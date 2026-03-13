The Epstein Scandal Continues To Draw in The Trump World

This could have been an 8-hour discussion, but we have way too many kids in our homes, it’s a Friday night, and Waj is going without water for another few hours. So in short, this is the condensed version of everything on our plates today…

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Thank you Centered America, Cat: Poli-Psych, Cheech Previti, Caro Henry, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.