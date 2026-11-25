If you want to learn how to decode the Epstein Files and find documents the DOJ hopes you won’t see, I wrote a piece about how to do it.

How to Decode the Epstein Files Ellie Leonard · Oct 30 This is the somewhat simple system I’ve been using to find missing documents associated with one lawsuit, one survivor, one “case,” as it were, so that you can get the full picture and context when it comes to navigating the deepest, darkest corners of the Epstien Files. This is likely not used by the DOJ, nor Congress, but I hope it helps find the Eas… Read full story

But also remember, if you search for “No Images Produced” in the DOJ Files, any file you open you can change the .pdf to a .m4v, .m4a, .mov, mp4, mp3., etc., and you will find video and audio files. For example, if you search EFTA00033030, it will look something like this:

But if you replace the .pdf with .mp4 you’ll get this, a video of the SHU at the MCC on August 12, 2019, using a camera that supposedly didn’t work the night Epstein died, 2 days earlier:

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