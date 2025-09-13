The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beckett Rosset's avatar
Beckett Rosset
2h

Egad. My father published Samuel Beckett, I'm named after him, met him. One of the kindest humans I have ever known. He would be appalled to be used in this "Birthday Card" bullshit. He would never have had anything to do with these people. He avoided the public eye not because he was a pedophile. Page 159. But thank you for informing us all about this heinous stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken Rose's avatar
Ken Rose
14h

Page 167, Tit print by Annie Sprinkle. Former prostitute and porn Star turned performance artist and sex lecturer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture