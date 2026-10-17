The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Pam Humphrey
Oct 17

Is there no one working for the government that isn’t for sale? This is totally insane.

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Italien
Oct 17

Geeze, Ellie, this is awful. I’ve been following this since Julie K Brown broke it in the Herald. Iirc, Villafaña was furious, and Acosta always maintained the decision was made over his pay grade. I didn’t know he objected. Take care of yourself, kiddo!💐

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