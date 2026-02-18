Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson had a long and very deep friendship that played out over several years, including her financial and relationship missteps, things she said to the tabloids, and the roller coaster of her mental health. These are their emails, written with the original typos.

These emails were verified using multiple versions, redacted and unredacted.

Any emails sent before July 22, 2009 took place while Epstein was in jail in Palm Beach.

12/13/2008 3:32 PM

SF: Hello my friend. I just want you to know that I am out here thinking of you. All my love as always.

JE: call me 561 366 0084

4/4/2009 2:19 PM - 2:35 PM

SF: Hello Jeffrey. I am landing in Palm Beach in a couple of hours. Is there any chance on my quick layover, that I can get to have a quick cup of tea... Love Sarah The red Head.!!

JE: [REDACTED] ten minutes from airport

4/6/2009 10:08 AM

JE: you look great.. I read everything you gave me, too many pictures and chartsm, not enough substance ie. numbers.. you should run a compny.. suggestion start Mothers army,, give out badges or hats or ome sign of membership,, charge 5 dollars. enlist on the web. you could become a seal of approval.. approach tom scott, tell him you are offering him the main sponsorship,. for 10 million per year.. Find five other candidates for colonel positions,, mlichele Obama , types.. carly fionrina. governor of Michigan. catie couric. serious respected etc. you can get proctor and gamble, sponsorship.. to hand out to the mothers army enlistment package.. coupons for baby products, educational toys,, you can form it as a public vehicle,, but with military terms.. chairman,, general-- board of directors - joint chiefs, etc

4/11/2009 9:18 PM

SF: My dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey. You are a legend, and I am so proud of you. Thank you for looking after me so well, and for the brilliance of Yanoush. I have read and devoured your email and am putting into action what you said. Then I will come back to you with a business plan and all you need and I need to see if it is the great oracle realm.!! Thanks for being such a great friend. Lots of love Sarah. Xxxx

6/1/2009 8:59 PM

SF: [forwarding email from Jean Oelwang Re: “Mothers’ Army Planning Session”]

6/8/2009 8:10 PM

JE: great, but make sure the idea, stays with you.

SF: But this is for the cause. I have and need you to help me with the commercial company...How do I do that? What is my next stage?

JE: It is imperative that you tell the group that you have already formed a co,, called the mothers army,, you would like their input, ideas, bodies , and help in making it work.. You would like to enlist them Give out some ribbon,, that makes it the first meeting in britain of the moths army,, a commemorative badge or medal

SF: But I don’t want to do any of this without you. I need your silent vigil, and making sure I don’t F...Up the business and commercial arm.

6/22/2009 4:22 PM

JE: [REDACTED], my goddaughter will be in london from July 8 - 9,, eva will be with her.. lets come up with a fun idea

6/24/2009 9:14 PM

JE: what happened to you,, i watied for your call

6/26/2009 7:37 AM - 11:24 AM

JE: hey????????

SF: I am alive and just getting my shit together to talk to you and yes I did go to the first lady and she loved the Mothers Army. I am going to call you later Love you can i help?....i’m always there

7/2/2009 11:01 PM

JE: ?????

7/4/2009 7:49 AM - 10:58 PM

JE: [REDACTED] 9my goddaughter will be in london on wed and thurs of this week

SF: And I am here for her. She needs to call me on [REDACTED]. As for The Mlothers Army. I am so excited to brief you.

JE: when can we speak,, you have fallen off the radar

SF: No I have not really Jeffrey. I have been so sad, I have been unable to manage life. I am very very sorry. Xx

JE: can i help?.... i’m always there.

7/5/2009 10:12 AM

JE: [emailing Ghislaine Maxwell] call me about the mothers army

GM: Called you - it went to vm..

7/6/2009 12:50 PM

JE: tommy mottola loved the idea.. he is working on the goals of how it lasts and generates a long lasting stream of revenue..

SF: Great. What is [REDACTED] number? And Andrew said he would help to give her a good time too. Tea in the palace!

7/8/2009 5:58 PM - 11:20 PM

JE: will you see them before they leave. not urgent -just curious,, they met Beatrice and said she was terriffic

SF: Just let me remind you that [REDACTED] met Andrew and Beatrice because I i.arranged the visit. !! And yes I have arranged [REDACTED], but was told by Eva that [REDACTED], in the morning.

JE: i know and i am thrilled thank you

JE: give andrew a thank you,, he was a real prince

7/11/2009 1:45 PM

JE: can we speak this weekend

7/12/2009 12:42 PM

JE: lets try again today

7/15/2009 2:38 PM

JE: where and when can i call today

7/21/2009 11:50 AM - 4:00 PM

SF: Would your lawyers mind looking into trademark of Mothers Army.. Please?

JE: Already done

Jeffrey Epstein was released from jail on July 22, 2009

7/27/2009 6:59 AM - 7:24 AM

JE: where are you? ..

SF: In Miami. What number shall I call you on now. I stayed at Philip Levine house with the girls. I am aiming to get to you for 12.30 for lunch. Does that suit?

SF: No thank you. As I made Philip give us his car and a back up one for the policeman. What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie. Are we having lunch?

8/3/2009 12:51 PM

JE: i’mmeeting with david this morning

SF: Thank you so much Jeffrey. I had the best discussion with Target on Friday, and they want desperately the whole Mothers Army project. They also want to get behind my entire Sarah Ferguson brand, books etc. Tommy Hilfiger wants to build my entire apparel, Fragrance etc etc brand, and sell it on QVC. NBC want my Mothers Army TV Show Ben Silverman wants it So too does Ryan Seacrest. In just one week, after your luch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friends kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for.

8/10/2009 2:12 PM - 3:16 PM

JE: are you still on holiday. ?

SF: I am most certainly NOT on holiday!! . I have just said goodbye to my girls to go to Scotland. I am sitting in the silence of life.. Working absolutely flat out to find more stuff to give to David Stern. !!

JE: not only does the debt nee to be orgainzed and have values attached , but he revenue side as well. projectpotientilal dollars and timing

SF: On it!

8/16/2009 11:52 AM

JE: I understand we have not yet pinned down revenue opportunities and list of obligations. like a doctor , this diagnostic is vital to getting you out of trouble

SF: How do you get blood out of a stone? I simply don’t know how to get the information out of a person who is supposed to know it.

SF: [to David Stern] David I hope you have not made out that I am stopping or not being forthcoming with information.

8/27/2009 11:53 AM

JE: its been over a month since you were her.

8/31/2009 2:19 PM

JE: call me 561 366 0084

9/2/2009 11:08 AM

SF: 561 655 7626 if you want to speak

9/3/2009 12:47 PM

JE: i swathe paper..you have a leak

9/7/2009 1:18 PM

JE: call me today if possible,, [REDACTED]

JE: (forwarding to Sarah Ferguson) please organize at least one apt for sarah ferguson in new york ,she might need one for staff as well

9/8/2009 4:01 PM

Unknown: Sarah Ferguson would ideally need 4 apts during her stay in ny from the 11-24. We have 3 available during that time.Mwill be using one during that time. Can I give Sarah the remaining 3?

9/17/2009 10:59 PM - 11:44 PM

JE: haven’t heard from you,, everything ok?

SF: In your funny apartment on the 4th floor. Thank you so much. [REDACTED] all happy. Although too busy to see me! Football! Eh? All actuals in place all liabilities in place I now need a business plan.. and then YOU Who do I get to write it?

JE: give me a number to call

JE: ive never been in them, i understand they need a re-do. sorry.

SF: What is Ghislaine Maxwell address.? 116 East???

JE: 65 st

9/27/2009 5:05 PM

JE: im home today 561 655 7626

10/2/2009 7:12 AM - 12:09 PM

JE: you have a rat... it could be one of the disgruntled investors.. or other+ that are owed money . I think you should be careful how you spin your answers to these things. You do not want to be seen as not telling the truth,,+anything is better than that. yes the times are difficult.or no answer at all, i don’t know about the tax return . where is the foundation .

SF: I give up

