The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yehawes (VA)'s avatar
Yehawes (VA)
8h

I make typos and spellos too, and I try not to be a snob about people's casual, informal communications, but honestly these people too frequently write as if they barely graduated middle school. Also, Epstein's advice frequently sounds to me like the guy on the committee who is just fudging to cover for not knowing much about a topic when he's posing as an expert. He probably knew specific tricks for cheating on money transactions and obfuscating the tracks, but otherwise he doesn't sound all that clever to me. His advice to Fergie on setting up some group called a "Mother's Army" is just lame. There's nothing in there that's either original or creative, and even for an initial very rough brain storm offering there's little to it. I used to hear better at volunteer elementary school parent committee meetings... and yet everyone seems to respond as if he's some sort of irreplaceable genius and they're just floored by his ideas. These read like mutual fan club letters of very mediocre talent level people... whose only real "worth" is their extreme wealth, and as we know, their complete immoral willingness to do anything to stay in the club and hopefully get more wealth in the process.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
8h

Your redacted area is really good, Ellie. Thank you for the article. Keep up the great work with Zev. and Kate, and Left Hook and Mr. Parnas. These articles are really worth reading!

Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture