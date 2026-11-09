The Panicked Writer

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The Frank Figliuzzi Show welcomes Ellie Leonard, Red Pencil Transcript

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Lincoln Square's live video
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Ellie Leonard, Lincoln Square, and Frank Figliuzzi

Thank you Frank Figliuzzi and Lincoln Square Media for bringing me on to talk about next steps with the Epstein Files Transparency Act Part 2, and what happens with a Blue Tsunami Congress when it comes to the Epstein Files.

If you’d like to read more about Epstein’s work release at the Florida Science Foundation, you can do that here

The Florida Science Foundation

Ellie Leonard
·
Oct 17
The Florida Science Foundation

In November 2007, Jeffrey Epstein formed a not-for-profit corporation, filing all the necessary paperwork and paying $70 for his articles of organization. The “Florida Science Foundation (FSF),” would be used to “fund science programs around the state and the country,” according to Epstein, who claimed at the time of his 2008 deposition that it had alre…

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Thank you Dani Smart, Grace Lovelace, John Mahoney, sandy bassett, PJ Schuster, and many others for tuning into my live video with Frank Figliuzzi and Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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