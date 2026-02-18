Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson had a long and very deep friendship that played out over several years, including her financial and relationship missteps, things she said to the tabloids, and the roller coaster of her mental health. These are their emails, written with the original typos.

These emails were verified using multiple versions, redacted and unredacted.

10/4/2009 11:28 AM - 4:25 PM

JE: call me 561 655 7626

10/7/2009 10:15 AM

JE: The economic tsunami , has left no- one untouched , including the duchess. (This will be difficult , but you and I have made it before.) my suggestion is to throw the problem on hartmoor. Mismanaged, you were concentrating on charity, list the charities. The debts are much larger than originally , thought. Your focus has been on children and their problems, not income statements. You lost more money than anyone else. I am on [REDACTED],

10/8/2009 10:03 AM

JE: are you having a b.d. party

SF: No..!

10/14/2009 4:13 PM - 7:20 PM

JE: tomorrows the bigday? you are in my thoughts , and i hope you have at least one day of peace

SF: Catching you up! Xx

JE: where may i call you?

SF: I am on [REDACTED] As of midnight UK time

10/16/2009 6:30 AM - 11:00 AM

JE: [to David Stern]-- ferg

David Stern: The message you sent said “ferg” only. Send again please? Or call me [REDACTED]. - getting financials for fergie is painful. Incredible mess. I’m on it but for sure completeness will always remain questionable. - please note that mark lloyd saw her name in the office log book (we are in the same office building in london). He asked me if you introduced me, I said yes, but nothing else.

JE: i just wanted you to bring me up on what was happening with sarah

10/18/2009 2:02 PM

JE: where are you?

The BBC

10/30/2009 3:06 PM

JE: are you going to come visit

11/2/2009 12:29 PM

JE: now where areyou

11/17/2009 12:56 PM

JE: Spoke to geir , great

11/25/2009 10:29 PM - 3:12 PM

JE: do you have a date for florida?

SF: Not if you give [REDACTED] to Geir! You are supposed to promote ME. Somebody has to. A girl has needs!

SF: What am I doing wrong. That a guy like Geir does not want to be with me?? And don’t ask him? Or I will kill you.

JE: you are great. , when are you coming to visit , we will discuss in person

JE: [ccing Sarah Ferguson, recipient unknown] when are you coming,, please coordinate with Sarah?

Fergie and Geir Frantzen - AlphaPress.com

SF: Of course!

SF: And how old?

JE: 21

SF: Who is [REDACTED]??? You are setting up my Geir with dates.. Jeffrey.. Is there no loyalty!! What does she look like?

JE: no no no ... this is for play,, you are for serious

SF: But nobody takes me seriously.. Men only want to play!

JE: i hope you are kidding. , if not i will tell her to tell him he has the wrong

SF: I am just sensitive.. Don’t worry. Of course I am kidding. But [REDACTED] is probably blond, bright, smart, and perfect...

JE: not bright

SF: Ok so you are still my favourite Jeffrey

SF: By the way .. I am in a meeting with your new love Geir Frantzen, the Salmon King, and your David Stern. Geir is briefing him re GO3 and omega 3.. Vitaquest deal...

11/30/2009 6:36 PM - 9:22 PM

JE: are you goin to see me,, i will be in new york thurs.

SF: Geir and I in New York on Wednesday night. Can you come then for dinner? Xx

JE: No but breakfast at my house ?

SF: In New York until Thursday. I have my premiere of my film Young Victoria on Thursday in LA. Can you come?

JE: see you for breakfast on thurs.

12/1/2009 3:42 AM

SF: I have to be in LA for my premier, by 4pm. Geir is flying me on a jet. So what time do we need to leave New York? And therefore what time can we make breakfast with you? Sorry to ask but it is your country!!

JE: you can come at 8 leave at 9 30 airport by 10 30 la. by 2

12/4/2009 4:25 PM

JE: call me when you get achance great seeing you

12/7/2009 7:56 PM - 7:58 PM

JE: andrew safra , is doing your new york prmeir for young victoria,, why not peggy siegal that love you?

Epstein’s publicist and long-time friend, Peggy Siegal - Vanity Fair

SF: Nothing to do with me.. But you have a point, let me find out.

12/8/2009 11:59 AM

JE: when do i see you

12/16/2009 12:25 PM

JE: are you in the states yet

SF: No. Arriving tonight. Philadelphia tomorrow. New York tomorrow night. Did you get your DVD of Young Victoria? Emily blunt is up for a golden globe with Young Victoria. !!

12/19/2009 1:30 AM

JE: spoke to guieseppe, he is a good friend to you

12/23/2009 12:46 PM

JE: now where?

1/7/2010 1:44 PM

JE: please send me any deals you think are unique .. lets spend more time when you are next in new york

SF: Ok. Briefing David today too. How was Adel?

1/13/2010 11:47 AM

JE: Where and. On what number may I call you

1/16/2010 10:25 PM - 10:29 PM

SF: Is there any chance I could borrow 50 or 100,000 US dollars to help get through the small bills that are pushing me over.. Had to ask. If you cannot, Giuseppe said he would, but I am embarrassed to ask. Him.

Guiseppe Cipriani - CrowdStrike

JE: i cannot do anything until July at earliest, dictated by current restrictions

SF: Can you ask Giuseppe. I cannot ask him, but you could. I would be so grateful. He did offer already.

JE: i could but it would be impolite, you need to address these issues, you are great,

1/21/2010 8:51 PM

JE: whereare you?

1/26/2010 11:52 AM

JE: ok?

1/30/2010 10:22 PM

SF: You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service . Just marry me.

2/7/2010 1:47 PM

JE: what time today can we speak?

2/8/2010 3:21 PM

SF: [”MESSAGE FROM THE DUCHESS OF YORK”] Dear Jeffrey, Beatrice, Eugenie and I would love to invite you to celebrate 50 years of Papa/Andrew. It will be on February 26th 2010, from 7.30pm for Drinks and for 8.30pm for Dinner, at St. Jame’s Palace, London. It will be suits and cocktail dresses, and you know me, mysterious mischief, so bring your presents, your presence and your humour!

2/15/2010 8:16 AM - 9:28 AM

JE: keith said he thought he did a deal for you ,,

SF: Jeffrey. First thank you so much for all your kindness to myself and Martin and [REDACTED] last week. Your friendship is beyond. As for Keith, he and I are working on our deal. I would like you to look over it. He did say he would give an advance. And that would certainly help. I would love for you to look over the deal.

SF: Jeffrey, Keith and I are in. Discussions re QFC. As you and I discussed. You and I thought it was a good idea. So Keith and I were supposed to meet on Friday, but his friend had a heart problem. Basically there are two deals. Keith Frankel and Omega /G03 and Keith Frankel and QVC. Both these are ready for closure on discussions and contracts. This could then give me an advance. To be negotiated.

2/18/2010 10:33 AM

JE: i will be in new york today and tomorrow

2/21/2010 8:58 PM

SF: Just landed in New York. Please tell me when we can meet in the next two weeks. ? Or on the telephone? Love Sarah

2/22/2010 11:06 AM

JE: how long will you be in town?

2/28/2010 11:34 PM - 11:41 PM

JE: are you in new york again

SF: Yes. Tomorrow .. Monday. Are you?

JE: tues and wed

SF: Me too.

3/6/2010 2:17 PM

JE: can you call me

3/7/2010 2:15 PM - 9:06 PM

Keith Frankel - MidOcean Partners

JE: keith is coming here today,, we should speak

SF: Just landed at Abu Dhabi and can call in a few minutes.

SE: I need Keith to realise this is just one deal. He wants me to do GO3 Omega 3 and other projects with him. So come on Keith behave now. And let’s do this.

JE: [forwarding an email from an unknown sender: “Dear Jeffrey, Thank you very much for tonight, it was wonderful and something very special! I really appreciate it! [REDACTED]”] Sarah, could you are one of your daughters show [REDACTED] buckingham thanks

3/8/2010 1:39 AM

JE: keith just left,,we should talk, he was concerned that you had the rights to use your name. he was concerned that someone said you did not want equity, ( the Beatric and euge should own shares ), who has his lawyers been talking to.. you can get him to 250,. , and another 250 by sept

Unknown: I think you sent this to me by mistake..

3/11/2010 12:06 PM

JE: where are you?

3/12/2010 3:12 PM - 7:35 PM

JE: Where does the Keith deal stand

David Stern: I am not involved directly involved in the deal so this may have gaps. My understanding of the deal today is as follows: nothing has been signed. - Terms: 15% of sales, $100k at signing of contract, $50, when QVC places first order, $50k at first QVC tv appearance. In principle this deal is ready to be signed. There is a minor discussion of also some stock in the company (lawyers believe this is not needed). Discussions were also raised about no advance and taking 20% sales instead. QVC states: they might do this but not certain yet; first appearance in Nov for pre-Xmas; first order approx. $ 500k; product: ornaments; possible appearances in 2011: 3-4 times/year, 30 minutes, 3 times/day

[Email thread between Epstein and attorney Paul Tweed]

JE: There are also many emails regarding her meeting Keith Frankel , on a deal in new york, and geir in Norway,, those are others that can attest to her being at my house. she brought both to palm beach

Paul Tweed: Okay Jeffrey. Will review and revert. Paul.

3/17/2010 11:53 AM

JE: where may I call.

3/18/2010 7:40 AM - 11:24 AM

JE: that was a nice conversation

SF: You have inspiration and strength to fight another day.

3/20/2010 4:07 PM

JE: are you coming to new2 york?

3/21/2010 2:55PM - 2:57 PM

JE: ny?

SF: Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!

3/25/2010 1:16 PM

JE: New York?

4/2/2010 11:59 AM

JE: happy easter.

4/5/2010 11:56

JE: call [REDACTED]

4/9/2010 10:19 AM

JE: where are you

4/11/2010 11:46 AM - 12:25 PM

JE: i spent time yesterday with keith.. give me anumber

SF: I have lost my way completely I am broken By the way I am going to forward some emails re mothers Army.. And all the people who are in competition

4/12/2010 1:00 PM

Vera Wang: Dear Jeffrey, I’m back in London . My number is [REDACTED] Hope u r well. V.

JE: [forwarding to Sarah Ferguson] she is back could you have her shown around buckingham or meeti her for tea? thanks

