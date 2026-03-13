The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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The Epstein Scandal Continues To Draw in The Trump World

A recording from Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Mar 13, 2026

This could have been an 8-hour discussion, but we have way too many kids in our homes, it’s a Friday night, and Waj is going without water for another few hours. So in short, this is the condensed version of everything on our plates today…

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you Centered America, Cat: Poli-Psych, Cheech Previti, Caro Henry, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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