The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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The First Lady Deportation Scanfal: What did Melania Trump know and when did she know it?

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev's live video
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Zev Shalev's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, and Lev Parnas
Jun 18, 2026

We probably could’ve used a couple hours on this one, plus a list of other topics, but there is always time for a part 2, 3, 4, 5….

Happy Thursday!!!

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you Dana DuBois, Cat: Poli-Psych, Lyudmila and Daniel, Cheech Previti, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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