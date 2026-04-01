Thank you Jessica Talisman, francine hardaway, Deeanna Burleson, Noble Blend, AmericanCitizen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Arturo Dominguez and Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Greatest Citizen Journalists of Our Time!
A recording from Ellie Leonard and Walter Rhein's live video
Apr 01, 2026
The Unapologetics
Exploring the daily news with a touch of humor, history, and uncivil discourse.Exploring the daily news with a touch of humor, history, and uncivil discourse.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes