The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Pender Dave's avatar
Pender Dave
2h

Love you Ellie, you are becoming a quiet giant.

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1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Holly Marion's avatar
Holly Marion
2h

Thank you so much for writing this and speaking your truth. That takes a lot of courage. I'm glad that you still have your faith. Growing up with the witnesses, another death cult, I ended up an atheist. I respect the fact that you were still able to keep your faith.

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