The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Exoteric By Sarah Freels's avatar
Exoteric By Sarah Freels
2h

Thanks for the information

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Every. Effing. Day.'s avatar
Every. Effing. Day.
3h

Is this is ugly stuff you’ve performed a real mitzvah for us in going in there and pulling it all into view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture