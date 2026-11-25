If you want to learn how to decode the Epstein Files and find documents the DOJ hopes you won’t see, I wrote a piece about how to do it.
But also remember, if you search for “No Images Produced” in the DOJ Files, any file you open you can change the .pdf to a .m4v, .m4a, .mov, mp4, mp3., etc., and you will find video and audio files. For example, if you search EFTA00033030, it will look something like this:
But if you replace the .pdf with .mp4 you’ll get this, a video of the SHU at the MCC on August 12, 2019, using a camera that supposedly didn’t work the night Epstein died, 2 days earlier:
Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Robin Payes, Vicki Whicker, PJ Schuster, Skutt Hope, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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