The First Lady Deportation Scanfal: What did Melania Trump know and when did she know it?

We probably could’ve used a couple hours on this one, plus a list of other topics, but there is always time for a part 2, 3, 4, 5….

Happy Thursday!!!

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you Dana DuBois, Cat: Poli-Psych, Lyudmila and Daniel, Cheech Previti, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.