Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson had a long and very deep friendship that played out over several years, including her financial and relationship missteps, things she said to the tabloids, and the roller coaster of her mental health. These are their emails, written with the original typos.

These emails were verified using multiple versions, redacted and unredacted.

4/17/2010 11:57 AM

JE: did you see keith yesterday?

4/18/2010 6:53 AM - 12:28 PM

JE: [to “me:” “seeing her Monday to conclude, you should be her official rep!]

SF: Not done. I stopped the agreement on Friday night

SF: But spke to him and am going to meet on Monday to discuss the way ahead. He called me yesterday. At last. And thank you for making him do that.

4/21/2010 2:18 PM

JE: what happened with keith

SF: Meeting Keith at 3.30 today.

4/23/2010 6:40 PM

JE: give me aphone number

JE: did you meet with keith

5/2/2010 11:10 AM

JE: keith?? vera ?? scehdule?

5/3/2010 10:51 AM

JE: whaddup?

5/4/2010 11:30 AM - 3:53 PM

JE: could you call me today?

JE: vera?

JE: [REDACTED]

5/8/2010 10:42 AM

JE: when can i call.. please send number

SF: Call me at 00352621242774!

SF: Just landed in Toronto. On my way to Edmonton for a speaking engagement. So call me now on [REDACTED]. No deal with Keith. He never did sign. Have not been in the UK to sort out Vera.. Sorry

Vera Wang - Photo by Mike Coppola

5/16/2010 2:17 PM - 3:35 PM

JE: can you call me [REDACTED]

JE: india, poppy, assistants?

SF: Tomorrow .. Monday morning programme meeting. But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money. Please Jeffrey think about it. Also had David Stern down for tea yesterday with Andrew he has an update for you.

JE: is pa there on the 25 26, i would like him to meet the head of JP MORGAN

SF: Will ask him. Can you talk to David Stern re Green Park And Employ me for your house assistant

SF: Who is the head of JP Morgan?

JE: jes staley

SF: And employing me??

JE: I would like to be helpful, lets talk in person

SF: OK. Will you talk to get ah update from david Stern

Jes Staley

5/23/2010 6:25 AM - 9:54 PM

JE: [email thread between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell] [Sarah Ferguson offered access to Prince Andrew, says tabloid]

GM: That is devastating..have u spoken to her?

JE: no , but i have lots ofinfo,, I do not want this to lead to me.. just what i need

GM: I just called you....

JE: call in 20 minutes

GM: Ok

JE: [to SF] it will pass -who is the rat?

5/25/2010 2:07 AM

JE: you ok?

5/27/2010 7:29 PM

JE: Lady Rothschild ex husband indicted for financial fraud. today in new york.. let the news of the world carry that.. lynn;s advisor caught running a big ponzi scheme

5/28/2010

JE: good luck today

5/29/2010 10:29 AM

JE: you ok?

6/1/2010 1:04 PM - 1:47 PM

SF: Dearest Jeffrey, I will never forget your kindness and friendship at this time. Thank you xx

JE: A- team , or no team —its your line.

6/3/2010 11:15 AM - 3:24 PM

JE: This is a good time to file .. it will give justification to events. let you start clean. I would do it quickly If full disclosure is the problem. we should deal with it. get this in the past.

SF: [forwarding Epstein’s letter to Simon Griffiths, David Stern, and Helen Jones] Jeffrey does not understand the ramifications in this country

JE: what are they?

David Stern: Helen: her full-time assistant in charge of finance Simon: the accountant I gave her

JE: no, what are you things about backruptcy that i dont understand

David Stern: No idea - I believe she doesn’t know herself.

JE: that question should be asked . even if her lawyers hire you for one pounds so the concersation would be priveldged

David Stern: Lawyer says: If the hartmoor settlement falls apart in bankruptcy there could be 1 . securities fraud by B shareholders 2. personal claim especially by Michael Loeb BUT if she is in bankruptcy there is nothing to claim... Therefore if she does a worldwide bankruptcy to get “free+clear” they agree, if it wipes out all the debt. - PA will get hit by approx. +£1m but either way its unlikely he will ever see the money again?

6/8/2010 12:59 PM - 11:24 PM

JE: I thought that keith already paid jonny Sullivans tuition,, is that not true?

SF: Completely untrue. And unkind and if Keith had done it, I would not have had to go to this desperation. Scott Yagoda Keiths lawyer called me afterwards said that he was sorry and that it was all his fault .. Keith should have paid.

JE: If you can call i just finished with eric

JE: waiting for your call

6/12/2010 8:47 PM

JE: i met with Cipriani,, yesterday he is a great friend of all of usl

Giuseppe Cipriani - The Wall Street Journal

6/13/2010 8:35 AM

JE: india? poppy?

6/14/2010 10:31 AM

JE: where are you?

6/16/2010 8:52 AM

JE: Im availble to speak by phone.

6/26/2010 7:59 AM

JE: you ok?

7/1/2010 1:33PM

JE: [REDACTED] will be in London on sat , any chance of your daughters saying hello

7/11/2010 11:45 AM

JE: call me again

7/13/2010 7:03 PM - 11:58 PM

JE: I haven’t heard from you

SF: Have you died on me ? Don’t.. Please you are my pillar..

7/14/2010 7:21 AM

JE: I thought you needed a place for the second week.?

SF: Dear Jeffrey, yes I did need a second place for a week. And I thank you so much, but just as I predicted many many months ago, the british press is ready to exterminate me, and it seems that Price WaterhouseCoopers and the palace system are not equipped to deal with all of this huge wave of negativity. Therefore I have to return to the uk, and be exterminated and face the thunderous music. I am now 1000 percent being hung out to dry, just as I predicted you will see, the Press will have me exiled. I am totally on my own now. This is beyond scandalous and nobody can do anything. I cannot believe what this is all coming to.

I have to return to face my judge and jury and be hung yet again. Just as I always said, no woman has ever left the royal family with her head, and the cannot behead me, therefore they will discredit me. Totally to obliteration. I have no words.

7/17/2010 8:41 PM

JE: where are you?

7/20/2010 7:21 AM

JE: Well?

7/22/2010 1:40 PM

JE: Well you ok ?

7/24/2010 4:14 PM

JE: [to”The Duke,” ccing Sarah Ferguson] I will be in paris starting tomorrow

8/10/2010 10:57 AM

JE: where are you?

8/26/2010 8:59 AM - 3:07 PM

JE: where and how are you?

SF: I am feeling very traumatised and alone. I am wanting to work for you at organizing your houses. I am in the South of France. I have the perfect butler.

JE: send me a phone mumber?

SF: [REDACTED]

9/4/2010 12:07 PM - 12:14 PM

JE: well?

SF: When are you going to employ me

SF: Phew .. You still love me. I thought you and ..... has disowned me to the Saint. I understand why.. But sometimes we have to be human and not saintly

9/9/2010 6:27 PM - 10:15 PM

SF: My God daughter Laura aged 22, needs a bed in New York, and an internship with somebody.. Could Leslie do with a runner for a few months? Any ideas? ok, right now i am schedules to leave sun night. can we pin down a time?

JE: [picture attachment] The good old days

9/18/2010 12:22 PM

JE: when?

9/27/2010 12:46 AM - 4:02 PM

SF: My Prince says you are doing a good diplomatic job between two tricky customers...! You are too silent from me, that is worrying. My dofy email address has been down since Friday, so you may be forgiven! => try my blackberry email address. Littlereds@mobileemail.vodafone.net Xs

JE: where are you?

SF: In Liverpool due to fog

9/28/2010 12:22 PM

JE: when?

9/29/2010 5:17 PM PM - 6:30 PM

JE: what happened?

SF: I don’t have a number for you. I am still stationary in my car at thames embankment.. Traffic terrible .. What number should I call you on?

JE: [REDACTED]

9/30/2010 11:49 AM - 12:56 PM

JE: Im sorry to have missed you,, Im in paris,, what can i do to help

SF: Just don’t run out of restaurants when you know I am about to arrive!! And just an invite to lunch or something could be kind..

JE: I was late to pick someone up and it was raining as you know

10/7/2010 10:15 AM

JE: can i call you

10/15/2010 7:46 AM

JE: happy birthday ,, where are you? ,

10/20/2010 4:27 PM - 7:17 PM

JE: where are you,, why have you not been in contact

SF: I am in the UK and then to LA next Tuesday. I am ok. Are you?

JE: yes,, in new york

10/24/2010 7:50 AM

JE: news?

10/29/2010 6:44 AM - 1:54 PM

JE: Are we on for breaky?

SF: When? Which day?

JE: Sunday with daughters?

10/30/2010 8:14 AM - 12:15 PM

SF: I am in Kalamazoo. I won’t be in New York until Sunday afternoon.

JE: ok right now i am schedules to leave sun night. can we pin down a time?

11/1/2010 11:32 AM

JE: I am here today,, want to meet for a burger

11/4/2010 7:25 PM

SF: Hello Jeffrey. Can we speak?

JE: Abu dhabi

11/8/2010 4:06 PM - 9:26 PM

JE: number?,,, who is the person?

SF: [REDACTED] sarah

SF: I hope I am still on the top of the special list?

JE: of course

11/10/2010 8:15 PM - 9:56 PM

JE: can you send me poppys and ritas contact info

JE: please send [BREAK] poppys number as well as ritas..

11/18/2010 2:15 PM

JE: can we speak

12/25/2010 5:21 PM

AP

JE: mxmas

SF: Aaaaaaaaaaghhhhh so you have not forgotten about me. I do know that my handsome Prince is a saint.. And you worship him, I do to=. But then I did marry him. And still love him. Anyway, happy days to you and let’s make the next year quite superb. No ankle biters!! Thank you so much for Johnny. I hope he is over the fence? Anyway, all love to you my dear friend.

