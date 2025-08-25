On July 24-25, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (Trump's former defense lawyer in the Stormy Daniels Hush Money case) sat down to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, in hopes of easing public pressure about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, without actually releasing the files. However, this only increased suspicion, as Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas just after completing the interviews, and supposedly clearing Donald Trump of any wrongdoing. On August 22nd, the DOJ released the interviews, both as transcripts and audio files, to the public. There was intent behind doing this, because they didn't need to do both; the transcripts would have sufficed. The audio files are meant to elicit a psychological response to the emotional stories of a criminal mastermind.

Don't be fooled.

This is a breakdown of the interviews and my analysis as a transcriber of 14 years.

I sat down with Nick Paro of Banner & Backbone to discuss Section 1 of the Maxwell interviews, which mostly covers her connection and relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as her father Robert Maxwell's role in her life and her financial connections. Throughout the interview I began to pick up on "tells," little patterns that showed Maxwell had likely been coached not only by her legal team, but the Department of Justice, as well. Some of these were awkward pauses, a quick change of subject; others, obvious questions that weren't asked. I'm paying better attention to these as I go, but took note in this first section to identify the patterns in order to "see" what was going on in the interview room that wasn't included in the transcripts.

And despite Ghislaine's immunity in this discussion, she still cannot perjure herself (i.e. lie) or could risk adding time to her sentence. So she's careful with how she says things that appear to be lies. Instead of saying "I remember" or "I think," if she's lying she'll say, "he told me blah blah blah," or "someone said A, B, C, D." She'll never direct a lie coming from herself. This is one of her biggest tells.

Maxwell presents herself as meek, slight, fragile, and emotional, not the power-side-kick that we've come to know in these last few weeks, but someone who was often accidentally in the wrong place at the wrong time, and knew nothing of the circumstances. She cries often and trails off, and generally on topics that need more discussion. In these moments, Blanche quickly walks away to talk about something else a little more vindicating.

She starts by discussing her father, how much he loved her, and how little he knew of Epstein. In fact, he'd never heard of him, and when Ghislaine went to the U.S. to visit a friend, who introduced her to Epstein, she called her father, asking for his permission to date the older man. Robert Maxwell did his research--because again, he'd never met Epstein--and called his good buddy Alan "Ace" Greenberg, CEO of Bear Stearns to get the rundown. Greenberg was one of Maxwell's closest friends. But coincidentally, he was also very close with Epstein, and had met him 15 years earlier when Jeffrey worked at the Dalton School as a math and physics teacher. Greenberg took Epstein under his wing after he was fired from the school, and brought him into the world of finance. But again, despite the two best-friendships, Robert claims never to have met Epstein in those 15 years. Robert tells Ghislaine, "He's safe. You can see him." They ended up having sex one time, which Ghislaine thought meant they were dating, but Epstein had other plans, and it would be another year before they got together.

When asked about her father's involvement in intelligence, Ghislaine said he was in British Intelligence in World War II, but she didn't know if he was "formally employed by any agency” after the war. But, she said, "once you've been an intelligence officer you're kind of always..." (She never finished that sentence.) She mentioned that he liked to trade business or ideas, though she didn't know the specifics, and that, "If you're asking me if I thought that he did help people, the answer would be yes, I do.”

Throughout the interview Ghislaine brings up stories that are meant to tug at your heartstrings, usually in a moment of tension or something that she doesn't want to talk about, or her team has coached her not to talk about. At one point she says she was on an Irish Republican Army (IRA) hit list as a small child, and her father feared letting her out of his sight. But when he was found floating in the Atlantic, having fallen off his super yacht, the "Lady Ghislaine," under suspicious circumstances, her family sent her back to the U.S. to avoid the press, and without security. These two stories didn't align, at least for me.

When Maxwell went back to the U.S. with the hopes of falling in love, getting married, and having babies, she began dating Epstein after finding him a $12,000/month house to rent (that she says she never entered, spent the night in, nor had a key to), while she lived blocks away in a 10x10 apartment. This follows her storyline of being penniless and destitute after the death of her father, who was in debt on paper after embezzling nearly half-a-billion dollars from the pensions of his employees. She claimed she had nothing, no trust fund, and that when Epstein hired her for $25,000/year to manage his affairs and decorate his houses, they maintained a kind of platonic business relationship, despite dating.

She traveled with him around the U.S. to buy and maintain properties, including a house on Les Wexner's Ohio compound (where Maria Farmer would be sexually abused by both of them), Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, Epstein's West Palm Beach mansion down the road from Mar-a-Lago, and his East 71st Street town house, that just so happened to be Les Wexner's as well, though Maxwell claimed he "gave" it to Epstein as a form of payment for a job well done. It's estimated to be worth upwards of $70 million.

Maxwell is very cagey about her relationship with Epstein, putting a lot of distance between the two of them, despite their dating relationship. She says he told her he had a "heart condition" that "precluded him from having a lot of intercourse." When asked what that condition was, she claimed not to know. But lucky for her, she also "actually did have a medical condition which precluded [her] from having a lot of intercourse." So they were both too physically ill to have sex. No need for tells here.

While their time dating was short lived, she says, it's a misnomer that she was "always with him." Truthfully, she just worked in his office a little bit, and he was usually with lots of other women, "as per the flight logs." (Maxwell appears on the logs 520 times in 9 years.)

Here she adds in a quick-and-relatable story about loving animals, sounding approachable and compassionate. Because it was her intent, she says, to help Epstein start an "authentic" ranch with farm animals.

At this point she was on Epstein's payroll full-time, still making $25,000/year. When asked how she could survive in New York City on so little, she ducks the question and says the "Serious Fraud Squad," which prosecutes financial corruption out of the U.K., came to visit her and found nothing, even saying that there "was a P.S. that said 'Are you Snow White's cousin?'" as if to say her finances, and herself, were as pure as the driven snow.

Though they weren't dating anymore, Maxwell says she and Epstein stopped having sex (the kind they couldn't have anyway due to their complementary medical conditions) around 1999, directly linking it to the collective depression after 9/11 (two years later). She gets a little misty again and starts hinting at the room's 9/11 experiences, something she knows everyone has. And she says after the disaster she knew for sure that Epstein didn't want to get married or have kids, though the sense is he broke up with her. And although they were still "friends with benefits," and she often slept in his bed when they traveled, she started dating another billionaire, Ted Waitt, founder of Gateway Computers. He didn't know Epstein, but they were connected through Bill Clinton, a name Todd Blanche brought up often, whom Maxwell said was not friends with Epstein (who didn't have a lot of friends, according to her), but was closer with Maxwell, herself.

She continued working with Epstein, helping to design and decorate his property at Little Saint James (Epstein's Island), but claims after the early 2000s she didn't see him much anymore, maybe "once or twice, maybe even three times. I certainly went to his house once, for sure, maybe twice." The flight logs paint a different picture, as she continued to fly back and forth from his property to the Island until 2005.

When Epstein was arrested for sexual assault and prostitution of a minor in 2006, Maxwell contacted him after the trial because she "needed his help." She quickly retracted this statement, saying she only called him to get information to defend herself. But she wouldn't be prosecuted or even subpoenaed at that time.

Her last sad story deals with Epstein's mother, Paula, with whom Ghislaine was very close. She claimed to have had the relationship with her that she wished she could have with her own mother back in England, whom she missed. I found this strange, because even when she was no longer dating Epstein, he still gave her access to his planes for many years to fly wherever she wanted, and by this time was paying her $250,000/year. But yet she didn't get to spend time with her mother, and instead bonded with her ex-boyfriend's mom. At some point Paula got into a car accident--here she starts crying again--and Maxwell spent a lot of time with her, keeping house, cooking meals, and managing the old woman’s affairs.

Here ends the first section of interviews of Ghislaine Maxwell, conducted by the Department of Justice and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

You can watch the entire video of my discussion with Nick here .

Or you can go directly to the DOJ website to view the transcripts and audio files.

