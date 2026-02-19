Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson had a long and very deep friendship that played out over several years, including her financial and relationship missteps, things she said to the tabloids, and the roller coaster of her mental health. These are their emails, written with the original typos.

These emails were verified using multiple versions, redacted and unredacted.

1/2/2011 8:57 PM - 2:00 PM

JE: hopefully this time you and i will get it right

SF: Which bit..?? The year 2011.. Or johnny? Bobby Kotick loves Mothers Army.

JE: 2011

2/16/2011 2:45 PM

JE: tried to call a number of times

2/17/2011 5:06 PM - 5:23

Johnny O’Sullivan: [to Prince Andrew’s personal assistant] Dear Amanda, I have expressed my concern to you that despite all our concerted efforts I still remain unpaid. The financial arrangements have been agreed directly between the Duke, the Duchess and I for some 2 months. Yet from what I understand there is no plan in place to pay me the $59,933 I am now clearly owed. I agree to reduce the amount I am owed by the Duchess in wages from $72, 596 to $59,933 in order to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess. The Duchess then emailed me, twice, to say that my offer was acceptable to both her and the Duke. I did not waive my right to receive this money lightly given the debts incurred as a result of this non-payment and resulting struggle I have endured to try and support myself and pay for my MBA course at Columbia. This is completely unacceptable to me and in conflict with the spirit of good faith by which I thought agreement had been reached. If I am not paid what I am owed, in full, by this coming Monday I will instruct lawyers. In that case I will also look at going for the full amount since my agreement to reduce figure was given on the basis of a prompt payment. I hope it will not come to this but can give you until Monday 21st February 2011 to come back to me with payment. Johnny

Prince Andrew: Er?

JE: this is where he was headed,, he wants to get as much money as he can, I am trying to structure something where he signs papers and they areheld until his money is received, otherwise he will get the money not sign and use the money to sue

Prince Andrew: OK. Whatever we think of him we are going to have to deal with him one way or another. Just remind me of how dishonest he has been. He is trying to divide and conquer I hope you can deal with him as I don’t think I can do anymore on my end.

3/6/2011 7:00 PM

JE: news??

Unknown: You were on the 11 pm local news last night. Couldn’t hear it, but seemed like a story about you loaning Sara Ferg. money that she intends to pay back. No pic’s of her, but a couple of really snazzy ones and some video of you. Hidey ho, neighbor!

3/12/2011 8:33 PM - 10:39 PM

JE: [to David Stern] I think Keith Frankel or Geir is talking saying that fergie was at my housea number of times, beggedfor help over and over.. i m not sure what she should, do.. she should retract the pedophile statement asap,, the facts will come out and she will be made out to ounce again get caught up in lies. you can text her and tell her to withdraw the accusation.. i understand she is under terrible pressure,

David Stern: OK

JE: telegraph printing stories regarding david Rowland and Waddington

3/13/2011 6:58 AM

David Stern: I got no reply from F.

4/23/2011 6:32 AM - 12:18 PM

JE: I am glad to talk directly with you ,,give me a number and time

SF: I would be glad too. What time zone are you on?

JE: immediately

JE: 212 772 9416 ny

SF: How long can I call you there? Surrounded at the moment.

JE: until 9 eastern otherwise tonight 340 775 8111 or cell 212 J-E-F-F-R-E-Y

SF: Ok. So have worked out [REDACTED] and no reply and have called [REDACTED] no reply. My number [REDACTED]

JE: [REDACTED]

SF: I am up now it is about 9.30am. So I hope we can connect later.

4/24/2011 3:36 AM - 8:29 PM

JE: Send me a number I will call in four hours

SF: Going to sleep now. Speak tomorrow. I tried you several times, even called your poor lady who answered at 5am!

SF: Woke up at 3-30am to call you. Got through to a either New Zealand, Australian, South African girl. Asked to be put through to you, said my name was [REDACTED] and said you already had my number. She said you were unavailable.

4/25/2011 12:25 AM - 9:22 PM

JE: Thank you,, to be clear,, What I said was that the major , by far, issue was triggered solely and exclusivtely as a result of your unilateral decision, to give an interview. I did not say it would calm down, I did say that the pivot point, and the only real trouble that I have had in all the time this has been going on is as a result of the interview you decided to give, without consulting me without the necessary protections in place, and further that after the deluge, there was no follow up correction immediatley to mitigate the massive damage that it had caused and continues to cause,, I hope we can work together to rectify a situation that I know causes you pain. After the intl headlimes. . I also think an email to me , from you would have been appropriate. at a minimum.

Paul Tweed (Fergie’s defamation lawyer): What about a statement along the following lines: I was completely misquoted in the Daily Telegraph and other media outlets. Jeffrey commited what was a crime in the State of Florida. While certainly not condoning his actions for which he has served his time, the fact that he would not have been guilty of a criminal offence in the UK should serve to keep his record, and the totally distorted press headlines, in context.

Mike Sitrick (crisis-management and public relations): I would recommend altering it slightly. I would like to deal with the “p” word. “I was misquoted in the Daily telegraph and other media outlets and want to set the record straight. While not condoning his actions, Jeffrey Epstein commited and served 13 months for what is a crime in the State of Florida. What he was convicted of in Florida would not have been a criminal offence in the UK. Moreover, his act nor conviction was for pedophilia and he should not have been referred to as a pedophile.”

Paul Tweed: Jeffrey/Mike, No problem with these suggestions. We need to strike a balance between what the D of Y can be persuaded to say on the one hand, while on the other hand maintaining her credibility in making the statement. The difficulty is that if she goes too far, the press will be all over her like a rash and her attempt at setting the record straight will be counter productive.

Obviously if she can be persuaded to make a public statement, then that would be idea. However, as you have already intimated, I think this is unlikely. A compromise would be for her to forward a letter to Jeffrey covering the points in the proposed press statement, which we can forward to the telegraph and the Mail in support of our direct claims against them for distorting the facts and breaching Jeffrey’s privacy/confidentiality. The letter might be enough to wobble them, although there is always the risk that they may simply use this as a basis to “bash Fergie”. However, I believe that this is probably a risk worth taking.

It would be far more preferable for her to make the statement, and then we can come in behind it stepping up the pressure on the Telegraph… I have to fly to LA tomorrow, and therefore will be out of contact for most of the day - I’m due to touch down there around 7.30 p.m. Pst.

Mike Sitrick: I like the idea of the letter as a fallback and, she might be willing to go further in the letter. Question is, could we leak or release it?

4/26/2011 10:16 AM - 8:22 PM

Paul Tweed: The idea would be to not only disclose the letter to the Telegraph, but also to release the letter with an appropriate press release at the appropriate stage. While I anticipate that she will resist the latter course of action, I think this should be easier for her in that it will avoid her having to eat humble pie herself. Obviously, the preferred option would be for her to release the press statement herself, but I think this is unlikely.

Mike Sitrick: If she sends us the letter, do we need her permission to release it?

4/27/2011 2:17 AM

SF: It is really horrendous to be continually used to hurt people you care deeply about by the newspapers. It is beyond any words, as you know. I know you spoke to James. I of all people understand what it feels like to be castigated by the Tabloids. I know how you feel. I know you also feel hellaciously let down by me, from what you were either told or read, and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. As you know I did absolutely not say the P. Word about you. But understand it was reported that I did. However, I am apologizing to you today for not replying to your email, or reaching out to you when the tabloids were so vicious and horrendous... In the weeks leading up to that monday when I made my statement. And then afterwards. When they used me to hurt you beyond realms. As you know, it was and is the worst nightmare for you, but also for me. As you know the whole story did not come about because of me. However because of my statement they made it worse for you. I understand all this.

You know me well, and we are steadfast to that. But, I must apologise for not reaching out to you or answering your email. It is unlike me. Therefore, you can only deduce, that something else must have been going on, for me to react in this way. So in the eye of your storm, which I know is hellacious, may I ask you to accept my apology for not reaching out to you, in the eye of MY storm, and accept and understand that I was in fear beyond all totality and I could not move left or right because of it, and was close to bed ridden with the fear of what was happening. I was paralysed. I was advised in no uncertain terms to have nothing to do with you, and not to speak or email you, and if I did, I would cause more problems to both You and The Duke and myself. So I shut down and ran away. I was broken and lost. So please understand, as I do about you, that I ws broken and not the strong person you know, and I got completely obligerated too, and I saw all my childrens work etc disappearing.. I shut down and everyone out. I was frightened. The Palace system is frightening, and each step I turned or each action was wrong and I did not want to hurt Andrew one more time.

So Jeffrey, this email is sent with a hope that you accept, and understand a little of my side too. We are and have both been in the firing line, both blamed for stuff we have not done, this front line attack has been like this for me for 22 years. You would have thought I was thick skinned enough to handle it. I know there are 2 sides to every story, I have heard yours, please hear mine.

I am glad you spoke to James, and James made you aware from the British media standpoint, that all this hellaciousness had been going on many days BEFORE my statement. And I was instructed to act with the uptmost speed, from both sides, if I was to have any chance at all holding onto my career as a childrens book author etc and a childrens philanthropist, and I got terrified. I should have taken advice from you too, before speaking to Geordie, and taken a day or two to think of the ramifications of my actions, but for the reasons as stated above, I was in over riding fear. I am sorry. I just didn’t know what or where to turn.

I know James can send you every single article from the days, weeks, leading up to that Monday of the statement from the endless horrendous pages written about You and The Duke. So you can see why I became paralysed. I know you and James are going to work on a solution. In the meantime, I write this from the truth of my heart.

“I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me. I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.” Sarah Ferguson for the Evening Standard

5/24/2011 6:04 AM - 11:09 AM

SF: fyi

JE: I understand why,, it says that james I would work on a solution, I thought we had, but I have not seen the letter that was promised.

JE: I have not received your letter , setting the record straight .. Henderson told me I would have it three weeks ago.

SF: Although I have emailed you a long and good email.. And did not hear back

SF: Did you not receuve it

JE: no

SF: Well go on a search because you replied to it

James Henderson: [to Epstein and Sarah Ferguson] I am confused Your lawyer contacted us with a proposed letter to be sent out but never came back to the questions we put to him regarding proposed distribution and usage so we have been unable to take this further. In the meantime the Duchess has followed your guidance in interviews with reference to questions about you.

SF: [to James Henderson, ccing Epstein] James, I am also confused. We have corrected the problem, publicly with People Magazine and The New York Times. Although they are not out yet, so were we not waiting for the answers back from Jeffreys team?

James Henderson: At the same time as correcting this issue in interviews Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer sent me a suggested letter in your name which I copied to you - post my request for further information I never heard anything more on this. James

JE: What needs to be done

Paul Tweed: Had been awaiting hearing back from you Jeffrey, but will now revert indicating our intention to use in relation to complaints against a number of publications. I will also agree his suggested amendment. Am currently in Court but will revert asap. Paul.

JE: I told him to take that the phrase relatted to what i said I want her denial in the affirmative,

7/3/2011 7:01 PM

JE: where are you,, where is my letter?

SF: I am in London. And I sent you the personal email explaining. Do you still need an email so you can sue the Telegraph?

7/28/2011 4:51 PM

JE: today or tomorow [REDACTED]

7/31/2011 6:47 PM

JE: im in europe for aug , on cell 212 533 3739

JE: when you first got in trouble, you said to me , jeffrey i know that as i told everyone youre either on the team or off. I knew you were always on my team. that was right.

SF: I am on yours and you on mine. With great love and strength. What time can I call you and one more time!! What number?

JE: 003314417021 Paris after 8 pm

8/4/2011 12:25 PM

JE: still in paris, of course you can have mothers army, it was always for you,, Im not sure how to transfer it, but rest assured , it is your in its entirety, I will ask how the transfer is accomplished, we just want to be careful that there is no downside at the moment to have a transaction between you and I..

8/5/2011 8:39 PM - 9:44 PM

SF: Thank you Jeffrey. That is kind. How do I arrange to get this back from you, maybe through David Stern?

JE: whatever you prefer

SF: I don’t know. I need your advice? You see I am asking?

8/11/2011 3:49 PM

JE: still no call

8/12/2011 11:43 AM

SF: I would love to call you. Today .. What is YOUR Paris number? I misplaced the last email with it on.

JE: 011331 441 70210

SF: +[REDACTED] Big love

8/14/2011 4:03 PM

SF: Why soooo quiet??? Now you are quiet!

8/20/2011 11:57 PM

JE: did you get what you needed from story cowles

8/23/2011 4:22 PM

SF: My lovely Jeffrey. Thank you .. Got all I needed from storey. Thank you so so much .. As always. X

JE: [Epstein forward’s Sarah Ferguson’s email to David Stern]

David Stern: [responds “Yiddish lesson: a falshe Welt Meaning: it’s a fake world...”]

SF: Where was the photo?

JE: on my steps ,,i have it on my desk in paris

10/15/2011 11:54 AM - 3:58 PM

JE: still kicking, HBD

SF: Thank you my friend x

10/16/2011 1:10 AM

JE: sorry,, can you repay the momey advanced to joh Sullivan, so it can go off ny books

5/2/2012 2:09 PM

JE: please remit the amounts paid to johnny, , there is little reason to have me questioned on this again and agan,

SF: Dear Jeffrey, How good to hear from you. Thank you for your email. Please send me your bank details. The remittance was not possible, but will be forthcoming in the next week. Hope you are well.?

JE: [forwarding Sarah Ferguson’s email to Richard Kahn] i assume you want me to send banking details for JP Morgan Account is this for repayment of money in the amount of 22,446 to johnny o Sullivan on 1/20/2011?

Richard Kahn: Yes

