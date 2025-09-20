As per the usual, you all are doing such a fantastic job writing about Jimmy Kimmel's ouster from rightwing ABC affiliate stations--leading to a mass boycott of Hulu, Disney, ESPN (right at the beginning of football season), Marvel, et al--that I don't think I need to add my two cents. You know where I stand. But I do think we all need to fill our back pockets with a little information to take on our way about free speech, the Bill of Rights, and what the hell this all means for the future of the United States Constitution and, well, America.

On December 15, 1791 Congress ratified the Bill of Rights, nearly three years after the U.S. Constitution had officially gone into effect, due to objections raised by the Anti-Federalists, who opposed the creation of a stronger federal government. They proposed amendments to the young country's laws, focusing on freedoms of the citizens, including the right to publish, practice religion, possess firearms, assemble, and probably the most important, the freedom of speech.

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." - U.S. Constitution, Amendment 1

In the centuries since, America has prided itself on being the home of "free speech." It's speckled our history--the good parts we choose to remember--and painted a picture of liberty and democracy.

Wall Street in History , 1883

John Peter Zenger, a German printer and journalist at the New York Weekly Journal, openly voiced his dissenting opinion of colonial Governor William Crosby. On November 17, 1732 Crosby ordered Zenger's arrest for libel. After eight months in prison Zenger went to trial, where a jury found him not guilty, and he became the symbol for freedom of the press.

The “Silent Sentinels”

On January 10, 1917, 2000 members of the National Woman's Party, known as the "Silent Sentinels," gathered out front of the White House and Lafayette Square to picket in support of giving women the right to vote. They were harassed, arrested, and endured torture and abuse on November 14th, the "Night of Terror." But they didn’t stop until June 4, 1919, when the 19th Amendment was passed by the House and the Senate.

Getty Images

In March 1925, Tennessee passed the Butler Act, making it illegal to teach the theory of evolution in state-funded schools. John T. Scopes was accused of violating the Act, though his role was staged in order to attract publicity and challenge the constitutionality of the law. He incriminated himself and was fined $100. The Scopes Monkey Trial became a symbol for the role of theology in public schools, and how well society handles major cultural shifts.

Getty Images

In February 1960, four men--David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Ezell A. Blair, Jr., and Joseph McNeil--sat down at the Greensboro, NC Woolworth lunch counter in spots reserved for "whites only," leading to a subsequent sit-in movement in which 70,000 people participated all across the South. Police arrested thousands, only to see more take their place. Due to the actions of the Greensboro Four, and the thousands of men and women who took their lead, segregated lunch counters began to incorporate integration, significantly boosting the Civil Rights Movement.

In 1971 President Nixon tried to impose "prior restraint," or censorship imposed by the government, in order to stop the publication of classified documents detailing the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War, which were in the possession of both the New York Times and the Washington Post in the "Pentagon Papers Case." In a landmark 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the government had not met the burden of proof required to censor the newspapers, and gave them the right to publish the information.

In 1984, activist Gregory Lee Johnson burned a flag in protest outside of the Republican National Convention in Dallas. He was fined $2000 and sentenced to a year in jail for desecrating the American flag, which was against the law in 48 states. President H.W. Bush and Congress pushed for the Flag Protection Act, making flag burning a federal crime, and even proposed adding an amendment to the Constitution. But the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that flag burning is protected by the First Amendment, and therefore not a crime.

More recently, free-speech cases have had to do with how we navigate the internet and what we can and cannot say online, including Moody v. NetChoice (2024) and Murthy v. Missouri, which claimed that the government was pressuring social media to censor conservative views. The Supreme Court ruled that the suit didn't have legs.

These are just a handful of a few free-speech cases in our history, and don't always reflect the squeaky-clean lessons we were taught in school about the "greatest country in the world."

Meanwhile, elsewhere...

“Radical dissenter” Joseph Priestley’s home set ablaze in 1791. Susan Lowndes Marques Collection

In the late-1700s English political thinkers developed a reform movement in Britain, asking for fairer representation in parliament and religious tolerance. The government generated public fear, labeling the English reformers "Jacobins," which were actually French terrorists, and encouraging loyalists to burn effigies and set fire to reformers' homes. Writers, printers, and publishers were arrested for treason and sentenced to be hung, drawn, and quartered. All would be acquitted. But the same year a gag act was passed that restricted the right to hold public meetings or "imagine" the king's death.

The Defense of the Realm Act of 1914 (DORA) gave the British government wide-ranging power, including media censorship.

"No person shall by word of mouth or in writing spread reports likely to cause disaffection or alarm among any of His Majesty's forces or among the civilian population." - DORA

Italian socialist politician Giacomo Matteotti's body was found on August 16, 1924, in a small ditch north of Rome - Reddit

In 1924, Giacomo Matteotti, a prominent Italian socialist politician, spoke in front of parliament to denounce fascist violence and electoral fraud. Eleven days later he was kidnapped and killed by Benito Mussolini's secret police.

Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Minister of Propaganda

In 1933 the Reich Ministry of Propaganda coordinated and controlled all aspects of Germany's media, seizing control of independent media outlets and shutting them down or bringing them under Nazi-approved ownership. This included all radio, film and newsreels, and books. Most of the plans would be laid out in Hitler's book Mein Kampf, which detailed a racist and antisemitic worldview, expansion, propaganda, and absolute alignment with the regime.

North Korean radios are provided and installed by the government

In 2024, North Korea ranked 177 out of 180 as one of the lowest places of Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index. All media outlets are owned, controlled, and produced by the North Korean government, including all news content. Radios and televisions receive only government frequencies, and equipment is provided to citizens to use. If someone tries to purchase a radio or television elsewhere they can be arrested and jailed. All TVs and equipment are monitored and inspected throughout the year for illegal transmissions, and all citizens must listen to music that praises communism and their party leaders multiple times a day. Most people do not have internet unless they go to university, and tablets have a monitoring system that takes screenshots and saves the browsing history to report back to the government.

Reuters

In Russia, censorship is controlled by the Government of Russia, which regulates and monitors all information in the form of printed documents, music, art, film and photography, radio and television, websites, and even private conversations. 155 journalists have been killed since Putin's first election in 2000, including Anastasia Baburova and Anna Politkovskaya, who were both shot, and Natalia Estemirova, who was abducted and found murdered.

Which brings us back to the United States and the Trump Administration. Within the past week Donald Trump has (allegedly) called for the ouster of Jimmy Kimmel from his late-night spot, for a dissenting, albeit comedic, opinion about the political shift that has resulted from the murder of Charlie Kirk.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." - Jimmy Kimmel

Trump had "predicted" Kimmel's firing (though ABC has yet to definitively make that decision) after the announcement of Stephen Colbert's cancellation in July. And just this week in a Truth Social post, he told NBC to "do it" and fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, both outspoken critics of Trump's presidency.

A day later he called negative media coverage about his presidency "illegal," suggested the DOJ should go after reporters, and Vice President JD Vance has endorsed a doxing campaign to target people, their jobs, their homes, and their families, for not sufficiently mourning Charlie Kirk. A group that calls itself the "Charlie Kirk Data Foundation" said that it had received more than 63,000 names as of almost a week ago.

Reuters

So here we are in 2025, under the rule and reign of an administration that campaigned on, among other things, "Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship." It's posted on the White House website in big, bold letters, touting "constitutionally protected speech" and "identify(ing)...misconduct by the Federal Government related to censorship of protected speech." Yet nowhere is the press mentioned. Nowhere is media mentioned. Nowhere is dissent mentioned.

I take heart in the rise of independent journalism, independent comedy, independent news, and publishing, and music, and opinions. With zero overhead. No red tape. No bottom lines. We're raw and unprotected, but together we are the strongest thing America has going for itself, and we will win this fight. The fascism is just fear of what is to come, inevitable progress, yet another cultural shift that we fought for so hard in 1919, and 1925, and 1933, and every other time the world tilted just a little more on its axis.

Keep reading, keep writing, and keep fighting. We've got this in the bag. Love you all.

