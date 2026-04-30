The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The Epstein Scandal: The Complicity of Michael Wolff and a Potential Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon

A recording from Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Apr 30, 2026
Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture