In November 2007, Jeffrey Epstein formed a not-for-profit corporation, filing all the necessary paperwork and paying $70 for his articles of organization. The “Florida Science Foundation (FSF),” would be used to “fund science programs around the state and the country,” according to Epstein, who claimed at the time of his 2008 deposition that it had already paid into “more than 50” programs.

“I’m there every day, I research, I take in people who want to make presentations about why they need money for funding medical research, advanced science research. My background is in physics. I go through all the programs in detail, review the science work potentials, I follow through on a daily basis with what they have been given money to do.” - Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein said that the FSF had helped fund the Department of Evolutionary Dynamics at Harvard, the Neuro Science Institute of California, and the Physics Institute at MIT. However, all three donations predated the incorporation of the FSF and were made under Epstein’s other foundation, “C.O.U.Q.,” which he’d founded in 1998. And he lied to prosecutors, saying that the FSF had been around for 15 years, which wasn’t true of either company.

Why Epstein created the Florida Science Foundation wouldn’t come to light until long after his death, when the Department of Justice began to interview his employees, asking questions about Epstein’s first trial for sex trafficking in 2008. In March 2026, when Epstein’s personal attorney, Darren Indyke, spoke under oath before the House Oversight Committee, he claimed to know very little about the FSF.

“I believe that one was never used. I believe the foundation that was in existence (C.O.U.Q.) was the one that they used... I think somebody just did it quickly because they knew there was something going to be called the Florida Science Foundation. I don’t think that they got direction from anybody, they just did it.” - Darren Indyke

But the office space and the newly incorporated foundation wasn’t by chance. After all, C.O.U.Q. had moved to 250 S. Australia Avenue in West Palm Beach just as Epstein began his sentence in the Palm Beach jail, and a year after Epstein listed the FSF at the same office. But according to IRS records, Epstein listed that he worked only one hour per week for C.O.U.Q., and earned nothing. The FSF, however, gave Epstein an annual salary of $250,000, and full-time work. At least, this is what he told the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

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It mattered, because after receiving an 18-month sentence for soliciting prostitution and procuring a person under 18 for prostitution—after “at least” 36 underage girls came forward to allege abuse—Epstein applied for work release, requesting 12-hour days, 6 days a week in his Florida office.

“As President of the Foundation, Mr. Epstein will be responsible for the general oversight and management of the Foundation, and particularly, to seek out, evaluate and determine worthy charitable causes to which the Foundation may make contributions.” - Darren Indyke

U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta, who prosecuted Epstein’s case, immediately smelled a rat, stating that there were “inaccuracies” and “omissions” in Epstein’s file, and that the timing of this brand-new foundation was suspect. Suddenly Epstein had a paycheck. Suddenly he was required to return to work—work that hadn’t needed him until July 2008.

“Mr. Indyke did not disclose that Mr. Epstein only worked one hour per week prior to his incarceration and has provided no explanation of why Mr. Epstein could perform these duties in one hour per week before he was incarcerated but now needs to spend 72 hours each week to do the same job.” - Alex Acosta

Indyke listed himself as Epstein’s “employer,” stating that he would be on top of Epstein’s work schedule and any inconsistencies to the arrangement, such as if Epstein failed to appear during his scheduled hours or left the office early. Acosta noted that Indyke lived and worked in New York City, not Florida, and it was Epstein who employed him, not the other way around.

Another one of Epstein’s lawyers slipped and suggested that he was using the work hours to “manage investments resulting in investment income of millions of dollars.” This may have been true, but violated the release, which stated that Epstein could work only for the FSF. Acosta noted that Indyke may have purposely left that part out because he was a “subordinate in that corporation.”

The Palm Beach Post

Despite his role in the now notorious “Sweetheart Deal” that led to Epstein’s release after only 13 months in jail, on good behavior, Alex Acosta did not approve of the work release, and told the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office that the Judge hadn’t been consulted on Epstein’s release to the FSF when she imposed his sentence. In fact, he’d only discovered it in December 2008, two full months after Epstein had begun working from South Australian Ave. He wasn’t the only one; Epstein’s victims hadn’t been notified either. Acosta sent a letter to their lawyers, letting them know that Epstein was walking around, albeit with an ankle bracelet, going back and forth to his office, a 4-mile drive past the airport and the turnoff for Royal Palm Beach High school, where many of the girls attended school.

“We regret that we were unable to inform your client(s) of these developments prior to Mr. Epstein’s release, but our Office was never notified of Mr. Epstein’s application, and we only learned of his release more than six weeks after he began participating in the program.”

Many of the victims voiced their frustrations and fears at the decision to let Epstein out, and meanwhile, accusations continued to pour in over the next year, including by “Jane Doe 2,” later revealed to be Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre.

Soon after this decision, Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie Villafaña sent a scathing email to Senior Federal Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sloman, and Alex Acosta, stating that Epstein was ineligible for work release, and that he was supposed to be housed at the Palm Beach County Jail, not the Stockade, which should have also prevented him from working.

“It appears that, since Day 1, Goldberger (Epstein’s lawyer) and Krisher (the State Attorney) have been scheming to get Epstein out on work release.” - Marie Villafaña

Villafaña noted that not only was Epstein outside his cell 8:00am to 8:00pm six days a week, but that he’d actually hired off-duty sheriff’s deputies to provide him with “protection.”

“It appears that he is paying between $3000 and $4100 per week for this service, despite the work release rules barring anyone from the Sheriff’s Office...from having ‘any business transactions with inmates or their families while they are in the custody or supervision of the Sheriff and for at least one (1) calendar year after termination of their sentence.’” - Marie Villafaña

A 2021 Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation would verify Villafaña’s claims, stating that Epstein had paid sheriff’s deputies a total of $128,136 through 11 checks, and that 91 separate PBSO deputies worked “permit detail from October 10, 2008 through July 21, 2009.” However, “the visitor logs, detailing who visited Epstein, were destroyed by the PBSO pursuant to records retention schedules.”

It’s important to note that there are no internal records as to who came and went during the ten months Epstein traveled back and forth to his FSF office. However, a June 2026 interview with Lesley Groff would reveal that several people came to see Epstein, including MIT professor Marvin Minsky and his wife Gloria, Olympic swimmer Dara Torres, Epstein’s assistant Sarah Kellen and her boyfriend Story Cowles, Epstein’s pilot Larry Visoski and his security guard Igor Zinoviev, and most of Epstein’s lawyers. In a 2011 court filing, victims’ attorney Brad Edwards claimed former business partner Jean Luc Brunel had visited Epstein “on approximately 67 occasions,” which was later confirmed by jail logs. And in her own interview with the House Oversight Committee, Kellen said that Ghislaine Maxwell was also a frequent visitor, which Maxwell verified in her 2025 proffer with then Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, saying she was still on Epstein’s payroll through the end of his sentence.

But Kellen’s testimony would play a more important role, showing that despite the jail sentence, Epstein still made time and space for sexual deviancy.

“The abuse continued while Jeffrey was supposedly serving his Florida jail sentence. He even Skyped me from a computer inside the Palm Beach County Stockade and ordered me to undress for him on camera.” - Sarah Kellen

Epstein’s communications weren’t being supervised at the Stockade, and according to a 2008 memo from Captain Mark Chamberlain, Epstein’s cell door was left unlocked, giving him “liberal access” to the attorney room, complete with a television. Chamberlain called Epstein, as a first-time offender, “poorly versed in jail routine,” indicating that the staff would go easy on him. And apparently they did. In an April 2009 email to Emirati businessman Sultan bin Sulayem, Epstein thanks him for the “torture video.” The same month Epstein tells model Patricia Neville to “please, send photos.. hoepfully, sexy ones.” Four years later, Chamberlain thanked Epstein for supporting his campaign for Hendry County (FL) Sheriff.

“Dear Jeffrey, Thank you so much for your generous support of my campaign and for your assistance with your associates who were equally supportive! As you may know, I won my primary election and will face the incumbent sheriff in the general election. I appreciate all of your support over the years and wish you all the best.” - Mark

However lax the guidelines set by the PB sheriff’s office, Epstein pushed the terms even further, showing access to his office before 8am, and, according to the Miami Herald, staying as late as 10 o’clock at night. Sheriff’s deputy overtime reports would verify the officers often stayed on duty at Epstein’s office until 23:00. The reports also indicated that officers took Epstein to doctors’ appointments, and to his Palm Beach home, where they would sit in the driveway for up to four hours while Epstein “worked.” This clearly violated the terms of his work-release, which stated that Epstein was “to go directly from the Stockade to his office, remain at the office throughout the work day, and then return directly to the Stockade.”

Because the Sheriff’s Office destroyed the records, and because Epstein seemingly had free rein to come and go as he pleased, we don’t have accurate reporting as to what he did during the hours away from the jail. However, at least four women have come forward to say that Epstein abused them while serving his sentence in 2008-2009.

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“Katlyn Doe,” who was 17 years old when she allegedly met Epstein, said he lured her in by promising to pay for her costly medical care, and threatening to pull the plug if she didn’t comply. “Priscilla Doe” and “Lisa Doe,” both adults, also claimed to have been abused by Epstein during his time in the stockade. All three women filed separate lawsuits in 2019. “Lisa” received a settlement from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Fund, but it is unknown whether “Priscilla” or “Katlyn” came to any resolution.

In July 2019, victims’ attorney Brad Edwards mentioned another unnamed woman who alleged abuse during Epstein’s incarceration, though it’s unknown if she is one of the three.

“I do know that he was able to have visitors that were under the age of 21, and that the information that we’ve received from victims, including at least one who personally visited him, was that it was not for some business arrangement, and it was for, if you were in jail, improper sexual contact.” - Attorney Brad Edwards

But probably the most significant story of abuse during Epstein’s 2008-2009 sentence comes from Roza Gilles, a young Uzbek model whose name the DOJ included, unredacted, in the January 2026 file release.

“I kept my identity protected as ‘Jane Doe.’ I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times. While the rich and powerful remain protected by redaction, my name was exposed to the world.” - Roza Gilles

Roza Gilles speaks before Congress - May, 2026

Roza confirmed that not only did Epstein continue to abuse women and girls as “inmate W35755,” but that he did so with the full permission and knowledge of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

“He gives me his foot, and I’m looking at his foot and it has an ankle monitor on...and I go, ‘What is this?’ And he flips around and he goes, ‘Take off your shirt.’ I froze...I sat in that room staring at the bottle of Fiji water while a man was groping me and masturbating.” - Roza Gilles

Gilles thought the deputies were there to help her.

“I thought to myself, ‘Thank you. This is going to be the day that this all stops.’ Followed the sheriff walked in. Jeffrey, they giggled. They laughed together. They buddied it up. I just stood in the kitchen looking at this sheriff, thinking to myself, at some point he’s going to turn to me and be like, ‘Who are you?’ And he walked out.”

Jeffrey Epstein dissolved the Florida Science Foundation on September 25, 2009, three months after he was released on house arrest and allowed to go back to New York City, the Virgin Islands, New Mexico, and Paris. There are no records of charitable giving from the FSF, and the only payments went to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. There are, however, three credits paid into the FSF from C.O.U.Q. in total of $130,000, nearly the exact amount needed to pay the PBSO. Everything else just disappeared, omitted from any public tax forms due to the semantics of operational expenses vs. charitable donations. Three women would go on to sue the Florida Science Foundation, and a fourth, “Jane Doe 2,” would subpoena the FSF for her lawsuit against Epstein in 2010. There was no response, and currently is no investigation into Epstein’s alleged non-profit.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.