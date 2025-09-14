Trigger Warning: lewd sexual descriptions

I transcribed the entire 238-page Epstein birthday book “The First 50 years” so that all the letters and handwriting is legible and easy to read, and also so that it can remain a record if the DOJ decides to pull it off the internet.

The Birthday Book contains photos, personal letters from family, friends, and colleagues, poems, drawings, a fake newspaper filled with articles, food, and personal ads, and some pretty damning evidence…

Feel free to share with family and friends, there is no paywall and this article can be accessed by anyone, on Substack or not.

Page 195

GIRLFRIENDS

Page 196

Page 197

Jeffrey

Look at this drawing. Picture the scene without the audience, the girl sleeping on the floor. I believe I had shorter hair then...

Does it bring you back memories??

I'm thinking of all the great times we had together! You know you will always be my very close friend even though we don't see each other so much anymore.

Have a happy 50. (I can't believe it!) But the good news is: you look better than you did years ago when we first met.

Love always, [REDACTED]

Page 198

Page 199

I received a call from Ghislaine, who I had worked on (massaged) twice in the last few months, to work on her employer: "He is a business man and wants you to work on his feet at his desk." She said, my first thought was, "corns and bunions and a curmudgeon of a man."

When I first set eyes on you, on March 22, 1993, you were sitting behind an enormous desk in your office at home on 69th Street, in a jean shirt and sweatpants and your feet were possibly the most beautiful that I had ever seen belonging to a man. I remember thinking that you looked like a more handsome Ralph Lauren. We moved over to a sitting area and I sat on a footstool and worked on your feet, while you in an armchair watched me and Ghislaine worked on your shoulders. After a few minutes you gave me that squinched-eye look (a mix of calculation and enjoyment, both devouring and submissive) that is so you, and moaned a bit and I thought...ok, this is going well. Within 10 minutes of my being there, you asked me to leave with you guys that night to go to Florida. I had never heard of anything so spontaneous and far fetched and yet I knew that you were serious. I had a previous engagement (I was throwing a dinner party)and so you said you would see me when you got back and have your secretary call and schedule. You did...and my life was forever changed.

Page 200

I am grateful, really beyond any words that I can put here, for your friendship, your belief in me, for all that you have taught me, all the opportunities that you have given me, and all the facinating [sic] people you have introduced me to. When I met you, I was so tightly wound and you were so crazy and you gave me a happy medium. You showed me how much more I am than I ever thought I was. Your guidance has kept me on track and encouraged me to grow and think bigger. You built my business and my confidence; have sent me on travels that changed my life; given, given, given to me; taken care of my friends and family members. You have taught me how to laugh and think in new ways; protected me and made me feel safe. You have been infinitely patient with me and I am so blessed.

With you, dear Jeffrey, I laugh like a little girl and feel like a woman. I love you.

Page 201

Page 202

Page 203

Tizzies... A highly excited and distracted state of mind.

To a collector of more than "beautiful minds" whom appreciates architecture; undulating landscapes, "beauty marks" and....

I understood years ago after Ghislaine came to the Palm each Horse Show looking for what I thought was a horse that she was on a mission.

For a collection of breast photos. A compilation, of course, for you.

I came to see you some months later you told me to take off my top. With the usual Epstein smile you looked at my breasts and said "yeah, I was right." Memory served you correctly. The beauty mark was on the right breast. One quotable memory. To a true friend with whom I have shared many complicities....

I love you and wish you the best next 50 years.

P.S. I know from the phone exchange some years back...you like my bra-r!

So Jeffrey, which word out of this text do you not understand?

Just a beauty mark.............

Page 204

Happy Birthday to "My Favorite"!

Jeffrey, we met in the summer of 1985 at "Indochine" which makes us friends for 17 yrs... Can you believe it!! During these years we have had a lot of fun watching each other grow up. But there are a few memories that particularly stand out which should make you chuckle! First, the day Clark Schubach brought me over to your apt. and then left! After chatting for a bit you blurted out "you are a virgin right"...after recovering from embarrassment I answered yes, how did you know and you said "because you talk so fast" Ha! Ha! Then there was the day we went shopping together at Bloomingdales and you proceeded to throw me down on the floor...right smack in the middle of the shoe dept. and started tickling and kissing me all over!! Next, there was the time I stayed at your house because my apt. was not yet ready to move into and one morning I woke up and there were white

Page 205

roses all over the room so I asked who they were for (thinking you had a girlfriend coming over etc.) and you replied "For You"...that was one of the most sweetest/special moments I've had with you. Then there was [REDACTED] black tie birthday party. I was so excited that you invited me... Ace Greenberg was there so I looked really cool as I just started working at Bear Stearns and there was one waiter for each couple... now that was "chic". I still smile each morning at the picture from that party which you sent me this past July for my birthday... Jeffrey what I love about you is that sometimes you can be just so sweet and sentimental... thank you for sharing that part of yourself with me! Next was a time you were driving around from Jo Jo and had a craving for frozen yogurt so stopped by for an impromptu visit cause you know I always have a treat in the frozen....you were so cute

Page 206

as you entered my apartment with that big grin on your face!! Then remember the time I was living in California and you invited me to Palm Beach for a visit. Well you had a guest, and I hadn't seen you in a while and wanted to spend some private time with you so we went out to the movies alone. Gosh I could go on and on but suffice it to say I have loved most every minute I've had knowing you over these past years. All the chats we've had, life lessons, boy strategy, tears to laughter and on and on. I hope I've made you proud and look forward to more adventures/exciting times with you in the years to come!

I [heart] U!

XOXO [REDACTED]

10 December, 2002

Page 207

Jeffrey...you and I out at a Halloween Party!!

Page 208

Visiting you down in Palm Beach...Can't get a second of privacy with you and a camera around Ha! Ha!

Page 209

My dear Jeffrey,

I can write about how I want to cut you into bird-head pieces and chew them between my molars until I suck all the blood and juice out of you. (no stew, just raw)

Or, I can write about how you never cease to amaze me with your kindness and generosity to so many, whose lives you touch in several ways. (Thanks for taking me to Gospel.)

Most importantly, I can tell you how happy you make me by simply being "you".

Yet, no words would suffice to capture what you really mean to me. I am very lucky to have you in my life and hope that you know I will be there for you, if you ever need me.

Happy Birthday!

[REDACTED]

P.S. I do NOT share.

Page 210

Page 211

Happy Birthday (you old fart...)!

Don't worry in your case getting older -> getting better [REDACTED]

265: the elevator ride Bloomie's lingerie department Are you lost? Seagate [sic] - The roots... Buying en [illegible] la lingerie Am I a personal shopper? Chicken Soup: Are you Yewish (Joowish?) Who's the floosie [sic] A+ What does he do for a living? Do pigs fly??? I have made it - does (Shimi) know?

Page 212

To Jeffrey.... what can "I" possibly say to you? You've finally made it to the much-maligned,... SCARY 50...but you're not getting older..,you're getting better.....or is it richer???

Think back all we’ve been through--growing-up is impossible to do! n'est-ce pas? My dear friend, Happiest of Birthdays and much happiness!

([illegible] s.v.p)

Page 213

Things to change...or do

NO MORE wearing those nasty "BLACK CARGO" pants...

NO MORE "deli"...

NO MORE "sweat pants"

NO MORE "Howard Stern"

NO MORE "DATING" or we'll put you on "THE BACHELOR"

A trip to the "Silver" Stop for old time's sake

A trip to the "SOLOW" building (ditto)

Page 214

Page 215

A "concert" on your "concert" grand1... how about [illegible]?

Golf Lessons...It's time now--and video-taped!!!

A "mint julep" at the "(Regis) Plaza"!!

A "shopping trip" with your "old"... (and I am!!!) friend V!!!

A "colonoscopy" once a year!

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love Love [illegible x 22]

Page 216

Page 217

Page 218

Page 219

ASSISTANTS

Page 220

Dearest Jeffrey,

Wishing you a very, very, very, very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I hope that your day is filled with everything that you thought you could only have dreamed about! May this year be the best yet! Sending you lots and lots and lots of love, hugs and kisses always,

[REDACTED]

Page 221

Page 222

Page 223

Page 224

And thought you might like....some bikini shots!

Bye-bye!

Page 225

Page 226

Before Jeffrey,

I was a 22 year old divorcee working as a hostess in a hotel restaurant....

Page 227

After Jeffrey,

I now live in New York City, have traveled to Paris, London, Milan, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Stockholm, China, Singapore, Brunei, Bangkok, Bali, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, Ireland, St. Tropez, Florida, St. Barts, St. Thomas, St. John, New Mexico, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Aspen...

I have met Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Antonio Verglas, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Brilliant scientists, lawyers, and business men,

I have flown on the Concorde, gone sky-diving, taken a flying lesson, been snuba-diving, para-sailing, attended a Victoria's Secret fashion show, seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace, sat on the Queen of England's throne, rode on a race-track with Max Papis, learned countless skills...

Page 228

Jeffrey, there are no words to describe how much I appreciate and admire you. I believe you are the most extraordinary person I've ever met and can't believe how lucky I am to have become a part of your life. What you have shown and taught me in one year is more than most people experience in a lifetime.

Page 229

What else can I say butt [sic]...

Page 229

Thank you!!!

Page 230

Business

Page 231

Jeffrey....

Happy Birthday!

Jimmy [Cayne]

P/S -- From a "six" to another "six"....good health and good luck!

Page 232

When Jeffrey joined Bear, Stearns twenty-four years ago, it was our plan to put him on the American Stock Exchange floor to trade options on common stocks.

Up until then, options had been traded Over the Counter. Jeff said no, and that was the last difference we ever had.

Working with Jeffrey has been a pleasure and watching his meteoric success has given me many vicarious thrills.

I am sure that we will see Jeffrey's star glow even brighter.

Good luck Jeffrey -- Ace Greenberg

Page 233

1/15/03

Dear Jeffrey,

We started out behind the desk some 25 years ago. Somehow I'm still behind the desk--you're not... I'm asking myself now what I'm still doing there, but it certainly helps define why you're my hero.

All the best, happy birthday.

I wish you love and laughter always,

Ted Serure

Page 234

Jeffrey I remember in the mid 1970s you being a star salesman for our tax advantaged strategies and hedged option program. I was running an account for Bob Maxwell. You always had the ability to know everyone and be charming. Was that when you first discovered the Maxwell teen-age daughter...

Happy Birthday,

Elliot Wolk

Page 235

Dear Jeffrey

Welcome to the Club. From the first time that we traveled to Columbus and you had Ghislaine carry your bags at the airport, I knew I would learn a lot from you.

My best wishes for a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Ira [Zicherman]

P.S. I still miss my hat

P.S.S. I gave up on my tie

Page 236

The Next Fifty Years

Page 237

Let the next fifty years be more full of photos and times like these

Page 238

To the next fifty years.

"know when you are winning"

The next fifty years will be ever more wonderful.

Happy Birthday

Lots of love

Ghislaine

