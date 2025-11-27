The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HoldingTheLine's avatar
HoldingTheLine
5h

Good grief, Ellie. How did you ever make it through all of this. Talk about a public service!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
jaybo's avatar
jaybo
5h

So wait, he was a "wingman" for Bannon in the same way he was for Summers - and it was ALSO all about Keyu Jin?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture