ratings ever for her ; most pick up by other sources and the ‘running for student council’ went viral
JE: Eleanor Roosevelt is hotter than you remember.
SB: I love her— because she loves pussy more than me
JE: subpoena of Donaldson good move , too junior to claim exec privlege
SB: U can claim on any grundoon
SB: Her notebooks killer
JE: like paul revere if i were you id be calling attention to the remimbi. put their currency plan in sunlight
JE: you can but it has never been done before
JE: that’s their view . not mine
JE: suggest the chinese will try to use this as a reason to explain their bubble in real estate collapse. . instead of realizing their slavery system is doomed they want an enemy for the people to point to as reason
SB: Fucking genius
JE: this was a calculated move . always intended. they knew trump would walk, 600 million people can’t afford vegetables. - they needs a currency devaluation , . they can make it up by selling dollars forward. that’s why i asked
JE: and have 1 billion people angry at you
JE: sunlight disinfectant on the shadows
SB: U think they are going to currency devaluation
JE: I think they will take steps to have a bubble collapse , they need bankruptcy s to clean the overheated system and frighten people into slowing speculation. . there is no alternative to keep cash but real estate. . no top echelon biz guy can either make new investments in states. and if they want to get money outside the discount as risen from 10 to 40$/ . wow
SB: Wow wow wow
JE: also no one wants to travel to the states at to moment
JE: Is dollar strong today
JE: wrong question
JE: great opportunity for members of the part of davos
JE: party
JE: sometime know as residents of the bristol hotel
JE: xi talking long march , setting it up.
JE: attacking their propaganda much more effective than tariffs.
JE: use their three trillion dollars as reserves as a burden not a benefit. ( what can they do with that money . . sell it and buy ??? what ? gold? euro? yen. no they’re fucked. they are too big to sell. . have to be careful that their bankruptcy doesn’t disrupt the entire system but financial failures have a way of unintended consequences
JE: “ we know what they are up to . they need to clean up their internal financial mess and will attempt to blame it on trump . “ it won’t work . - even schumer can see through it
JE: tom friedman is focuses on intl . xi on domestic
JE: just published two minutes ago The comments appear intended to stir the spirit of the Chinese people as the Trump administration continues to press China on trade. But they also seem to acknowledge that the Chinese public could face difficult times ahead.
SB: Tom Friedman — also acknowledgment that establishment needed trump
SB: [Steve Bannon says killing Huawei more important than trade deal with China]
SB: Hot off the press
JE: yikes. next time point out currency
JE: fair and free markets , requires lawful compliance.
JE: id also be sensitive to using the we will , as opposed to the i suggest we ... trump needs to be seen in total control , I don’t want him disavowing your statements.
JE: and or you
SB: don’t want you grasping defeat out of the jaws of victory
SB: Yes yes yes
SB: I see what you are saying — but trump can’t do the capital market exclusions-- that has to be private citizens / private group
JE: I agree , i just don’t want you to appear that you are part of govt . so the “ we “ has to be made clear , so trump doesn’t say he doesn’t speak for the country or for its biz . you are doing so wel . no need not to be surgical
SB: Yes yes yes
JE: hopefully next monday you can take a victory lap. , fingers crossed
JE: Deutsch bank ruling trouble for him
JE: Yup
SB: [Don’t wait for a friendly White House, Steve Bannon tells China]
JE: Im told 2nd circuit will affirm Deutch bank subpoena. Helicopter on lawn ? Late summer
SB: 15 august— u r going to have one of those rose garden explosions everyday
JE: There will be explosions but not in the USA
SB: Wag da dog
JE: He will threaten divulging secrets if he has to
JE: No limits
SB: Stay classy
JE: On the other hand inspector general report plus intel chiefs in barrs sights will make for summer fun
5/23/2019 3:21 AM - 11:14 PM
SB: [Pelosi to Impatient Dems: We’ve Got Trump on the Ropes]
JE: 60 days after they get the DB [Deutsch Bank] papers. oy I think you have positioned yourself perfectly. policy not individuals. . china not trump. . . sovereignty not sovereign
JE: your brand with tweaking . tom friedman like allies. all good. less of deutshland more of homeland
SB: Yes yes yes
SB: I’m doing a one hour show for India on Modi while here-- bringing American Hindu guys with us
JE: his focus wants to be stopping china. .
JE: I can set
JE: you should meet with modi
SB: Please
JE: when can you do it?
SB: Standby : just got stage
JE: ill be back on line in 5 hours
SB: Cool
5/24/2019 2:53 AM - 4:26 PM
JE: my guy said to tell you that you are missing a great opportunity, look at your underwear. it either says made in china or made in india. . how is it possible that you guys don’t understand shared goals
JE: modi inauguration Sunday
JE: thera may resigns . good work
JE: Theresa
SB: May down; merkel and Macron on Monday
JE: yup
JE: modi on board
SB: Just got the internals in France 25.5 to 23
SB: Crushing defeat if we got everybody out
SB: 1.5% increase since my French media blitz
JE: what does germany look like? are you having fun where you are
SB: Merkel thrown out Monday ; AfD 12 to 13
SB: [Fox Business Host Trish Regan’s Feud With State TV Anchor Goes Viral in China]
JE: (broken link) [Renowned physicist Murray Gell-Mann passes away]
SB: Giant
JE: fallen, .
JE: next topic thinking is overrated
JE: eric is on the one eyed man in the land of the blind
JE: [Michael Wolff, author of the bombshell bestseller Fire and Fury, once again takes us inside the Trump presidency to reveal a White House under siege]
5/25/2019 1:00 AM - 10:11 PM
JE: Oy
JE: when do you arrive paris
SB: Heading to meeting @ Cannes : tonight Paris tomorrow night
SB: Just in from Kazakhstan
SB: Landing now from Kazakhstan
JE: Was it interesting
SB: Yes : thanks ; spent a lot of time with the general in charge of state security post WH : very good man
JE: Yes I know
JE: If you are in New York 1st 2nd I’ll fly in otherwise 12th
SB: NYC 1st/2 nd
JE: K
SB: Wehre r u now???
JE: Santa fe
SB: How is it?
JE: Amazing
SB: I do not get how u hang out in NYC
JE: If i want ny smarts there is no other place
JE: None
SB: I got that-- but u can cram my smarts into 2 days a month
JE: That’s the idea , actually 5
SB: 5 good
JE: Im on island 3-10 ny -14 then 6 weeks Paris Saudi morroco
JE: If Boris Johnson wins plus horowitz report plus deutsh bank doc plus Michael s book June will be active- ive asked Peter for eric contact
SB: You are Paris from when to when
JE: Flying morning of 14 from ny - 30
JE: I’m reading in the closet as you suggested - wow
SB: My wall dude— New Mexico — right outside El Paso — in total secret — we go on fox and friends on Monday to release
SB: I want to talk about ‘closet’
JE: You won’t be there?
SB: Can’t ; have Kobach and kolfage on site — I’m the chairman but I push those 2 plus the construction guy as national heroes — we started Memorial Day Friday after the courts closed— and will be done Monday @ noon
SB: I also can’t seem like I’m running trumps nose in his own incompetence
JE: How long
SB: How long what
JE: The wall
SB: 1 mile
SB: Connects two 21 mile sections
S: It’s a mile they said could never be built
SB: DDay
5/26/2019 2:55 AM - 11:36 PM
JE: Fingers crossed for you
SB: Thanks : I think so far so good
JE: <Unsupported Message Content>
SB: Gods country
SB: We r rolling
JE: [Unknown]
JE: Im told nationalists will have more space but no much more influence ?
SB: The establish order always digs in
JE: understood. . were there any surprises.? My germans said it was a slap in the face for macron, but knowing him he probably liked it
SB: HE gambled all-- and lost
JE: On another note I hope Michaels new book doesn’t stir up too much trouble.
SB: Have you read it
SB: He told me it was non event
JE: I have not. He has declined to give me a copy. Melania? Not living with him Nikki haley , trump says blowjust but who can trust him . You.. lots Nick ayers. . Im mentioned int he palm beach house sale. Hopefully not anywhere else.
JE: 1 million copies. First printing
SB: ME lots of good or lots of snark ??
JE: I understood there is a passage where you saying maybe he kills himself and his former friend. Says. No. He fakes a heart attack .
JE: Is that good or snark
JE: Over the weekend I think we should see it.
JE: Nothing to be done but be informed
SB: Very stable individual needs all friends he can get
JE: Stable genius
SB: VERY
JE: Im going for lunch tomorrow at the Chomsky’s.
SB: Tell him the reactionaries are on the rise
JE: Would have been better if the wrestler wore a gold wig
SB: 25 to 22
SB: Salvini @ 28 to 31--leaked too early
JE: ///
JE: //?// don’t follow
SB: Peaked too early
SB: Salvini should have been 34/35
SB: LePen now controls situation
SB: She picked up 2% since I got here and started hammering
JE: What time complete?
SB: Late tonight
JE: Macron down? Boris up. Merkel down. You up GREAT
SB: May gone
JE: I like the Iraqi coming and saying they are against sanctions on Iran. He will go nuts
JE: He will view it as employees against mgmt.
JE: What is the mood.?
JE: My French guys are saying it was so close , no effect
JE: ?
SB: So far they and media spinning it quite well
5/27/2019 3:54 AM - 9:49 AM
SB: We really did crush them
JE: How to leverage
JE: For movement and more importantly for you
SB: Yes yes yes
JE: 1. you still need to call out china on currency . Bubble etc. 2. India. Great opportunity . 3. Navigate Biden Horowitz Barr. DB NYS /
SB: Yes agree 100%
JE: Policy not people. .
SB: Kurtz out
JE: But back in September?
SB: To be seen correct ?
JE: He will win the election but no partner for coalition
5/28/2019 4:33 AM - 3:17 PM
JE: What day are you back?
SB: Dude ::: standby
JE: [Merkel Decides Her Chosen Successor Isn’t Up to the Job]
JE: [Mueller drew up obstruction indictment against Trump, Michael Wolff book says]
JE: (Link broken) [Yahoo Finance News - China Apos First Bank Seizure]
SB: Selling $$$ forward
JE: I have now seen some of Wolffs book. Mentions me and underage prostitutes. You as the man behind and in front of the curtain. Lots of Steve quotes. Lots
SB: Ugh — anything awful??? Wish he hadn’t done that-- why are u mentioned @ all?
JE: Palm beach house purchase. . ! don’t reach out to Michael. . but. Bannon was not confused , he had a clear understanding of how great a liability trump could be to Bannon’s own vision and career. . - within minutes of the budget bill passage Bannon began working the phones is goal was to “ light him up “. - costa sat at bannons dining room table for two hours. .
SB: Ugh
JE: I told Michael I wouldn’t pass on , but..
JE: Ugh ugh ugh
JE: You should get 50-% f the royalties
JE: Trumps stupidity could sometimes be made into a virtue
SB: How does he pitch this as an inside book on trump
JE: In the last few weeks he had installed his allies. Pompeo bolton kudlowl Lewandowski and bossie Bannon people carrying bannons message . UGH
JE: [In ‘Siege: Trump Under Fire,’ Michael Wolff Chats With Steve Bannon While the Establishment Burns]
5/29/2019 3:45 AM - 4:04 PM
JE: i will have the book today, full download by tonight . Are we meeting on sat ? sun . ? I leave for island for week mon,
SB: Can we film on Saturday afternoon
JE: Sat afternoon?
SB: Yes
JE: I will land at 1. Sat. You guys can set up anytime before. .and Sunday im free
JE: [Michael Wolff’s New Trump Tell-All ‘Siege,’ Stars Steve Bannon And A Cast Of No-Names]
JE: [Steve Bannon Predicts Donald Trump’s Downfall Once Investigations Into His Finances Prove He Is ‘Just Another Scumbag,’ Claims Book]
JE: Standby
JE: I read the whole book its mainly you and your funny descriptions of people. Lol a couple of times. Nothing that interesting. Again points out how most think trump is awful insane . etc.
SB: How bad am I going to get lit up ???
JE: Probably like the last time. Though in the epilogue he thanks you for being a source that stood by his comments in the first book
SB: Like last time!!!!
SB: I don’t actually remember any deep conversations
JE: Mcconell machaivelli wanting to lose the house , Giuliani a drunk, cliff sims a weasel Keith Schiller lying about how many days in Moscow. Pence and the mother , . Manipulating meadows. Bossie behind the scenes. , trump going after jr. I would say most of the book is you and your views.
JE: With mueller saying today that he couldn’t say trump didn’t commit crimes. And that to charge him would be unfair as he couldn’t defend himself but they preserved evidence for when he could , probably will take the focus off of you and your funny comments,
SB: Did mueller just start an impeachment process
JE: I don’t believe so , but I can tell you that had he been referring to me or you , and said I preserved the evidence so that if a time comes when you can defend yourself. It could be used. Im not sure id get a good night sleep.
JE: Are we set for Saturday afternoon or Sunday. Your call
JE: [‘Plenty Of Cards To Play’: Chinese Media Suggest Cutting Rare Earth Exports To U.S.]
JE: Are we on for Saturday afternoon?
SB: Can we film
JE: Yes, from 2 on im easy. Your guys can set up anytime
SB: Perfect
JE: [Isreal to hold fresh election as Netanyahu fails to form coalition]
SB: WTF
JE: Bibi wanted immunity . Uh oh
JE: <Unsupported Message Content>
SB: Great shot
SB: Immunity
5/30/2019 4:42 AM -11:20 AM
JE: [blank]
JE: [New book paints sordid picture of Trump real estate deal involving Russian oligarch and Jeffrey Epstein]
JE: [A Trip Inside Trumpworld, and Inside the President’s Head with Bannon]
SB: Ugh
JE: I guess you will have to figure out how to make the phrase “ he’s a scumbag” into words of support for policy. UGH
JE: I guess you could argue that scumbag in Chinese means statesman
JE: [A China Bond Sell-Off Could Send Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, And Litecoin to New Highs]
SB: They are ALL scumbags
JE: How true
5/31/2019 3:51 AM - 5:09 PM
JE: I think , the ‘ we are all flawed “ and trumps personal life, my opinion of it or of him does not detract from the policy which I fully support.
SB: ???
JE: Your explanation for your quotes
JE: Are you back,?
SB: London: back tomorrow to film
SB: Why do I need explanation?
JE: That my boy
JE: What time do you land tome?
JE: Tomorrow?
SB: 1 pm @ your place @ 2 pm to film
JE: done
JE: Travel safe
JE: And if you like woody coming at 630 for dinner
6/1/2019 9:49 AM - 11:33 AM
JE: Eta
JE: ?
JE: Eta?
SB: Inbound eta 130
SB: Exactly time the shot is fixed
JE: I have blocked out new area.s. beards. Genotypes phenotypes. Ties as bacteria transmitters. . currencies and debt
6/2/2019 4:32 AM - 4:37 AM
SB: We got some great material yesterday
JE: let me know your schedule and if you want to come to the island next weekend would be perfect. and i would fly you guys back in addition I’ve told dan to send Darren an invoice for 100k . I don’t like you laying out money
SB: Let me make the overall deal with Darren— don’t want to do this piecemeal — I’ve already got my 2 other shooters and editors off on other projects and need to get back— key now is getting the entire ‘cast’
JE: ok, as you wish.
6/3/2019 2:10 AM - 3:38 PM
SB: [The hypocrisy of the Woody Allen haters]
JE: shouldn’t Darren send his letter to burke. ? or which lawyer for you , your company and crew.
SB: What letter ???
JE: the engagement for litigation services
SB: My main lawyer handles all that , I will sort out
JE: I meant the follow up to the original .
JE: btw, the real estate developers are blowing up, no chinese buying luxury . no russians no brazilians the market is frozen
SB: They better pray for the freeze because when it unfreezes it will crater
JE: it could. new york taxes high. now non dependable as country of safety. timing for brexit is perfect. london will skyrocket.
JE: i don’t care whether financials leave.
JE: once they are gone the monarchy is dependable
JE: prince Andrew and trump today. too funny.
JE: recall prince Andrews accuser came out of mara lago
SB: Can’t believe nobody is making u the connective tissue
JE: f and b only
SB: Exactly
JE: [Russia probe witness arrest on child pornography charge]
SB: Not cool
JE: Mandatory minimum 15
SB: MBZ must have coughed him up
JE: Nope
6/4/2019 5:03 AM - 9:17 AM
SB: How did he get extradited ?— could have stayed in UAE forever
JE: He was not extradited .
JE: He was duped
SB: WTF
JE: There is his bail hearing today. Doesn’t look good. Pre trial detention . Currently in Brooklyn
JE: Can you imagine. He actually , literally , had pictures of some kid fucking a goat. . true~~!!!
SB: He just came into the country!!
SB: Any update on our cast???
JE: Government wants to consider timing and how to control press
SB: Fine : but we have a cast we can film sometime late summer / sept???
JE: Government sensitive to exploitation
JE: But probably yes
SB: Exploitation!!!!
6/5/2019 3:24 AM - 12:53 PM
JE: [Michael Wolff: Steve Bannon has knowledge of Trump’s crimes]
SB: What an asshole
JE: UGH!!!
SB: Why is he doing this —its total bs
JE: He is getting pummeled by these female talking heads. And reacts with flailing
SB: BBC crushed him— he should give it up — book is going to be a stiff
JE: I don’t know if he senses that. So he is grasping for attention and being soo defensive and weak . That they smell blood.
JE: Unfortunately I do know that his comments have encouraged some to look to you for answers
SB: He phoned it in ; it’s obvious ; and they hate the fact he has made so much money
SB: Burck says I have zero to worry about
JE: Good but unnecessary should I call mike
SB: What are you going to say to him— he is like a wild animal caught in a trap
JE: Catch his breath. Measured response s
SB: Tell him to lay off me—it’s both NOT working and NOT helping
JE: Ok
JE: done.
SB: Great
JE: Report from London l Donald now thinks he is king Ivanka a princes. He doesn’t need advisors. Especially generals that held him back . They are too narrow minded. He only wants employees. As you predicted last year.
SB: Yep :: london trip not good — he had gleam in his eye
SB: [Steve Bannon believes Trump obstructed justice, Michael Wolff says]
SB: This is a stone cold lie — and I have sworn testimony for 35 hours
JE: Yup
JE: Hes punch drunk
SB: It’s bullshit
JE: It was yesterday lets see today
SB: He should just stop : embarrassing himself , people are now openly mocking him
JE: His book is number 2
JE: However number three, you can check is Dr seuss
SB: That’s Amazon :: comes from the pre orders
JE: Yes
6/6/2019 2:44 AM - 2:10 PM
JE: Was he better yesterday?
SB: I don’t really follow but I didn’t see any explosions
SB: [Risk Watch: How the CCP Could Do a ‘Pearl Harbor’ to Survive the ‘New Cold War’]
SB: It’s called ‘winning]
JE: I assume your guys are not filming on the island this weekend. I will be in town tue -thurs then Paris
SB: K
JE: We need to talk about kovel. Letter and black bag.
SB: As in a kovel agreement re accounting and finance
JE: Legal privileged
JE: Recall
SB: Yes
JE: We had an hour meeting with govt over casting. . very funny, for face to face
JE: Don’t send any moneyback until we talk .
SB: K-- we need a deal for the entire ‘training’
JE: Im aware
JE: Prep
SB: Prep
SB: Of course
JE: when can you speak?
SB: Tonight
JE: K
6/7/2019 2:24 AM - 6:00 PM
JE: ?
SB: Went late last night
JE: [GMAIL LINK]
SB: ???
JE: That was a full list of people , not for today. But if you have a moment. You can see [David Pizarro - the Strange Politics of Disgust]
SB: K— for the prep work?
JE: Since I guess this weekend off I will be back tues - thurs. Davos guy on thurs. lots to discus with you. . are you in town?
SB: Tuesday but think have to be in dc starting Wednesday afternoon .
JE: Breakfast tues?
SB: Yes and if we can figure everything out let’s film as much as we can
JE: Im watching the gold market. I think china is playing
SB: 9 June Hong Kong
JE: ?
JE: Yes.
6/8/2019 4:14 AM - 4:33 PM
JE: many fun new topics. Is tues your only day?
SB: Right now in dc on Wednesday thru weekend
JE: K
JE: Will you be coming to Europe?
SB: Short answer is yes just don’t know when — many things happening on china and CCP
JE: Interesting xi , Putin , talks. When I see you .
SB: Yes yes yes
JE: [Confronted with multiple errors in his new Trump book, a testy Michael Wolff says, ‘You have to trust me’]
JE: .
JE: pulverized
6/9/2019 3:14 AM - 6:36 PM
JE: Lunch Tuesday? Or dinner.
SB: Let’s film that day
SB: Doing 10 hour live broadcast into mainland China of the Hong Kong protest now- — 1.6 million in the streets— beginning of the end
JE: I need to move stuff around. But should work. Have your guys send me the last two interviews please. thx
SB: Don’t move tell me what time works and we can adjust
JE: 2 pm should work
JE: Like last time. , try to get some sleep so you are a world class opponent not an open mike type.
SB: roger
SB: [Bannon: Biden must release tax returns to address China connections]
JE: Last two interviews?
6/10/19 3:07 AM - 8:09 AM
JE: But in China, the yuan slipped to its weakest this year after the country’s imports fell the most in nearly three years and as talks to end the Sino-U.S. dispute remained deadlocked.
SB: What interviews ?
SB: Is the Kazak movie any good???
JE: The last two filming with you
SB: They are all out of sequence some from months ago -- Wuxi ones
SB: Which ones
JE: The last two from two weeks ago . thefilms you shot in my house. . we can do tomorrow from 3 pm
SB: Yes yes yes — your interviews — yes , they were great will get to u today
SB: Can we make this deal today so I can pull my crew off other stuff they are working on and get this thing done — we are burning daylight
JE: YEs. Do you have a lawyer . ? we need to document past and future, all needs surgical care.
SB: Yes.
SB: But we are in terms agreed???
JE: As always
6/11/19 6:11 AM - 8:59 PM
SB: We set for today???
JE: Yes
SB: 3 to 6???
JE: Ok. I’m aware you are busy. -however- Id appreciate at least -a proposed - schedule. Paris, ranch -island were all missed opportunities since April . I am focused on you WINNING! So no worries.
JE: Movement first. My Europe/ Mideast schedule is getting cramped already
SB: We have to do a sked and we will but my crew doesn’t think we are doing a film so they are out on other projects — as soon as we get locked down you will be OVER sked !!!
SB: How is the cast coming together
JE: Eta?
SB: 3— that’s when u said u had— I can come now
JE: come just arrived
SB: K
SB: Rolling up in 5 minutes
SB: I’m here on set
SB: Ready
SB: Today = great
JE: Helicopter pilot who crashed on NYC skyscraper shouldn’t have been in the air, FAA says Timothy McCormack did not have the required certificate that would have allowed him to legally fly in poor visibility conditions and rely on instruments.
SB: I’m blown away— he was pilot for ceos
SB: 3 pm tomorrow ?
JE: K
SB: Does that work
JE: Ill call the pilots. ..should
SB: K
JE: Biden says he is going to cure cancer. Leading with his chin
JE: Or China
JE: Mandinka males would dress up in order to resolve domestic disputes. [2] In the 18th century mumbo jumbo referred to a West African god.
SB: That phrase got to guys
SB: Dude: I told you—CCP blinked
SB: Massive win
6/12/2019 2:36 AM - 1:27 PM
JE: good work, get the video of hong kong into china . that’s the in
SB: Yes yes yes
SB: 3 pm to 5 pm shoot??
JE: Yes
SB: 10 minutes out
JE: K
SB: I’m here can u get your guys to the door
SB: We r ready
SB: On the train to NY. Just met your friend POTUS
JE: See if you still have your wallet
JE: Im sitting here with Steve
SB: Say hello. And I’ve not got so much too lose as you
6/13/2019 2:43 AM - 7:19 PM
JE: [Oil jumps more than 3 percent on reports of tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman]
JE: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is an independent agency of the United States government that protects the funds of the little guy FDIC insurance is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. Since the FDIC was established in 1933, no depositor has lost a penny of FDIC-insured funds. FDIC insurance covers all deposit accounts, including: checking accounts savings accounts Money market deposit accounts Certificates of deposit FDIC insurance does not cover the BIG GUYS ie, other financial products and services that banks may offer, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, life insurance policies, annuities or securities. The standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insuraed bank, for each account ownership category
JE: straits of hormuz right on schedule
SB: Torpedoed !
JE: i said mid June I two days early
JE: 2 for 2
JE: [Trump Is Urged to Fire Kellyanne Conway for Hatch Act Violations]
JE: You said she had no where to go
SB: Dump back to campaign
JE: You my chins guy hete want to speak?
JE: China
JE: ??
SB: Yes yes yes
SB: Where is he
JE: Call now
SB: Can I get name and cell phone
JE: He wanted to be careful as he doesn’t want your contact known
JE: I’ll figure it out
SB: Smart
SB: Smart
SB: Smart
JE: Please review your lawyers document!!
SB: Dan and I did
JE: [Alan Dershowitz Says He’d Vote For Biden Over Trump In 2020]
SB: What a Dick
SB: He was basically the guys attorney !!!
JE: major dick
SB: And it will garner ZERO love on Martha’s Vinyard
JE: you can be sure he is telling biden all that he knows
SB: 100000%
JE: he will say trump never paid him , he wasn’t his atony just talked to him so not bound
JE: attorney
SB: The worst
SB: This is as bad as his Qatar sell out
JE: there is a new yorker article about to come out that is devastating to him
SB: That’s why he made his move
JE: yup
SB: He is dumb but not stupid
SB: I’m done at the reception. Can I come already 8:10 - traffic is collaborative
JE: of course
SB: Thx. I’m told it is impolite to come earlier than agreed :-)
JE: just have been a tale of a bore
JE: You can even come as early as breakfast anytime
SB: [Unavailable]
JE: Always a treat. Not often enough
SB: I’m the one to say thank you. Safe travels.
6/14/2019 1:26 PM - 11:39 PM
JE: [President Trump’s internal polling data from March showed him far behind Joe Biden in key battleground states]
SB: 15 down in Wisconsin
JE: wow
JE: in paris, weather great
SB: [Hong Kong extradition protests: Government suspends bill]
6/15/2019 2:19 AM - 5:13 PM
SB: Darren awol
JE: No worry , with me as well. His mom back in hospital. I will speak to your lawyer directly if you like
JE: Chinese blink on extradition
JE: Can you give me a proposed schedule . Ranch island. Paris. Harvard.
SB: Standby
JE: Miro. Here tomorrow. wow. Crazy goings on . - if you like send me the phone of your lawyer. I will call him give him the details
SB: Before schooting sked can I get subject matter experts in science , math, Wall Street — I have overall smes need personal
SB: Going to have dan talk with u this morning — lawyers should keep with lawyers
JE: Im back in 5 hours
SB: Cool
JE: Im told that as I am here . Leave lawyers to lawyers. Soo many people coming to see me. , I am told no privacy !!
JE: In essence. Crazy father of the world Donald. No one knows how to behave has no choice. Siblings family squabbles. GREAT OPPORTUNITY. . Saudi moving closer to china. ! ouch
SB: Siblings family squabbles among trump or wider ?
JE: Countries
SB: Yes
SB: Yes
SB: Yes
JE: Countries dependent on s strong daddy America all flipping out
SB: Not looking for “protectorates’
JE: No. Not financial. Emotional . There is a difference.
SB: Incredible
SB: Incredible
JE: It’s the family issue of when do you put daddy in a home. ? all painful choices.
JE: (Link broken) [msn.com - Trump warns U.S. will suffer biggest stock market crash if he loses in 2020]
SB: I ll call a bit later. Would u continue to dictating op Ed’s for peril? Think she was off w some guy falling in love w Buddhist art? Not sure who or what.
SB: Drake equation probability estimation is garbage in garbage out but this not same thing as saying concept of a probability is wrong. Do I think meaningful to talk about prob of trump being re-elected or my getting horizontal w peril which are one shots.
JE: Cannot use the concept of probability with only one example and not a repeated space . Gromov said it’s a question his children might ask and hopefully only once !
JE: I’ll have red ink on my summer s dollar thank you. -It should be a ten as you did add - with gusto-Jeffrey , that is REALLY stupid
SB: Don’t know Gromov. This is clearly wrong. Soviet doctrinaire sounds like. Do u think Question of prob that stock market will rise till end of 2019 is meaningless? You have one strong willed authority with achievements in some other sphere. So what.
SB: U r better at understanding Chinese women than at probability theory. At understanding movement of money too.
JE: The stock market models as a contiuous function. With a history and many past events . More like what is the probability you being reincarnated .
JE: Im more concerned that it may be like the probability of you in bed again with peril. .
SB: Uh oh. Lhopital s rule
JE: Not exactly getting within the limit is NOT the same as IN
SB: Just called
JE: Try now
SB: Just tried back
SB: U called but I couldn’t hear anything
JE: (Link broken) [New York Times - 15 Reuters - New Jersey Airport]
SB: Got it
JE: Subjective probability I a type of probability derived from an individual’s personal judgment or own experience about whether a specific outcome is likely to occur. It contains no formal calculations and only reflects the subject’s opinions and past experience rather than on data or computation. Subjective probabilities differ from person to person and contain a high degree of personal bias.
SB: This is silly
JE: Exactly
6/16/2019 5:55 AM - 9:01 PM
JE: . A prediction or a threat???!
SB: Junior varsity ‘project fear’
JE: I’m here with miro , feel free to call
SB: Campaign in total disarray — Bernie Marcus and the other hard core trump donors in panic because they are doing own polling
SB: You in Paris?
JE: Yup
SB: [Russian Communist Party Wants to Ban HBO’s ‘Chernobyl,’ Seeks Lawsuit Against Creator]
JE: — the scientist /math versus the the apparatus
JE: No hbo in Paris need to wait a few days for apple
SB: It will blow u away
JE: I loved the Harriet Tubman bill signing
SB: Two fucking dollar bill
SB: #saveandrewjaxkson
SB: Later. In meantime, strategy w peril?
JE: Continue to dictate -little downside
JE: Re later - you can read up on questions -re life on other planets described as “ subjective probability “ ie . Total nonsense
JE: Red ink
SB: Sounds like u r pessimistic re peril but agree. I think my injury is kind of exogenous event u said would change game. On other hand life has lots of bounces.
JE: Not at all. Long game
JE: I’m rarely pessimistic, I wonder what the probability is? Or in this case as it is a binary decision appropriate to use “ odds”
SB: On subjective probability, I think life on other planets complex example. Is stock market one continuous event with much Or is this moment unique. If u grant meaningfulness if talking odds on one off events we are down to semantics. Where u say odds I say subjective probability. If u are rarely pessimistic does that discredit your optimism. Suppose instead of peril it was dunking a basketball or going to an island w Angelina Jolie
SB: ?
JE: Odds are limited to binary outcomes. . since you are immobile. Do some homework. . I concede your point on pessimism but would under Bayesian rules. Feel comfortable. As humans are biased toward bad outcome avoidance. . She is never ever going to find another Larry summers. Probability ZERO
SB: That can’t be right. There are odds on dem nominee w many outcomes possible. For objective or subjective probability u need well defined events.
JE: When are you able to walk again without crutches. . Its wholly impolite for me to mentally attack a cripple
JE: Handicapped , not cripple
SB: 6 or 7 weeks
JE: On tues. I ll have the math professor explain to you some things. And then wait until you are unable to claim your arguments were driven by the high level of pain killers. . on peril. Forced holding pattern in your interest
SB: Why in my interest. Odds of success. I think another rencounter at some point one third. Sustained series one fifth. Best shot for me. She gives up on marriage. Finds me invaluable and interesting and get her to conclude she can’t have it without romance/sex without deciding I’m weak or vengeful
JE: Over time. She is doomed to be with you
SB: Unless she marries someone else. She is more monogamous than most.
JE: Painkillers?
SB: Not for me??
JE: Your views formed by your meds?
SB: Not formed by meds. Other than being a Bayesian rather than a pure math freak which wrong view do I have
6/17/2019 2:21 AM - 1:34 PM
JE: She continues to be in contact
JE: Things are good - davos is set for you / she is there because program person is chinese
JE: Funny
SB: Thx re davos. Happy to help re g20
JE: Nato would like to check choice of miro with dc. Should he contact Bolton or pompeo
JE: Just out today in a science journal Those who think scientists understand the issues of prebiotic chemistry are wholly misinformed. Nobody understands them. Maybe one day we will. But that day is far from today. It would be far more helpful (and hopeful) to expose students to the massive gaps in our understanding. They may find a firmer-and possibly a radically different-scientific theory. The basis upon which we as scientists are relying is so shaky that we must openly state the situation for what it is: it is a mystery.
SB: Wow: which journal ??
JE: Inference
JE: Bolton or pompeo for miro?
SB: What’s his official title ?
JE: Current . Slovakia foreign minister. Current chairman of the OSCE . Former president United Nations
JE: And most important. Friend
SB: Yes yes yes
SB: Pompeo and kiron skinner
SB: Let me work it
JE: ok
JE: [Israel announces Golan Heights settlement to be named after Trump]
SB: Sick
JE: melanie walker. Brain surgeon . Martin Novak. . joscha back . Seth Lloyd, . Lawrence Krauss, chomsky , mark tramo. Music . Not sure re summers. . should we use Michael Wolff. . ? John Brockman. Edge.
SB: I think very late in production we get wolf - late late late
SB: Brockman genius
SB: How many more like him
JE: Most dead
JE: Minskys. Wife. gloria. Should be done asap
SB: We can pull footage — just get me names whether living or dead
SB: Plenty of footage
JE: Maybe Linda stone. . I’ll ask Watson
SB: We will pull best Watson footage
JE: Ive asked him to come see you and I , it will be fun
SB: Watson!
JE: Yes
SB: We will go to him
JE: Hes thrilled
SB: Amazing
6/18/2019 2:24 AM - 10:54 PM
JE: you will need to take the campaign if there is to be any hope at all
SB: For certain
JE: I roared with laughter - GLORIA LOVES YOU!!
JE: She’s trying hard
SB: Who ??
JE: Your secret lover. Gloria
JE: Makes It harder for you to disclaim a nazi bent
SB: You mean the nut case ‘princess’???
JE: How dare you refer to your sweetheart by such a phrase. Shame on you , boy I’ve been having fun with this
JE: If I were you. Id sign that dollar quickly. As the interest expense is getting very very high
JE: All I need to say. Is “ its so beautiful - he shares the same view of you “ and Lucifer will look like mother Theresa
JE: Do you think when she wakes up in the morning she looks a little like Donald
JE: Sam jowls
JE: Same
SB: Scary
SB: Too much coke
JE: Too much ugly
JE: Miro ?
JE: Im meeting council of Europe head thurs. to push
SB: working miro
SB: Did you watch Chernobyl yet???
SB: Have you read ‘in the closet of the Vatican ‘ yet
JE: Yes no yes
JE: June 26 for Chernobyl
SB: Dude— I thought u were global player— sean will get to u
SB: Today
SB: You are now exec producer of ‘ITCOTV’
JE: Porn
SB: Will take down Francis
SB: The Clintons, Xi, Francis , EU---come on brother
JE: itcov?
SB: In the closet of the Vatican
JE: Chomsky asking when film
6/19/2019 1:54 AM - 6:49 PM
JE: [Want the truth? Put your money on Bill Barr, not Jerry Nadler]
SB: [Declassified: The Sino-Russian Masterplan To End U.S. Dominance In Middle East]
JE: He is NOT well informed
SB: Agree
SB: Thursday / Friday in Tucson
SB: Next week
JE: I m not back until mid July
JE: Are you coming to Europe?
SB: I just want him @ first
SB: You 2 later
SB: Coming around 1 July
JE: You can do anytime you like you have his email. . I m sure It can be arranged
SB: Already on it
SB: Darren clearly is not on the same page here-- and I don’t think this is going to happen- he says today ‘send me an invoice’--like I said I don’t think this is going to happen.
JE: ?
6/20/2019 6:27 AM - 2:56 PM
SB: Dan will get to you
JE: Perfect no worry grandma
JE: ok
JE: [Joe Biden and son Hunter cleared of wrongdoing by Ukraine prosecutor]
JE: . Dig deeper
6/21/2019 9:58 AM - 10:04 AM
SB: Is this New York magazine story real
JE: Yes BUT!!
JE: Not for texts
SB: K
JE: Do your homework. Put someone on it
JE: Guaranteed
6/22/2019 1:14 AM - 5:07 PM
JE: [Pope Francis or Steve Bannon? Catholics must choose]
SB: Easy choice
JE: Spoke to dan
JE: Miro
SB: Cool
6/23/2019 3:48 AM - 11:09 PM
JE: Re Ukraine. , Rudy is on the right track .
JE: Any chance you coming to Europe
SB: If we are doing prep I’m there right after Chomsky
JE: [Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency ‘poses risks to global banking’]
SB: What are your thoughts
JE: Super dangerous
JE: How are you
6/24/2019 2:05 AM - 9:56 AM
JE: [Responses from people for whom Axios has published vetting documents]
JE: Libra is not a currency !! It is money . . not the same. Cannot be used to pay taxes. Violates BARTER principles.. could take down financial system in wrong hands. . that’s the reason I didn’t pursue.
JE: My geopolitical s. Site chinas inroads. In djubuti as highly dangerous. Base for African operations. 10k military. And can close off Suez
JE: If Bernie were to cancel all student debt. . how is that reflected on govt books/ ?
JE: Do the borrowers get income?
SB: I doubt borrowers get income but not certain. If they did many who struggle w debt service would get a whopping tax bill. I suspect a balance sheet impact but not a deficit impact. Depends on whether it’s framed as a give away or recognition of reality.
JE: How’s the rehab. ?
JE: My mathematics guys. All said the propensity of the common man to put numbers on things where they don’t belong is the answer to the odds probability question et.
JE: Send peril flowers
SB: Your math guys are not that worldly. I’ll call u later
JE: Ok
6/25/2019 1:49 AM - 9:12 AM
JE: Love the idea of names on the wall . LOL
SB: Big seller
JE: Jeffrey Epstein plea deal must stand, prosecutors tell sex abuse victims
SB: Dude!!!!!
SB: Is this real
SB: Tell me this is real
JE: yup
SB: Is that out anywhere yet
JE: Miami herald. But more and better July 9
SB: Epic epic epic
6/26/2019 7:34 AM - 1:52 PM
SB: Are we doing Tucson ???
JE: We?
SB: My team
SB: Don’t need you for this
JE: (Link broken) [Ynetnews.com - probably “Ehud Barak announces return to politics, establishment of new party“]
JE: . I’ve been busy
SB: Wow!!!
SB: Hate to be a pain on this but I’ve got to deploy my guys if we are going to get this done in Tucson
JE: Have you been in contact with him
SB: Think dan has
6/28/2019 9:29 AM - 4:19 PM
SB: We are set for Noam on Saturday -- have you told him what we are prepping for
JE: nope
SB: he would be onboard correct ???
SB: Or should I ask?
SB: Easy for me
JE: Ask. And yes
JE: I could of course
JE: Im dealing with Ehud in Israel. Making me crazy
SB: Ehud massive-- can we announce I’m his strategic advisor?
JE: This will be a long campaign. Elections in sept ( 17 ). Lots to talk about
SB: This is brilliant move
JE: thx. . only the first step.
JE: Now you can understand why trump wakes up in the middle of the night sweating when he hears you and I are friends
SB: Dangerous
SB: Did u ever send dan your footage on Noam ???
JE: [Tillerson Says Kushner Bypassed Him and Mattis to Make Foreign Policy]
SB: check the date of the dinner
JE: ?
SB: 20 May — first day of Riyadh summit
JE: YIKES
SB: Where are u next week— we r ramping up on prep
JE: Probably Paris. Then back to states. 10 -19. Island. Then back to Europe till aug
SB: K
SB: On it
JE: Then aug ranch
SB: excellent
SB: 5 July to 10 July Paris ???
6/29/2019 11:09 AM - 10:59 PM
SB: Did u get Chernobyl yet???
JE: Yes
SB: Masterpiece no???
JE: will watch next week
SB: If I get there we can watch together — style is something special
JE: Island week of 8 , Paris again 16 -30 ranch August
SB: 8 July Island ; 16 July Paris; 30 July into August New Mexico
SB: Noam in no shape to film—clearly in some sort of pain and has grown a beard — @ 90 we need to get him scheduled soon as practicable
SB: He spent 3 hours crushing me
JE: Shame . For both of you
6/30/2019 4:17 AM -11:53 AM
JE: I will land ny Sund. Fly to island tues afternoon. Then back to Paris following tush’s
JE: tues
SB: K got it
JE: ?? U ok?
SB: Yes. Sorry I will update you on developments. Will Ehud Be PM
JE: 331 441 70210. Doubtful. But 1. He is not to be underestimated. 2. Unlikely top job. But depends on coalition. 3. Driving me crazy
JE: Im free to speak later. If you like
SB: Yes : finishing broadcast
JE: Miro
SB: Yes : reached out to him
JE: ?
SB: Tried back
JE: I just tried back
JE: Try again
7/01/2019 6:04 AM - 2:26 PM
SB: You following Hong Kong
JE: Yes, all china controlled
SB: The protests?
JE: yup
JE: no surprise
SB: Ah... r u watching this live ?
JE: Good. Head fake
JE: yujp
SB: Do U get your news @ Infowars
JE: Art of war
JE: You are falling for the oldest trick
JE: Too much desert sun
SB: I see that unsupervised for a couple of weeks u have started to believe all the nonsense from the apparatus
JE: I m drinking soy sauce for breakfast
SB: Then get off the high sodium— they just took Legco
SB: He has to send in the PLA riot police— TS2 coming
JE: Watching. Big time wrestling. . next up is haystacks calhoun
SB: I have so much to teach grasshopper about china
JE: If you mean the china your mother keep in the cupboard ill listen
SB: I mean the china that is overthrowing the CCP
SB: Talked with miro : I’m on point
SB: Tear gas
JE: Talk tomorrow
SB: K
7/3/2019 5:47 AM - 11:34 PM
JE: Today is yesterday’s tomorrow
SB: What is the sound of one hand clapping
JE: Sunday New York?
SB: R u back then???
JE: Scheduling now
SB: Keep me in the loop
JE: I arrive Saturday 9 pm ny all day Sunday
SB: How early can we meet
JE: 6 30
SB: Done
SB: [Court Orders Release of Sealed Docs About Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Sex Ring]
SB: My guy is in israel-- can we connect him to erhud ???
JE: Name
SB: Aaron Klein
JE: On it
7/4/2019 5:43 AM - 5:44 AM
SB: Happy 4th!
SB: Hope you are great
JE: Im in Sunday- u?
7/5/2019 5:21 AM - 1:27 PM
JE: kiron skinner ? Miro ?
SB: For meeting?
SB: I’m working Pompeo
SB: For support
JE: Did you reach mike or anyone on his dog nato aspiration
JE: Dsg-
JE: Time sensitive
SB: Yes yes yes
JE: Im driving out to cold spring Monday morning to have lunch with Watson
JE: If you are still around , of course come with me
SB: Problem is their country is nothing burger-- poland and Baltic important
SB: The Watson !
JE: Yes
SB: Can I join u?
SB: At cape w mother brothers kids and nephews nieces. Bit of an Ibsen play.
SB: With perspective all good.
JE: Better than checov
SB: Then I may misunderstand checov
SB: Or Ibsen
JE: E. J. Dillon thought “the effect on the reader of Chekhov’s tales was repulsion at the gallery of human waste represented by his fickle, spineless, drifting people”
JE: “The lady with the Dog” [91] (also translated from the Russian as “Lady with Lapdog”), [92] which depicts what at first seems a casual liaison between a cynical married man and a woman who meet while holidaying in Yalta. Neither expects anything lasting from the encounter. Unexpectedly though, they gradually fall deeply in love and end up risking scandal and the security of their family lives. The story masterfully captures their feelings for each other, the inner transformation undergone by the disillusioned male protagonist as a result of falling deeply in love, and their inability to resolve the matter by either letting go of their families or of each other. [93]
SB: Jesus!!!!
JE: I think you meant. Budhha
SB: Ha
7/6/2019 3:38 AM - 4:37 PM
SB: U still going to see Watson on Monday?
JE: Yes, and you are coming
JE: We are scheduled to go to his house in cold spring harbor. I will then go to airport and island . For rest of week
SB: Cool
SB: If we can arrange it can we film on the island ?
JE: Yes
SB: Perfect
SB: Can we do late morning say 11. Am
JE: All canceled
SB: You r not coming in?
Jeffrey Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on the evening of July 6, 2019, flying back from Paris on his private plane, tail number N212JE. This plane was also known as the “Lolita Express.”
He was booked into the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan, and appeared in court for the first time on July 8.
33 days later he died in his jail cell under mysterious circumstances. His death was ruled a suicide.
