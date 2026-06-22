The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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The Epstein Cohort? Tech Oligarchs, Elite Networks & The New WIRED Revelations w/ Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Danielle Moodie's live video
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Danielle Moodie's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Danielle Moodie
Jun 22, 2026

A big thank you to THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali for going out of town so I can hang out with Danielle Moodie and talk about bad billionaires. I will be abusing the privilege!

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you Lisa Gonzalez, LeftieProf, Christina Reamy, Rick Leach PMHNP-BC, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Danielle Moodie! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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