The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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The Greatest Citizen Journalists of Our Time!

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Walter Rhein's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Ellie Leonard, Walter Rhein, and Arturo Dominguez
Apr 01, 2026

Thank you Jessica Talisman, francine hardaway, Deeanna Burleson, Noble Blend, AmericanCitizen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Arturo Dominguez and Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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