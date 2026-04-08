Disclaimer: Donald Trump is…probably…not the Antichrist.

A few years ago I was more what you’d call an “on-brand Christian.” I had the Project Reformation T-shirt (and beanie), I’d read all of Mark Driscoll’s books, I voted quietly, lived humbly, but often said things like “I support you, but you probably won’t see me at any parades.” I was vanilla, a non-advocate, and altogether not helpful, and inevitably part of the wave that is now what we’d call “MAGA.” Thank God, I never got there, and I learned how to maintain my faith without being wallpapered into the political-religious coalition that we now know as “Christian Nationalism.” I figured it out when my kids started running around and I realized what kind of world I wanted them to grow up in. And it didn’t look like the one we’re in now.

It also probably helped that before the Trump Administration steamrolled religious folks, my own controversial and unethical church, Mars Hill, burned to the ground. Not literally. But I’ll let you read up on that.

Sometime prior to my having kids, a book series came out that would take conservative Christians homes by storm. It reinvigorated the idea of the rapture—a split second when all Christians would be removed from the Earth, leaving behind only the sinful—and made the Book of Revelation like a Hollywood movie, an exciting apocalypse where Christians win. Left Behind by Jerry B. Jenkins and Tim LaHaye would sell nearly 80 million copies worldwide, and become a cultural phenomenon on which church sermons would be based into the mid-2010s. In 2000, Kirk Cameron starred in the film version, portraying Ray Steele, a pilot who’d never really come to terms with religion, but when his passengers began disappearing during the rapture, went on to lead the “Tribulation Force,” a core group of born-again Christian left to shepherd the world to heaven’s gates.

Churchgoing folks went nuts over this series, preparing for the rapture, buying T-shirts and bumper stickers that said things like “CAUTION: In case of rapture this vehicle will be unmanned.” People were excited to disappear, but also frantically went after their agnostic friends and relatives with a gusto. C&E Christians started attending regularly. Convicts went back to their roots. Inevitably pedophiles filled church pews (I’ll leave that conversation for another day). Hundreds of thousands of drive-thru-theology-majors popped up in pulpits, and the world, as it were, was “saved.”

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Because I’m stubborn when it comes to pop culture, I didn’t read the books for a long time, despite my beanie. It wasn’t until I had a newborn and nowhere to go that I dug in, spending long evenings in bed losing myself in 14-point-font-2-inch-margin Armageddon. It took me seven books to realize it was a marketing ploy, because inevitably the real rapture could have happened in a trilogy. And I don’t know how much Tim and Jerry made on their little book series, but the publisher took home a cool $50 million for their efforts.

As we all moved on and the rapture hype faded, many churches rejecting the concept as biblically false, I couldn’t help but remember one character that stood out, the one Christians warned against the most, and hung onto the longest: Nicolae Carpathia.

The Left Behind Series - Graphic Novel

Carpathia, a charismatic politician from Romania, slowly gained power of not only his own government, but world leaders, creating a global economic system where loyalty was required at all costs. In the beginning he was reassuring, composed, intelligent, and told people that his job would be to stabilize economies and end wars. He wanted to unify nations and create peace, winning over the audience by tailoring his messages to his base. He came off as heroic in the media, pulled in major media institutions, and little by little, gained control using propaganda to convince the people around him that he was the chosen one that would lead people from a life of hardship, financial collapse, and the “wrong people” taking over. Of course, we all know now he was actually the Antichrist, and his use of charm and manipulation to gain control was calculated, leading to deception, fear, and absolute power.

Sound familiar?

Fast forward to 2026, and Donald Trump’s notorious (and highly illegal) Truth Social post declaring “A whole civilization will die tonight,” threatening civilians on the ground in Iran. This is a charismatic leader, one who pulled in Christians on a handful of specific issues—namely abortion, trans rights, and the border—and guided them down a path that includes death of whole nations, reversals on human rights—including food, medicine, and access to voting—and does it all in the name of Jesus and Christianity, a religion that Dear Leader has never adopted.

Do we remember that Iran was once Persia, home of the Magi who brought Jesus his first gifts in the stable? Do we remember that when Jesus died on the cross, he spoke to the dying thief crucified with him, saying “Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise?” The word “paradise” traces back to the Persian word “pairi-daēza, meaning a “surrounded garden.” Do we remember that Jesus condemned corrupt political leaders like the scribes, the Pharisees, and the Sadducees, and vowed they’d see justice for taking advantage of widows and the poor?

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And yet, while Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill will pull upwards of $490 billion in healthcare for underprivileged families, $186 billion from food stamps, and $1 trillion in housing assistance used by low-income and disabled veterans, all while the top 0.1% receive $500 billion in tax cuts over the next 10 years, does anyone pay attention? Do Christians care? Or are they too concerned with their charismatic leader who promised fewer abortions? Does it matter that the rate of abortions actually went up during both Trump administrations after a steady decline in every other presidential administration since Roe v. Wade in 1973?

Liam Conejo Ramos, age 5 - The Associated Press

What about all those “dangerous” illegal immigrants hopping the border? Is this where I get to say that only 4% of them have any kind of criminal record (including unpaid parking tickets), while U.S. citizens it’s 1 in 3? Is this where I get to say that nearly 4000 undocumented immigrants detained by ICE since 2025 were children? Is this where I get to say 95% of the immigrants detained by ICE are actually in immigration proceedings and filing the proper paperwork?

Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula White-Cain, recently compared him to Jesus, saying, “You were betrayed, and arrested, and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us.” This was after faith leaders condemned the Iranian people (again, Biblically the “Persians”) for wanting to kill all the Jews in the Book of Esther. In fact, it doesn’t say that. It says the corrupt Persian leader Haman went after the Jews, but King Ahasuerus (Xerxes) was approachable, and ultimately accepting of the Jewish people. And just like today, the Persian people were innocent, hardworking, loved their families, and only wanted to survive.

I reached out to Jerry B. Jenkins nearly a year ago, asking him if he really thought, considering his depiction of the charismatic leader Nicolae Carpathia, that Donald Trump was truly God’s will as the leader of the United States.

Later, when Trump made a cryptic Truth Social post, I asked him again if he had concerns of the overlap between faith, politics, and in this case, QAnon.

It is important to note that whether we’re talking about history, religion, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bad guys rarely win. But they damage and traumatize everything in their path, until ultimately they fade away. Stay the course.

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