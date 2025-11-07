The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Transcript

The Greatest Heist 2 @EllieLeonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Zev Shalev's avatar
Ellie Leonard
and
Zev Shalev
Nov 07, 2025

I sit down with

Zev Shalev
to talk about his 2nd installment of the Greatest Heist, following the story of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump’s involvement in the “biggest crime in history.”

Please subscribe to Zev’s Substack, and support a fantastic investigative journalist who’s been doing this far longer than most of us. It’s time to solve this riddle.

Thank you

Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA
,
Leah Anderson
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Alynne Hanford
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Zev Shalev
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
